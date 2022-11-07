ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, TN

WKRN

Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified

An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
q95fm.net

State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WKRN

3 charged in construction site thefts

New charges for two accused of robbery, carjacking. New charges have been filed against two men accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24

Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on …. Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic.
NASHVILLE, TN
KTLO

Stone Co. woman arrested for biting deputy, resisting arrest

A Stone County woman has been arrested after pushing her mom during a dispute over her alleged drinking and drug use. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to a residence along Firestone Lane in St. Joe for a report of 38-year-old Megan Early arguing with and pushing a family member. Upon arrival, officers asked the victim if she wanted to press charges where she then stated all she wanted was for Early to leave the property and not return.
STONE COUNTY, AR
WKRN

Russia withdraws from city in Ukraine

New charges for two accused of robbery, carjacking. New charges have been filed against two men accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors’ offices and clinics fill up. Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across …. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

WWII pilot recalls crash landing on D-Day, now 101-years-old

Navigating a map at his home in Bellevue, U.S. Army Air Corps pilot Jerry Neal recalls detailed missions serving with the 8th Air Force in WWII. WWII pilot recalls crash landing on D-Day, now 101-years-old Navigating a map at his home in Bellevue, U.S. Army Air Corps pilot Jerry Neal...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law

Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE

