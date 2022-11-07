ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With patchwork, OPRF gets its West Pool reopened

After being closed for eight months, the West Pool at Oak Park and River Forest High School reopened Nov. 1. The latest repairs do not permanently solve the pool’s structural issues and ongoing leaking, but the expensive patches might carry the school’s aquatic program for now as debate continues over the future of swimming pools and physical education facilities at the school.
Stress levels rising, OPRF security staff tells school board

Four security guards, backed by 10 of their coworkers standing up alongside them, addressed the Oak Park and River Forest High School board of education Oct. 27 and voiced concerns about the stress of their jobs and suggested they are not getting enough support from OPRF’s administration. They also asked for a three dollar an hour raise.
Parking rates higher, free parking sliced

This story was updated Nov. 10 to correct data regarding parking rates. The ever-present issue of parking in Oak Park has returned to the village board, which is considering raising parking garage and meter rates in an effort to gnaw away at the $22.4 million the village owes in parking related bond debt.
