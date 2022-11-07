Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
jerseydigs.com
Request for Bids for the Centre Pompidou X Jersey City Museum: Microbial Remediation Services
The Jersey City Redevelopment Agency is requesting proposals from qualified individuals and/or firms to provide Mold Remediation services. The RFP document will be available on the Agency’s website www.thejcra.org and at the Agency’s offices Located at 4 Jackson Square, Jersey City, New Jersey 07305. All proposals are due via mail or hand delivery by 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on November 30, 2022. Please send all submissions to the attention of Jesamil Lozano, Assistant to the Executive Director.
jerseydigs.com
Rare and Remarkable Duplex Penthouse in Jersey City’s Renowned The Beacon Hits the Market
A crown Jersey City duplex penthouse, this incredibly rare 3,200-square-foot home is situated inside the Art Deco-inspired The Beacon complex and features three private terraces spanning over 2,000 square feet. Written by Jersey Digs. A remarkable penthouse home with multiple outdoor terraces has just been listed for sale inside one...
Journal Square project seeks 7-year extension, while HCCC announces 11-story tower plan
The stalling of one high-rise development and the announcement of a new project means the completed renaissance of Journal Square may take a little longer than expected. In a letter to the Jersey City Planning Board, Eugene Paolino, a lawyer for the developer KABR Group, is requesting a seven-year extension from the planning board on the massive 30 Journal Square project because the company won’t be able to begin construction for at least five years “and perhaps as much as seven years.”
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City New Construction Condos Selling Fast with Limited Time Incentives!
Sponsored by Irene Barnaby And Kristin Ehrgott of Compass. With a selection of expansive one- and two-bedroom layouts available, 338 Newark offers residents a luxurious living experience rich with plentiful indoor and outdoor amenities. Written by Jersey Digs. Discover the best of the downtown Jersey City lifestyle while enjoying upscale...
hudsoncountyview.com
Morris Canal Manor project finally moving forward in Jersey City after 2nd lawsuit ends
After two lawsuits in a little under two years, the Morris Canal Manor project is finally moving forward after the latest court filing has concluded: paving the way for 400-plus unit development with a rec center, retail plaza, and retail incubator. “While this baseless lawsuit has done a tremendous disservice...
jerseydigs.com
Wu Tong, a New Restaurant, is Coming to Downtown Jersey City
One of the most prominent developments in the Powerhouse Arts District will be getting another dining option, Wu Tong, as one of Jersey City’s fastest-growing neighborhoods continues to draw new businesses. Newmark, who manage the retail leasing at 10 Provost Street, confirmed via a leasing brochure that a new...
jerseydigs.com
North Bergen Approves Redevelopment Plan for Tonnelle Avenue
Hudson county’s northernmost town is hoping that new zoning regulations will spark a revitalization along a mostly industrial stretch of Tonnelle Avenue. During their October 12 meeting, North Bergen’s township commissioners adopted an ordinance approving a redevelopment plan for just over seven acres of land situated near the Tonnelle Avenue Station of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.
jerseydigs.com
Request for Proposals for the Centre Pompidou X Jersey City Museum: Food Service Consultant Services
The Jersey City Redevelopment Agency is requesting proposals from qualified individuals and/or firms to provide Food Consultant services. The RFP document will be available on the Agency’s website www.theicra.org and at the Agency’s offices Located at 4 Jackson Square, Jersey City, New Jersey 07305. All proposals are due via mail or hand delivery by 4:00 p.m. prevailing time on November 28, 2022. Please send all submissions to the attention of Jesamil Lozano, Assistant to the Executive Director.
Ban approved on vehicle coverings in public streets and parking lots
North Bergen has banned covering vehicles on public streets and in public parking lots because the covers interfere with enforcing parking regulations. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance at the November 9 meeting after it was introduced in October. The Parking Authority utilizes automated license...
Newark steps up pressure to delay Seton Hall's expansion plans over flooding concerns
Newark homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of the city want neighboring Seton Hall University to better mitigate stormwater runoff they say is why their homes flood. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Homeowners say their homes have flooded during strong storms and they blame the university’s existing development. [ more › ]
Town cancels event at N.J. arts center due to possibility of ‘confrontation,’ mayor says
A Thursday event planned for the Williams Center, a Rutherford arts venue, was cancelled by borough officials because of the “potential for confrontation,” Mayor Frank Nunziato said in a statement. “Unbeknownst to the borough, an event was planned for this evening at the Williams Center, news of which...
Elmwood Park, NJ detective saves girl from jumping off a bridge
A distressed teenage girl found herself on the edge of the Broadway Bridge between Elmwood Park and Paterson. She was on the wrong side of the 8-foot fence, which is designed to prevent people from climbing over. Thankfully someone alerted law enforcement to the situation and Elmwood Park Police Detective...
jerseydigs.com
After Four Years of Construction, Barrymore Film Center Opens in Fort Lee
A facility celebrating cinema along the palisades complete with a reparatory theater is finally open to the public and hosting a variety of events alongside exhibits that showcase Fort Lee’s trailblazing role in film history. The Barrymore Film Center officially began its programming last month inside their 21,000-square-foot property...
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers to clean up city streets, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams was recently approached by an irate woman complaining about the trash on a nearby street when he walked over and picked up the garbage and dropped it into the public wastebasket. “Let’s all clean up the city,” Adams said at a press conference in Brooklyn on Thursday. Adams […]
therealdeal.com
Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit
The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
eastnewyork.com
Applications Open for New Brownsville Affordable Housing Development on Thatford Ave
A brand new development in Brownsville is accepting applications. The building is located at 110 Thatford Ave. You can apply now!. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 110 Thatford Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application...
Commercial Filming In Glen Ridge Seeks Talent, Pays $450/Day
A commercial for a package delivery monitoring system is filming in North Jersey, and seeking models and speakers to give testimonials for up to $450 a day. Filming Nov. 21 in Glen Ridge, the production is in search of anyone to give a testimonial between ages 30 and 75, and models between ages 30 and 70.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City & Beit Shemesh, Israel Sign Sister City Agreement
During a Wednesday afternoon ceremony in City Hall, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop signed the city’s 17th Sister City cooperative agreement. The latest economic and cultural arrangement with Jersey City comes from Beit Shemesh in Israel, a city rich in diversity, just like Jersey City. The Sister City relationship...
Cloudy Donut Co., First Black-Owned Business in Brooklyn Heights Will Have Your Tastebuds On Cloud Nine
Cloudy Donut Co. is a new vegan doughnut shop that made history as the first Black-owned business in New York’s Brooklyn Heights. According to VegNews, the food and beverage business was founded in 2020 by restaurateur Derrick Faulcon, and it produces over 40 vegan doughnut flavors, including classics such as Chocolate Glaze, Boston Cream, and Powdered Jelly.
