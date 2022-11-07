ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Turned Heads in This Dazzling & Form-Fitting Dress for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
It’s normal for Dolly Parton to turn heads, but no one can get over the insanely gorgeous (and grungy) dress she rocked over the weekend. On Nov 5, Parton arrived to accept her esteemed honor as one of the newest members to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. But in true Parton fashion, she arrived in style — and in punk-rock fashion at that! See the showstopping photos below:

Christopher Polk for Variety.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.

The “Jolene” songstress wowed in this black, form-fitting gown with metal chains connected all over, from head to toe. Along with the draped chains, the curve-hugging gown boasted studded holes throughout, giving fans an alluring peekaboo effect. Along with that, everyone can’t get over the chunky silver jewelry she draped on her wrists and fingers and the metallic black pumps.

As for her makeup, Parton decided to add a pop of color to her eyes, blending coral and sapphire into an eye-catching makeup look. She kept her eyebrows manicured, along with adding a bronze glow to her cheeks. For her iconic pout, she lined her lips with a terracotta color and a nude gloss on top. And Parton truly wowed with her signature big curly hair and long, vibrant nails.

While the “9 to 5” singer always turns heads on the red carpet , this look is definitely one of our favorites! And it wasn’t the only look she rocked for the night. Along with this, she ended up matching with fellow singer Pink’s jewel-encrusted Balmain gown and performed in a skin-tight leather jumpsuit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame .
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.

Along with Parton , many stars were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, like Carly Simon, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, and Pat Benatar. Originally, Parton said she was “respectfully” bowing out of the nomination because she didn’t feel as if she earned it and didn’t see herself as a “rock n’ roller in any sense of the word.” However, she soon rescinded that notion

She said to Billboard , “I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy. It was just always my belief — and I think millions of other people out there too — always thought the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was just set up for the greatest people in the rock ‘n’ roll business, and I just didn’t feel like I really measured up to that and I don’t want to take anything away from the people that have worked so hard.”

Before you go, click here to see the most daring red carpet looks from the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.
Comments / 2

