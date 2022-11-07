ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oakpark.com

With patchwork, OPRF gets its West Pool reopened

After being closed for eight months, the West Pool at Oak Park and River Forest High School reopened Nov. 1. The latest repairs do not permanently solve the pool’s structural issues and ongoing leaking, but the expensive patches might carry the school’s aquatic program for now as debate continues over the future of swimming pools and physical education facilities at the school.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Stress levels rising, OPRF security staff tells school board

Four security guards, backed by 10 of their coworkers standing up alongside them, addressed the Oak Park and River Forest High School board of education Oct. 27 and voiced concerns about the stress of their jobs and suggested they are not getting enough support from OPRF’s administration. They also asked for a three dollar an hour raise.
oakpark.com

An offer you can’t refuse

In Oak Park, the home where mobster Sam Giancana lived for 30 years recently hit the market for the first time since 1991. The Mediterranean-style bungalow at 1147 Wenonah Ave. was built in the late 1920s and designed by architect A.J. Fisher for first owner Joseph Leitzer. Zak Knebel of...
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Hearty winter fare at Café Cubano

Café Cubano’s owners Mayra and Javier Fernandez Jr. have spent 20 years building their restaurant at 7426 W. North Ave. in Elmwood Park. The extended warm weather has kept the restaurant’s outdoor patio bustling well into November and indoor dining has finally normalized much to Mayra Fernandez’s delight.
ELMWOOD PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy