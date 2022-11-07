Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Related
Retail CEO who called SF ‘city of chaos’ apologizes, reopens store
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The CEO of a retail chain who wrote a blog post trashing San Francisco as a “city of chaos” after closing a Hayes Valley location has apologized and reopened the SF store. Last month on LinkedIn, Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith published a post saying San Francisco had “descended into a city […]
The Almanac Online
Incumbent Mayor Betsy Nash leads for Menlo Park City Council District 4
In a rematch, incumbent Menlo Park Mayor Betsy Nash has a wide lead in the race for Menlo Park City Council District 4 against Peter Ohtaki. Nash unseated then-incumbent Ohtaki in 2018. Given that Downtown Menlo Park is in Betsy's District, she - and other council members - should include...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
rwcpulse.com
Blog: An ’illegal operation’ gone horribly wrong
Here’s a tragic tale of an illegal abortion that went wrong—back in the day when a newspaper couldn’t use the actual word “abortion.”. “Dr. Ephriam Northcott, San Francisco physician, who was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with the death of Miss Inez Reed, army nurse, whose body was found in the San Mateo Creek ravine on March 8, was brought to the county jail in Redwood City Wednesday afternoon. The accused man had been confined in prison in San Francisco since Monday night, when he was taken into custody at his home.
oaklandside.org
Oakland City Council races: Janani Ramachandran declares victory in District 4
Janani Ramachandran became the first Oakland City Council candidate to declare victory in the Nov. 8 election, where she’s running to represent District 4. “Ramachandran will be the youngest Councilmember to ever be elected in Oakland’s history—at age 30,” her campaign said in a press release Thursday morning. “She will also be the city’s first South Asian Councilmember, and the first queer woman of color to be elected to the City Council.”
calmatters.network
Election Night: Slow-growth candidates control Pleasanton council races
Election Night has come to an end with both of Pleasanton’s two City Council races showing slow-growth candidates with comfortable leads, according to initial returns released just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Other big ticket items for Pleasanton residents such as the Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I school bond...
SFist
Power NIMBY Move: Marin Residents Give Selves Hefty Tax Hike to Block Housing Development
Would you pay $335 a year, every year for 30 years, to block 43 lots of single-family homes? Some Marin County residents just did that by a decisive margin, rejecting a proposed large-scale development and instead voting make it a 110-acre public park. There has been a plan afoot to...
The latest election results from Bay Area and California
Ballots continue to be counted across the Bay Area after the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Click on the links below to view the most up to date election results for every race and ballot measure both statewide and in all seven Bay Area counties.
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight
San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
Former Meta employee speaks about waking up to email about being laid off
More than 11,000 Meta employees found out through email Wednesday morning that they were laid off, a former software engineer for the company told ABC7 News. The news also comes as concern for nearby restaurant owners, already experiencing slow business as many have been working from home.
KTVU FOX 2
Key Bay Area elections too close to call
OAKLAND, Calif. - Several high-profile races around the Bay Area were too close to call as Election Night drew to a close. Winners had not yet emerged in the contests for San Jose mayor, Oakland mayor, San Francisco district attorney and Alameda County district attorney. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy...
oaklandside.org
Who’s leading the Oakland City Council races?
Editor’s note: The Alameda County Registrar of Voters posted more election results on Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. Read the latest updates in the City Council races. And see results for other Oakland races on our elections results page. Clear leaders have emerged in each of the three City...
The latest on San Jose and Oakland mayoral elections
Preliminary results for the 2022 mayoral elections in San Jose and Oakland are coming in, according to Santa Clara and Alameda counties. Read to see who is ahead.
kalw.org
Oakland’s Fair Elections Act passes by a wide margin in Alameda county race
Every person who is registered to vote in Oakland will get 100 democracy dollars to put toward a community-funded candidate (basically any candidate who is certified to run). The goal of the measure is to make participation in campaign financing more equitable. Oakland Rising-- one of the main supporters of the initiative, says it will shift the current power imbalance in elections funding. Voters will now see greater transparency in who funds elections. At the same time, all Oakland residents will have a chance to contribute toward a candidate of their choice.
eastcountytoday.net
Use of Force Deemed Reasonable in Officer Involved Shooting of Juan Carlos Barraza
Martinez, Calif. – A report released by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes that the use of force by peace officers in 2020 against Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was reasonable under the totality of the circumstances. As part of a Contra Costa County protocol that...
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
The Almanac Online
Dessert destinations: New cakes, patisserie and pastry-forward coffee shops abound
As the weather takes a turn for the chillier and nightfall hits earlier, the Peninsula has come through for locals with a number of new outposts offering innovative baked goods and sweets, from cardamom croissants at Menlo Park's Canteen to mille-crepe cakes at Los Altos' Lady M; from petit fours at Lavender 'n Cream to ube pandesals and barfi at K&B Cafe.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley and Alameda County live 2022 election results
In the Nov. 8, 2022, election, Berkeley voters are choosing four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They are also deciding whether to approve three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. And they’ve cast their ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
Comments / 0