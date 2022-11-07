ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall

Stock indices finished today's trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session's laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session's leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
GEORGIA STATE
TheStreet

Here's the Impact of the Elections on Financial Markets

After the Nov. 8 elections, it looks like Republicans will have a narrow majority in the House, and the Senate is a toss-up. So what does that mean for financial markets? Nothing. That’s not completely true. With their majority in the House, Republicans can force a government-debt default or a government shutdown, which would be disastrous for markets.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Wall Street rallies for best week since June on rate hopes

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street piled more gains Friday onto its mammoth rally from a day earlier to close out its best week since the summer. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% a day after soaring 5.5% for its best day in more than two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 32 points to its surge of more than 1,200 from a day earlier, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.9%.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally as Treasury Yields Rise

Stock indices finished today's trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.31%, 0.97%, and 1.11%, respectively. The utilities sector was the session's laggard, as it fell 1.92%. Conversely, the communications sector was the session's leader, with a gain of 1.8%.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

US futures point higher, adding to Thursday's huge gains

Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading Friday, adding to the hefty gains from a day earlier when government data showed that U.S. inflation eased more expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial average rose 0.5%....
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Dollar dives as investors cheer after U.S. inflation misses forecasts

The dollar languished on Friday after U.S. inflation data came in cooler than expected, raising market hopes that inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its hefty interest rate increases. Figures showed that the consumer price index rose 7.7% year-on-year in October, the smallest...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall ahead of U.S. CPI, crypto worries mount

SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were tense on Thursday and the dollar held on to its overnight gains before the big test of a U.S. consumer inflation report, while market sentiment took a dive as the likely collapse of a major crypto exchange spooked investors. With no...
NBC News

Dow soars 1,200 points, S&P 500 jumps 5% in biggest rally in two years after light inflation report

Stocks mounted their biggest rally since 2020 after October’s reading of consumer prices raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,201.43 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715.37 for its biggest one-day gain since stocks were emerging from the depths of the pandemic bear market. The S&P 500 jumped 5.54% to 3,956.37 in its biggest rally since April 2020. The Nasdaq Composite surged 7.35%, its best since March 2020, closing at 11,114.15.
Cheddar News

Wall Street Surges, Dow Up 1,200 Points on Cooling Inflation

"By Stan ChoeWall Street blasted off Thursday to soar to its best day in more than two years as exhilaration swept through markets after a report showed inflation in the United States eased last month by even more than expected.The S&P 500 surged 5.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average leaped 1,200 points and the Nasdaq composite packed what could be a year’s worth of gains into one day by roaring 7.4% higher.Prices jumped for everything from metals to European stocks as investors took the data as a sign that the worst of high inflation may finally be behind us, though analysts...

