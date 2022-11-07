Read full article on original website
Related
County of Santa Barbara Releases Proposed Zoning Map to Meet Future Housing Needs
The Planning and Development Department invites the public to review the proposed zoning interactive map (available here) and attend upcoming workshops on County housing needs and opportunities. The County of Santa Barbara’s Planning and Development Department recently released an interactive map showing areas of the county that are under consideration...
Goleta Community Center Update
There are big changes in store over the next year for the nearly 100-year-old Goleta Community Center (GCC). Located at 5679 Hollister Avenue in Old Town, two of the biggest rooms in the city-owned building have been closed since January of 2021 due to seismic concerns. The City will assume direct management of the city-owned building in January of 2023 and plans to immediately begin a seismic retrofit construction program. The goal is to re-open the full facility for community use by summer 2023.
Election Party at Timbers Restaurant Goleta
The Timbers Restaurant in western Goleta hosted the election night celebration party for many local candidates. There was much for them to celebrate. Not only did all of them sweep to victory. But Goleta City Council Member James Kyriaco was also successful in his campaign for Goleta's Measure B sales tax to fund investment in local infrastructure that is desperately needed.
Santa Ynez Public Official Identified as January 6th Insurrectionist
A Santa Ynez public official and her husband have been identified as being part of a violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The Independent's Tyler Hayden published the story on Wednesday depicting photos of Karen and Robert Jones inside the U.S. Capitol as part of the pro-Trump insurrection to stop the certification of Joe Biden's legitimate presidential election win.
County Releases Latest Birth Data and Findings
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has analyzed local birth data from 2017 through 2021 through a survey of birth certificates in Santa Barbara County and has compiled a report highlighting key findings. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, birth rate is one of the most important determinants of population growth, potentially impacting policy decisions about the health system, education, and economy. Reporting on birth data is an essential component of understanding the health of residents.
Veterans Day Ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 and Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation are pleased to announce they are once again hosting the Santa Barbara community Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, November 11th at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early; The open...
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
Cottage Urgent Care Opens in Montecito
On November 8, Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.
Prescribed Training Burns to Occur in November
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is informing the public of two prescribed fires (burns) that will occur for the month of November. Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Westerlay Orchids Raises Funds for Carpinteria Education Foundation
We’re thrilled to announce our week-long fundraiser to the Carpinteria Education Foundation Inc. was a success! This being the 5th year in a row, Westerlay Orchids raised $33,463 for our local students!. Led by a second-generation Flower Cultivator and Owner/President of Westerlay Orchids, Toine Overgaag believes its the company’s...
Local First Responders Will Come Together for Emergency Management Drill
First responders representing departments from across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will come together Monday, Nov. 14 to participate in an interagency, All Hazard Incident Management Team drill at the Santa Maria Veterans Hall, 313 West Tunnel Street. In preparation for future emergencies, both counties have established local...
Five Juvenile Hall Inmates Attempt Escape
On November 9, 2022 at approximately 6:00 pm, five youth in custody at the Susan J. Gionfriddo Juvenile Justice Center (JJC) in Santa Maria engaged in a disturbance in one unit of the JJC. These youth destroyed property inside the unit, barricaded themselves on an upper tier, and attempted to...
New Medical Director Announced for County Health Centers
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Noemi “Mimi” Doohan as the Medical Director for the County’s Health Care Centers effective October 31, 2022. Dr. Doohan, as a member of the Department’s Executive Team, will direct the 25 staff physicians, eight advanced practice practitioners and 24 contracted specialists delivering care at the County’s five Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and three shelter-based Health Care for the Homeless clinics.
Scanner Review: Tree Down & Pharmacy Break-in
I listen to the scanner off-and-on, sometimes I'm by my computer and will send a report but othertimes I'll keep a note and send it in later. Here are some items I heard from the storm and other things around town in case anyone is interested. 1. Large Oak Tree...
Mesa Home Erupts in Flames Thursday Night
The garage of a residential home in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood erupted in flames on Thursday evening. Around 10:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the 200 block of Selrose Lane and discovered active flames coming from the home's garage area. Crews began an aggressive attack while checking the...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Uber Driver
A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Uber driver early Friday morning. At 1:48 a.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the northbound lanes of Highway 101, approximately 1/4 of a mile south of the Fairview Avenue exit. Crews discovered a male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle...
Three Arrested and One Injured in Lompoc Shooting
On 11/10/22, at about 11:53 am, the Lompoc Police Department received several phone calls regarding multiple shots being fired around the 600 block North Fourth Street. When officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old male with a non-life-threatening injury. The male victim was transported to the hospital for medical attention. Through...
