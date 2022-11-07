ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerseydigs.com

Request for Bids for the Centre Pompidou X Jersey City Museum: Microbial Remediation Services

The Jersey City Redevelopment Agency is requesting proposals from qualified individuals and/or firms to provide Mold Remediation services. The RFP document will be available on the Agency’s website www.thejcra.org and at the Agency’s offices Located at 4 Jackson Square, Jersey City, New Jersey 07305. All proposals are due via mail or hand delivery by 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on November 30, 2022. Please send all submissions to the attention of Jesamil Lozano, Assistant to the Executive Director.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Journal Square project seeks 7-year extension, while HCCC announces 11-story tower plan

The stalling of one high-rise development and the announcement of a new project means the completed renaissance of Journal Square may take a little longer than expected. In a letter to the Jersey City Planning Board, Eugene Paolino, a lawyer for the developer KABR Group, is requesting a seven-year extension from the planning board on the massive 30 Journal Square project because the company won’t be able to begin construction for at least five years “and perhaps as much as seven years.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City New Construction Condos Selling Fast with Limited Time Incentives!

Sponsored by Irene Barnaby And Kristin Ehrgott of Compass. With a selection of expansive one- and two-bedroom layouts available, 338 Newark offers residents a luxurious living experience rich with plentiful indoor and outdoor amenities. Written by Jersey Digs. Discover the best of the downtown Jersey City lifestyle while enjoying upscale...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Wu Tong, a New Restaurant, is Coming to Downtown Jersey City

One of the most prominent developments in the Powerhouse Arts District will be getting another dining option, Wu Tong, as one of Jersey City’s fastest-growing neighborhoods continues to draw new businesses. Newmark, who manage the retail leasing at 10 Provost Street, confirmed via a leasing brochure that a new...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

North Bergen Approves Redevelopment Plan for Tonnelle Avenue

Hudson county’s northernmost town is hoping that new zoning regulations will spark a revitalization along a mostly industrial stretch of Tonnelle Avenue. During their October 12 meeting, North Bergen’s township commissioners adopted an ordinance approving a redevelopment plan for just over seven acres of land situated near the Tonnelle Avenue Station of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Request for Proposals for the Centre Pompidou X Jersey City Museum: Food Service Consultant Services

The Jersey City Redevelopment Agency is requesting proposals from qualified individuals and/or firms to provide Food Consultant services. The RFP document will be available on the Agency’s website www.theicra.org and at the Agency’s offices Located at 4 Jackson Square, Jersey City, New Jersey 07305. All proposals are due via mail or hand delivery by 4:00 p.m. prevailing time on November 28, 2022. Please send all submissions to the attention of Jesamil Lozano, Assistant to the Executive Director.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Gothamist

Newark steps up pressure to delay Seton Hall's expansion plans over flooding concerns

Newark homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of the city want neighboring Seton Hall University to better mitigate stormwater runoff they say is why their homes flood. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Homeowners say their homes have flooded during strong storms and they blame the university’s existing development. [ more › ]
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

After Four Years of Construction, Barrymore Film Center Opens in Fort Lee

A facility celebrating cinema along the palisades complete with a reparatory theater is finally open to the public and hosting a variety of events alongside exhibits that showcase Fort Lee’s trailblazing role in film history. The Barrymore Film Center officially began its programming last month inside their 21,000-square-foot property...
FORT LEE, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit

The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City & Beit Shemesh, Israel Sign Sister City Agreement

During a Wednesday afternoon ceremony in City Hall, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop signed the city’s 17th Sister City cooperative agreement. The latest economic and cultural arrangement with Jersey City comes from Beit Shemesh in Israel, a city rich in diversity, just like Jersey City. The Sister City relationship...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Black Enterprise

Cloudy Donut Co., First Black-Owned Business in Brooklyn Heights Will Have Your Tastebuds On Cloud Nine

Cloudy Donut Co. is a new vegan doughnut shop that made history as the first Black-owned business in New York’s Brooklyn Heights. According to VegNews, the food and beverage business was founded in 2020 by restaurateur Derrick Faulcon, and it produces over 40 vegan doughnut flavors, including classics such as Chocolate Glaze, Boston Cream, and Powdered Jelly.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy