Brownfield Cubs lose their Bi-District game
Brownfield began a great game, but the 2nd quarter came to haunt them. The Brownfield Cubs Football Team took on the Muleshoe Mules in Levelland Texas for the third time in a year. The first two times they played the Mules won in a Bi-District game last season 21-17, and again in regular season 39-37. This was supposed to be a Brownfield redemption game and at the beginning, it seemed as if the Cubs were going to do great.
Texas Tech Cruises To Victory In Season Opener
This past Monday Texas Tech had its season opener. The Red Raiders (1-0) have now won 22 straight home games, 23 season openers, and 16 non-conference home games in a row after a victory were 11 players scored and the team finished by shooting 52.2 percent from the field. Tech limited the Demons to only 28.4-percent shooting and led 42-23 at halftime to ease to the win to begin the season.
Possible first freeze headed our way
Weather forecasters are calling for a pretty good freeze sometime this weekend. After a predicted high of 72 on Thursday, it appears that temperatures may begin to drop. At the time of this writing, the forecast is for the temperature to drop to 32 at midnight on Friday night and then dip into the mid-twenties throughout the night. There is a forecasted low of 26 degrees for Terry County early Saturday morning.
Eugenio “Gene” Flores Jr.
Eugenio “Gene” Flores Jr. 65, of Brownfield, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 5, 2022. A visitation will be held Sunday, November 13, 2022, 5-8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Care -Brownfield 1211 Lubbock Road. A service celebrating his life will take place the next day, Monday, November 14, 2022, 11 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. He will be laid to rest at the Brownfield Cemetery.
December is going to be busy and FUN for Terry County residents
December is going to be such a fun month for Brownfield and Terry County. Of course, we want to certainly remember Thanksgiving, but the first event for Christmas in Brownfield is December 1, so we have to be quick in switching seasons. On December 1, the Brownfield Chamber of Commerce...
Republicans win huge in Terry County
Terry County voters again went overwhelmingly for Republican candidates, even in the local county races. Tuesday night November 8, 2022, several Terry County citizens converged on the Terry County Courthouse to see the results of the 2022 Mid-term Election. Unfortunately due to an issue with the ballot machines, the Terry County Joint Elections Office was unable to produce the early and mail-in ballots right after the polls closed, so no tabulations were available until about five minutes before 10:00 pm. About 35 minutes after the total votes were given and out of the 6368 total registered voters in Terry County, 2572 voted.
