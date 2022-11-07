ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanger Outlets Memphis Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Memphis

Tanger Outlets Memphis is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including American Eagle, Bath and Body Works and Under Armour are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.

WHAT:             Black Friday Weekend Hours

WHEN:             Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24)       CLOSED  
                          Friday, Nov. 25                           6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
                          Saturday, Nov. 26:                     10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
                          Sunday, Nov. 27:                       10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

**Some store hours may vary early morning on Black Friday. Please check with individual stores to confirm opening hours.

WHERE:          Tanger Outlets Memphis
                         5205 Airways Blvd
                         Southaven, MS 38671
                         662.349.1701

ACCESS:         Tanger Outlets Memphis is available to host media onsite, including live shots, during Black Friday weekend. Please contact Brianna Poplaskie at404.308.9683 in advance to coordinate access and arrival details.

To learn more about holiday plans at Tanger Outlets Memphis visit tangeroutlets.com/Southaven – and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

