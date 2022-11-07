Terry County voters again went overwhelmingly for Republican candidates, even in the local county races. Tuesday night November 8, 2022, several Terry County citizens converged on the Terry County Courthouse to see the results of the 2022 Mid-term Election. Unfortunately due to an issue with the ballot machines, the Terry County Joint Elections Office was unable to produce the early and mail-in ballots right after the polls closed, so no tabulations were available until about five minutes before 10:00 pm. About 35 minutes after the total votes were given and out of the 6368 total registered voters in Terry County, 2572 voted.

TERRY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO