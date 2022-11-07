Read full article on original website
Largest Outdoor Sculpture Park in New England is on Big Bear Mountain in New Hampshire
Open year round so you can enjoy crisp fall days, snow shoeing in the winter, vibrant spring walks, and adventurous summer outings, the Andres Institute of Art is free and open daily from dawn to dusk. It's just over the Massachusetts line in Brookline, New Hampshire about 25 minutes west of Nashua, New Hampshire.
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
Newfound Lake is the 8th clearest lake in the United States
New Hampshire has a multitude of lakes that draw visitors and vacation homeowners from all over the country. The most well-known are Winnipesaukee and Squam; however, I remember a geography project I was doing in high school on Newfound Lake in the 1960s; back then, it was called one of the cleanest lakes in the country by National Geographic. When I was in grammar school, my parents would bring my siblings and I to Wellington State Park Beach and I always remember how crystal clear the bottom of the lake was from the swim raft.
Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole expected to come to New Hampshire
Nicole has started to weaken to a tropical storm after the hurricane made landfall in Florida. The remnant moisture from this system will track northeast for the end of the week and bring us some steady rain and gusty winds. Areas could see 1 to 2 inches of rain with...
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine
Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
What's the best winery in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're continuing to plan for Thanksgiving. Locally made wine is often the thing to bring as you head to your Thanksgiving celebrations or stay at home with close family members.
It’s True, Maine Could See Its First Snow Storm Next Week
Back in August, the Farmer's Almanac told us that we could expect an early, snowy, cold winter here in the State of Maine. In fact, the annual publication told us that we should expert our first Nor'Easter in October. So far, they have been slightly off the mark. It has...
The World’s Only Life-Size 1,700-Pound Chocolate Moose is in Scarborough, Maine
Many people who are born and raised in Maine will go their entire lives without ever seeing a moose. The majestic beast is one of the wildlife symbols of the state, but they are far more elusive in the wild than people outside of Maine seem to realize. They also can be incredibly dangerous based on their mammoth size and unpredictable behavior. But if you're absolutely dying to lay your eyes on a moose and want the wild out of the equation, there's a one-of-a-kind moose in Scarborough, Maine.
Silver Alert issued for South Berwick man
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Police are looking for a South Berwick man last seen on Nov. 3 at his apartment. The South Berwick Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday evening for 31-year-old Levi Brown, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Brown was...
4 New England States Made the Top 25 Most Charitable in the Country
We all donate in some way, right? And I'm not just talking financially. You could donate items, or time to philanthropic organizations. Whether it's just a few bucks at the pet store when you're checking out, giving blood, donating money to your friend's walk to fight cancer, annual donations to your favorite charity, bags and boxes of clothes and toys to shelters, or carving out personal time to help an organization, it feels good. From $5 to $500,000, it all helps. From one hour to 100 hours annually of volunteer work, it all helps.
This 14-Year-Old Dog Hiked the 48 4,000-Footers of New Hampshire
Climbing all 48 4,000 footers in New Hampshire is no easy feat. Heck, climbing one of them isn't easy. I've only done one and I am still bragging to people about it. Climbing a 4,000 footer takes a ton of planning, energy both physical and mental, and time. But once you hit the summit and gaze out at that gorgeous view it all feels worth while. Until you realize then you have to hike down the damn thing.
Enjoy a Quality Meal at These 20 Popular Lunch Spots in New Hampshire
We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone and their mother raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and sure, folks say it's the most important meal of the day. Alternatively, sitting down to dinner after a long day, whether you're at home or out with friends, is a great way to unwind and bond with loved ones over some grub.
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Monday, November 7, 2022. 12:00 pm.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
Small plane crashes in New England shopping center parking lot
A small plane crashed around 4 p.m. Thursday near Laconia Municipal Airport in New Hampshire. Witnesses said the plane hit a building before crashing in the parking lot of Patrick's Plaza, a shopping center at Weirs Road and Lake Shore Road in Gilford. Officials said the pilot was the only...
Can You Guess Which New England States Made it on the ‘Most Sinful’ List in America?
When you think about naughty states in the country, you probably think about Florida, Nevada, and maybe even, I don’t know, Georgia or New York?. You probably don’t envision Maine or any of our neighboring states but you may be surprised. Most Sinful States in America. Travado recently...
Unusual Streaks Spotted Again in Sky Over Seacoast New Hampshire
It would seem somewhat fitting for aliens to chose Election Day to overtake the planet. Alas, it appears humans will – for now – be left to make the tough decisions. Just weeks after residents in Kittery, Maine reported seeing strange, short aerial contrails that appeared inconsistent with those typically caused by planes, they were witnessed again in the sky over the Seacoast.
‘Shed Happens’ On The Maine Interstate
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, if you see stupidity on the roads, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.
