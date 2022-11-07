ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palo Alto, CA

rwcpulse.com

Blog: An ’illegal operation’ gone horribly wrong

Here’s a tragic tale of an illegal abortion that went wrong—back in the day when a newspaper couldn’t use the actual word “abortion.”. “Dr. Ephriam Northcott, San Francisco physician, who was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with the death of Miss Inez Reed, army nurse, whose body was found in the San Mateo Creek ravine on March 8, was brought to the county jail in Redwood City Wednesday afternoon. The accused man had been confined in prison in San Francisco since Monday night, when he was taken into custody at his home.
SAN MATEO, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland City Council races: Janani Ramachandran declares victory in District 4

Janani Ramachandran became the first Oakland City Council candidate to declare victory in the Nov. 8 election, where she’s running to represent District 4. “Ramachandran will be the youngest Councilmember to ever be elected in Oakland’s history—at age 30,” her campaign said in a press release Thursday morning. “She will also be the city’s first South Asian Councilmember, and the first queer woman of color to be elected to the City Council.”
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Election Night: Slow-growth candidates control Pleasanton council races

Election Night has come to an end with both of Pleasanton’s two City Council races showing slow-growth candidates with comfortable leads, according to initial returns released just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Other big ticket items for Pleasanton residents such as the Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I school bond...
PLEASANTON, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight

San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Key Bay Area elections too close to call

OAKLAND, Calif. - Several high-profile races around the Bay Area were too close to call as Election Night drew to a close. Winners had not yet emerged in the contests for San Jose mayor, Oakland mayor, San Francisco district attorney and Alameda County district attorney. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
oaklandside.org

Who’s leading the Oakland City Council races?

Editor’s note: The Alameda County Registrar of Voters posted more election results on Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. Read the latest updates in the City Council races. And see results for other Oakland races on our elections results page. Clear leaders have emerged in each of the three City...
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Oakland’s Fair Elections Act passes by a wide margin in Alameda county race

Every person who is registered to vote in Oakland will get 100 democracy dollars to put toward a community-funded candidate (basically any candidate who is certified to run). The goal of the measure is to make participation in campaign financing more equitable. Oakland Rising-- one of the main supporters of the initiative, says it will shift the current power imbalance in elections funding. Voters will now see greater transparency in who funds elections. At the same time, all Oakland residents will have a chance to contribute toward a candidate of their choice.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Almanac Online

Dessert destinations: New cakes, patisserie and pastry-forward coffee shops abound

As the weather takes a turn for the chillier and nightfall hits earlier, the Peninsula has come through for locals with a number of new outposts offering innovative baked goods and sweets, from cardamom croissants at Menlo Park's Canteen to mille-crepe cakes at Los Altos' Lady M; from petit fours at Lavender 'n Cream to ube pandesals and barfi at K&B Cafe.
MENLO PARK, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley and Alameda County live 2022 election results

In the Nov. 8, 2022, election, Berkeley voters are choosing four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They are also deciding whether to approve three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. And they’ve cast their ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
COLMA, CA

