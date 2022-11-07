Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
2022 Iowa Park VFD Lighted Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department’s Lighted Christmas Parade is happening on Saturday, Dec. 3. Lineup is at 6 p.m. and the parade will wind its way through downtown Iowa Park starting at 6:30 p.m. It will then stop at the library, and Santa will get off of the parade and activate the lights, have some cookies and take pictures with the kids.
newschannel6now.com
Southern Grit Advocacy brings awareness to human trafficking
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Community members came together Thursday morning to enjoy Breakfast with the Mayor, hosted by Southern Grit Advocacy to raise awareness of human trafficking. Studies show Texas has the second-highest number of human trafficking cases in the U.S. That is why they wanted to raise awareness...
newschannel6now.com
Deals for Veterans Day
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Numerous local restaurants will be offering specials for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, as a way to say thank you for the sacrifices made by veterans and active-duty service members. See the full list below:. Applebee’s is offering all veterans and active duty military...
WF Mayor discusses human trafficking over breakfast
To raise awareness and share information about the dangers of human trafficking, the Southern Grit Advocacy group held a Breakfast with the Mayor event.
newschannel6now.com
News Channel 6 hosting annual Ham & Turkey Drive
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is partnering with Hamilton Bryan to host an all-day Ham and Turkey Drive that’s taking place on Friday. You can drop off your frozen hams, turkeys or other non-perishables from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. We’ll be at Hamilton Bryan on...
CW33 NewsFix
Local restaurants participating in Veterans Day deals
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are several locations in Wichita Falls that are offering special deals to veterans on Veterans Day this Friday, November 11. You can find a list of those locations below. This Veterans Day, all Veterans and Active Duty Military members receive a free entree from...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls in Wichita County, Texas, is a vibrant city with plenty of things to do for tourists of all ages. This charming town in Wichita County sits on the Oklahoma border and is about two hours northwest of the Dallas and Fort Worth area. Located in the heart of...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts awards ceremony
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office hosted an awards ceremony Wednesday morning at the law enforcement center. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke presented those awards by introducing each of the recipients and explaining why they are recieving the award. Some awards were given for saving...
newschannel6now.com
30 WFISD teachers given West Teaching Excellence Award
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials visited 24 schools on Wednesday to greet 30 teachers who were named 2022 West Teaching Excellence Award winners. The West Teaching Excellence Awards have been a district tradition since 1983, and the honor is provided by the West Foundation. District officials said the 30 teachers selected this year are considered “tops in the field” of WFISD’s 1,000 teachers.
newschannel6now.com
Winfield United to expand in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Winfield United held a ground breaking event Wednesday morning as they are expanding their business of Land O’Lakes in Wichita Falls. Already one of America’s premier food companies, this new facility will provide all of Texas and most of Oklahoma’s production of Land O’Lakes products.
Roads to close in Wichita Falls due to active shooter exercise
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls and Wichita County Office of Emergency Management announced that they will be conducting an active shooter exercise on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
newschannel6now.com
City of Vernon names new chief of police
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Vernon announced Wednesday the appointment of its new chief of police. Wayne Hodges was named to the role. City officials said he has over 20 years of experience with the Vernon Police Department, serving as a police officer, police corporal, school resource officer, patrol sergeant, administrative sergeant, police lieutenant and police captain.
KOCO
Couple delivers baby on side of Oklahoma highway
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — An 8-pound, 9-ounce baby girl was born this week on the side of a southwestern Oklahoma highway. Lawton-area television station KSWO reports that a couple was on their way to a hospital Tuesday night when they realized they didn't have enough time. So, they pulled over on the side of Highway 62 in Comanche County.
newschannel6now.com
Turning Cold
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong cold front blasts through this evening with north winds and a big drop in temperatures especially into Friday. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s by morning and hold there and slowly fall into the 30s by Friday evening. There will be a few scattered storms tonight with clouds and at least light drizzle or showers into Friday. Any rain should be gone by Friday evening with clearing skies and temperatures falling into the 20s by Saturday morning. Another shot of rain and chilly weather arrives early next week.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD: Driver ran stop sign in deadly Loop 11 wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released new details on a Loop 11 crash that left one person dead and three others injured on Thursday. WFPD officials said a Cadillac was heading eastbound on Northwest Drive when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at Loop 11. As the Cadillac crossed Loop 11, it was reportedly hit directly on its passenger side by a Ford Escape that was heading northbound on Loop 11. The Cadillac then hit a power pole.
Rib Crib Is Getting Rid Of Their Cups
For decades, it's been a time-honored tradition of smaller restaurant chains to give you a branded cup to take with you when your meal is finished. It's a great and proven means of branding and carry-over advertising in the home, but at some point, that cost is too much for some to bear.
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
A Bowie attorney was arrested on Oct. 26 by deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s office on a complaint of cruelty to livestock animals, a state jail felony. Investigators report they found malnourished and deceased animals found on property in southern Clay County allegedly owned by Edward Michael Ratliff, 66, Bowie.
Texoma chooses Representative for Texas House District 69
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Registered voters in several Texoma counties have chosen who will represent Texas House District 69 in the Texas State House of Representatives. With 15 percent of precincts reporting, KFDX has officially called the race for Texas House District 69. Incumbent Texas Representative James Frank of Wichita Falls has won reelection and […]
kswo.com
34 YEARS LATER: Family not giving up on Comanche cold case
COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is on a mission, hoping to uncover the truth about who killed a young mother in southwest Oklahoma more than 30 years ago. Someone brutally killed Mary Morgan Pewitt by stabbing her more than 30 times in her Comanche home. The mystery is who?...
Victim identified in deadly Loop 11 crash
The Wichita Falls Police department has identified the person who died in a fatal wreck on Loop 11 on November 10, 2022 in Wichita Falls.
