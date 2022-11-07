Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Association of Realtors to feed 900 families for Thanksgiving
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Despite supply chain challenges and food shortages, Clarksville Association of Realtors (CAR) and its Spreading Our Support Foundation (SOS), will successfully host their annual food drive, Thanksgiving for All, helping 900 families have a special Thanksgiving this year. These 900 Thanksgiving meals are going to organizations throughout...
clarksvillenow.com
New Salvation Army Leader arrives in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Salvation Army in Clarksville is pleased to welcome a new leader, Maj. Kati Chase. She assumed her position on Nov. 7 and has quickly settled into her new surroundings and is looking forward to getting to know the community and moving forward the ministry of The Salvation Army.
clarksvillenow.com
CMCSS offers information session for teacher residency programs
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System will hold informational sessions for the community for those interested in participating in the Teacher Residency Pathways. Applications will open on Nov. 18 for the next set of teacher resident programs. Those interested in pursuing a degree or certification in education...
clarksvillenow.com
10 veterans who made a difference this year in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re lucky to live in a community that veterans value as a desired location to retire when they leave the service. And we’re especially lucky when they make a lasting difference in the community they call home. In that spirit, here are...
clarksvillenow.com
Wreath-laying ceremony held at Eternal Flame for Veterans Day
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville and Montgomery County officials held a wreath-laying ceremony on Wednesday at the base of the Eternal Flame on Public Square downtown. The Eternal Flame was erected in 2004 by the Military Affairs Committee of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce to honor and...
clarksvillenow.com
Sneaker Riots joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sneaker Riots has cut a ribbon as one of the latest businesses to join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Greg Vasquez and his wife Cassie Vasquez are co-owners of the store. “We have shoes, clothing, hats and accessories. Our kids got into sneakers...
clarksvillenow.com
Myong Lanfear
Myong Suk Lanfear, age 76, of Clarksville, TN passed away, 3 November 2022. Memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Sango Chapel, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3242 Highway 41A South, Clarksville. Myong entered this world on August 20, 1946, in Seoul...
clarksvillenow.com
Frederick Cornellus Morgan
Frederick C. “Fred” Morgan, age 39, of Clarksville, TN went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2022, at Tennova Health Care. Fred was born October 21, 1983, the son of Rev. Jeneral L. Morgan Sr. and Denise J. Morgan in Hinesville, GA. He was a graduate of Clarksville High and worked for Electrolux in Springfield, TN.
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program
Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville veteran elected district commander of American Legion Department of Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TN – For six years, David Zeveney has been an active member of the local American Legion CSM Gary W. Crisp Post 289. Serving as the post commander from 2020 to 2022, this year he passed his gavel on to the newly elected Post 289 commander, Carmen Cherry. Looking for more ways to serve the American Legion, David accepted the nomination and was elected the sixth district commander of American Legion Department of Tennessee. In his new role, he will continue to serve in the programs of the local post and will be responsible to lead 16 American Legion posts in the upper middle Tennessee region.
Montgomery County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Clarksville, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Tennessee Tribune
Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?
You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Kewpie to build food plant in Montgomery County with 85 jobs paying almost $26 per hour
Update, 5:05 p.m.: The EDC has released new information about the pay for these jobs. The average starting pay for new employees will be $25.87 an hour, according to the company’s agreement with the state. “We are excited to welcome Q&B Foods to the industrial park. Recruiting industries like...
theshelbyreport.com
Food Lion Opens Liquor Store In Hopkinsville, KY
North Carolina-based Food Lion has opened a liquor store adjacent to its grocery store Nov. 9 at 4305 Canton Pike in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The liquor store will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. “I’m excited to open this new store in Hopkinsville...
clarksvillenow.com
Beatrice Kennett
Mrs. Beatrice (Muffin) Kennett, age 102 formerly of Dover, TN was called home to be with the Lord, November 8, 2022, at CSL of Hermitage Assisted Living, Hermitage, TN. She was born September 27, 1920, in Stewart County the beloved daughter of the late Pat and Elsie Sykes Quinn. She enjoyed working with the new military families assigned to Ft. Campbell, KY as the Welcome Hostess. She also worked as an assistant beautician. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star. Muffin loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church in Clarksville, TN. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and leaves behind many dear friends.
At one polling site, 60% of voters redirected to other locations
At one west Nashville polling location, more than 60% of voters arriving to vote were instead directed to other polling sites before 8:30 a.m., according to volunteer poll watcher Paul Worley. A similar scenario played out in other Davidson County polling sites, according to state Rep. John Ray Clemmons, a Nashville Democrat. Clemmons says 20% […] The post At one polling site, 60% of voters redirected to other locations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
clarksvillenow.com
Bobby Ray ‘Stumpy’ Pepper
Bobby Ray “Stumpy” Pepper, age 58, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 4, 1964, in Clarksville, TN to the late Charles Pepper, Sr. and Annie Ray Rittenberry. Bobby cherished spending time outdoors fishing in his free time.
Williamson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Williamson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Robertson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Robertson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
clarksvillenow.com
Denise S. Thompson
A Celebration of Life service for Denise S. Thompson, age 56, of Clarksville, TN, will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Denise was born on December 13, 1965, in Albany, GA....
Comments / 0