The Almanac Online
Menlo Park Council member Ray Mueller takes big lead in race for San Mateo County Board of Supervisors
Election results shows Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller with a sizable lead in the race for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 3 against San Carlos City Council member Laura Parmer-Lohan. As of 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, Mueller had 18,781 votes, or 64.28% to Parmer-Lohan's...
Environmental review of Meta's huge Willow Village project heads to Menlo Park council
A major mixed-use project proposed by Meta could advance this month, as Menlo Park City Council members consider the environmental review of the massive, mixed-use Willow Village project. The Menlo Park Planning Commission reviewed the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) last month, recommending eight conditions in order for it to win...
Menlo Park's Measure V trailing, with no-votes far ahead in election results
Election results are showing that Measure V, Menlo Park’s single-family zoning ballot initiative, is failing by a decisive margin. This result demonstrates how unwelcome Measure V is to our community. V supporters: Your anti-democratic ideas have wasted our community's time and money. Menlo voters thankfully saw right through this...
Boichik Bagels to open in Palo Alto Thursday morning
Boichik Bagels, a popular Berkeley eatery recognized by the New York Times as being part of a “West Coast bagel boom,” is opening in Palo Alto. (Courtesy Boichik Bagels.) The long-awaited Boichik Bagels outpost in Palo Alto will hold its soft opening tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 10, starting at 7 a.m., according to an Instagram announcement.
Dessert destinations: New cakes, patisserie and pastry-forward coffee shops abound
As the weather takes a turn for the chillier and nightfall hits earlier, the Peninsula has come through for locals with a number of new outposts offering innovative baked goods and sweets, from cardamom croissants at Menlo Park's Canteen to mille-crepe cakes at Los Altos' Lady M; from petit fours at Lavender 'n Cream to ube pandesals and barfi at K&B Cafe.
Revamped former President Hotel in Palo Alto to offer rooftop bar and cafe
A rendering of the President's Terrace rooftop bar planned at the Graduate Palo Alto hotel set to open in December. Courtesy Graduate Palo Alto. Graduate Palo Alto, the luxury hotel resulting from the controversial renovation of Palo Alto's historic President Hotel (formerly apartments), is set to open a cafe and a rooftop bar next month.
RSV infections dominating children's current illnesses
A trifecta of fall and winter illnesses are striking children, with one, respiratory syncytial virus, surging throughout the county, the state and the country. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is dominating at a level that many medical facilities have not seen previously and has arrived earlier than usual, along with the influenza season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The first restaurant at Menlo Park's Springline development is now open
Canteen is the first dining spot to open at Menlo Park's new Springline development along Oak Grove Avenue and El Camino Real. (Photo by Kate Bradshaw.) Canteen Coffee Shop, located inside the Springline development in downtown Menlo Park, has officially opened. The cafe, by Greg Kuzia Carmel, the chef behind...
Hayden, Peiffer, Westervelt lead initial results in Woodside Elementary School District race
Initial election night results show incumbent Jenny Hayden, along with newcomers Amanda Peiffer and Brett Westervelt, in the lead for the three seats on the Woodside Elementary School District board. Hayden held 26.5% of the vote (547 votes), Peiffer was second with 24.6% (509 votes) and Westervelt was third with...
Meet local artists, enjoy hands-on activities and performances at Cubberley open studios
The city of Palo Alto's Cubberley Artist Studio Program is inviting visitors to come meet artists where they work and see their latest creations at an open studios event taking place Saturday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program currently hosts 21 artists in residence at the Cubberley...
'#eatpraylovepaint' at Bryant Street Gallery shows off painter's broad range
The title of Elena Zolotnitsky's solo exhibition at Bryant Street Gallery, on view until Dec. 23, is "#eatpraylovepaint," and it is a fitting hashtag for an artist who is passionate about the medium of painting. Zolotnitsky, a native of Moscow who now lives in Oakland, has been painting for almost...
Cheese Plate - Disrupted
Cheese plates - same ol', same ol'... I've been making them in similar ways for years. A mixed up jumble with a cheese knife. Give your guests a new look this holiday season. It's easy and fun!. At Neely Wineries fall release this week in Portola Valley, we broke old...
