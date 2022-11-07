Many people who are born and raised in Maine will go their entire lives without ever seeing a moose. The majestic beast is one of the wildlife symbols of the state, but they are far more elusive in the wild than people outside of Maine seem to realize. They also can be incredibly dangerous based on their mammoth size and unpredictable behavior. But if you're absolutely dying to lay your eyes on a moose and want the wild out of the equation, there's a one-of-a-kind moose in Scarborough, Maine.

SCARBOROUGH, ME ・ 17 HOURS AGO