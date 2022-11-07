ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Related
The Almanac Online

Menlo Park's Measure V trailing, with no-votes far ahead in election results

Election results are showing that Measure V, Menlo Park’s single-family zoning ballot initiative, is failing by a decisive margin. This result demonstrates how unwelcome Measure V is to our community. V supporters: Your anti-democratic ideas have wasted our community's time and money. Menlo voters thankfully saw right through this...
MENLO PARK, CA
The Almanac Online

Boichik Bagels to open in Palo Alto Thursday morning

Boichik Bagels, a popular Berkeley eatery recognized by the New York Times as being part of a “West Coast bagel boom,” is opening in Palo Alto. (Courtesy Boichik Bagels.) The long-awaited Boichik Bagels outpost in Palo Alto will hold its soft opening tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 10, starting at 7 a.m., according to an Instagram announcement.
PALO ALTO, CA
The Almanac Online

Dessert destinations: New cakes, patisserie and pastry-forward coffee shops abound

As the weather takes a turn for the chillier and nightfall hits earlier, the Peninsula has come through for locals with a number of new outposts offering innovative baked goods and sweets, from cardamom croissants at Menlo Park's Canteen to mille-crepe cakes at Los Altos' Lady M; from petit fours at Lavender 'n Cream to ube pandesals and barfi at K&B Cafe.
MENLO PARK, CA
The Almanac Online

Revamped former President Hotel in Palo Alto to offer rooftop bar and cafe

A rendering of the President's Terrace rooftop bar planned at the Graduate Palo Alto hotel set to open in December. Courtesy Graduate Palo Alto. Graduate Palo Alto, the luxury hotel resulting from the controversial renovation of Palo Alto's historic President Hotel (formerly apartments), is set to open a cafe and a rooftop bar next month.
PALO ALTO, CA
The Almanac Online

RSV infections dominating children's current illnesses

A trifecta of fall and winter illnesses are striking children, with one, respiratory syncytial virus, surging throughout the county, the state and the country. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is dominating at a level that many medical facilities have not seen previously and has arrived earlier than usual, along with the influenza season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Almanac Online

The first restaurant at Menlo Park's Springline development is now open

Canteen is the first dining spot to open at Menlo Park's new Springline development along Oak Grove Avenue and El Camino Real. (Photo by Kate Bradshaw.) Canteen Coffee Shop, located inside the Springline development in downtown Menlo Park, has officially opened. The cafe, by Greg Kuzia Carmel, the chef behind...
MENLO PARK, CA
The Almanac Online

Cheese Plate - Disrupted

Cheese plates - same ol', same ol'... I've been making them in similar ways for years. A mixed up jumble with a cheese knife. Give your guests a new look this holiday season. It's easy and fun!. At Neely Wineries fall release this week in Portola Valley, we broke old...
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA

