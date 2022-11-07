Read full article on original website
High School Football: Throckmorton vs Gold-Burg – November 11, 2022
How Brandon football's Nate Blount saw role reversal to open MHSAA Class 6A playoffs
Nate Blount was on the sidelines for Brandon High’s championship-game run last season. He was greatly missed as the Bulldogs lost in the MHSAA Class 6A final to Madison Central. Blount and Louisiana Tech commitment Jarvis Dur formed the Bulldogs' two-headed rushing attack during the regular season. Durr had speed and an...
Emoni Bates scores career-high 30 in EMU's loss to No. 22 UM
DETROIT (AP) — Emoni Bates scored 17 of his career-high 30 points to help Eastern Michigan lead No. 22 Michigan at halftime and Hunter Dickinson finished with 31 points in the Wolverines’ 88-83 win over the Eagles on Friday night. The Wolverines (2-0) went ahead on Jaelin Llewellyn’s layup with 2:49 left in a game with 17 lead changes and 11 ties. The Eagles (1-1) were up 45-40 at halftime and had an eight-point lead early in the second half, but ended up losing a 22nd straight game against a ranked opponent. Eastern Michigan coach Stan Heath did not play Bates in the team’s season-opening game on Monday and the former Michigan State assistant would not say why he sat the sophomore, who transferred last summer from Memphis.
