WKRN
Mt. Juliet police search for man who ran away from traffic stop
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are on the hunt for a man who fled from a traffic stop on foot Friday. It happened on Lebanon Road near Meb Court in Mt. Juliet. Police say the man was seen entering the woods behind a business in the 11300 block of Lebanon Road.
WKRN
Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified
An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
Two teens arrested following pursuit, Mt. Juliet police say
The discovery of a stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet Wednesday afternoon sparked a police chase, which ended with two teenage boys in custody.
q95fm.net
State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
WKRN
3 charged in construction site thefts
New charges for two accused of robbery, carjacking. New charges have been filed against two men accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase. Veterans Day was extra special for more than 80 soldiers in the Tennessee National Guard serving in Africa for over a year as they returned home.
WKRN
Williamson County K-9 helps Internet Crimes Task Force indict 15 people over summer
It can take as little as a few seconds for an eight-year-old black lab name Remi to sniff out an SD card or even a cell phone. Williamson County K-9 helps Internet Crimes Task …. It can take as little as a few seconds for an eight-year-old black lab name...
WOKV.com
Tennessee police searching for man who fled traffic stop in handcuffs
Tennessee police searching for man who fled traffic stop in handcuffs Police said the man had no shoes on when he ran away with his hands cuffed behind his back. (NCD)
WKRN
Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24
Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on …. Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Bellevue celebrates WWII...
WKRN
Missing WWII medals returned to soldier’s family after they were discovered in an abandoned safe-deposit box
Four missing World War II military medals have been returned to the family of a soldier who kept them in a safe deposit box in Nashville before he died in 2010. Missing WWII medals returned to soldier’s family …. Four missing World War II military medals have been returned...
Multiple Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Millersville (Millersville, TN)
Official reports indicate that multiple vehicles were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning in Millersville. The multi-vehicle crash forced police to close the southbound side of I-65 in Sumner County for multiple hours.
KTLO
Stone Co. woman arrested for biting deputy, resisting arrest
A Stone County woman has been arrested after pushing her mom during a dispute over her alleged drinking and drug use. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to a residence along Firestone Lane in St. Joe for a report of 38-year-old Megan Early arguing with and pushing a family member. Upon arrival, officers asked the victim if she wanted to press charges where she then stated all she wanted was for Early to leave the property and not return.
WKRN
‘I’m glad we found her alive’: $10,000 spent in search for missing teenager in Wilson County
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — After searching for a missing teenager out of Wilson County for nearly a week, the 19-year-old was found safe in another state. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said they found her Friday with someone she knew. Last week, the sheriff’s office told News...
3 arrested after driving stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet; gun & drugs recovered
Three people were arrested Sunday after they were caught driving a stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet.
WKRN
Russia withdraws from city in Ukraine
New charges for two accused of robbery, carjacking. New charges have been filed against two men accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase. Veterans Day was extra special for more than 80 soldiers in the Tennessee National Guard serving in Africa for over a year as they returned home.
WKRN
TDOT warns road maintenance will suffer if new funding sources aren't found
The rise of electric and fuel-efficient cars could mean a bumpy drive for all Tennesseans. TDOT warns road maintenance will suffer if new funding …. The rise of electric and fuel-efficient cars could mean a bumpy drive for all Tennesseans. Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private...
WKRN
Judge Jackson speaks on preliminary hearing in Jaylen McCollough case
Judge Andrew Jackson VI speaks on the McCollough case and rules for it to be bound over to a grand jury in the preliminary hearing for UT football player Jaylen McCollough in Knox County court on Nov. 10, 2022. WATE Digital. Judge Jackson speaks on preliminary hearing in Jaylen …
New evidence in case of missing Arkansas woman revives search
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark — New evidence has revived in the search efforts for a missing Arkansas woman. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spent most of Monday searching for Maranda Neal, a woman who went missing earlier this year. She was last seen on May 22, 2022. When she first...
WKRN
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors’ offices and clinics fill up. Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across …. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday...
WKRN
WWII pilot recalls crash landing on D-Day, now 101-years-old
Navigating a map at his home in Bellevue, U.S. Army Air Corps pilot Jerry Neal recalls detailed missions serving with the 8th Air Force in WWII. WWII pilot recalls crash landing on D-Day, now 101-years-old Navigating a map at his home in Bellevue, U.S. Army Air Corps pilot Jerry Neal...
WKRN
Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law
Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW...
