Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Stocks could rally 20% before the end of the year on a Republican victory in Congress and a cooler October inflation report, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Stocks could see a major rally by year-end on a Republican victory in Congress and cooler inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. He pointed to expectations of lower inflationary spending if Republicans took the majority in Congress. If midterm results are met with a cooler October inflation report, that could spark...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
Stocks could rally 25%, and GOP gains in midterm elections could spur lower inflation, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rally as much as 25% as the Federal Reserve has already tightened financial conditions, Fundstrat said. That supports the case for a softening in Fed rate hikes, potentially boosting stocks more than the rally in July, according to a note. Meanwhile, GOP wins in the midterm election may...
msn.com
Dow sheds 650 points, stocks post worst day after any election in a decade as control of Congress remains in flux
Stocks finished sharply lower, near session lows Wednesday, a day before the October consumer inflation report and as tight races in midterm elections left control of the U.S. House and Senate up for grabs. Instead of the usual boost, the Dow and S&P 500 posted their worst decline a day...
The stock market could soon reverse its 'borderline miraculous rally' and retest June lows, UBS's Art Cashin says
Stocks could whipsaw and retest June lows despite October's positive inflation report, Arthur Cashin said. Cashin noted that stock market rallies since June have been fleeting, and it's still a bear market. He warned a reversal could come when the VIX approaches 20, and the gauge currently clocks in at...
Investors, you can bet on midterms bringing in a market rally even as the Fed keeps hiking rates.
Welcome back, team. I'm Phil Rosen. With coffee in hand, stock charts pulled up, and "The Wolf of Wall Street" playing at full volume, I'm ready to take us through another week of markets. With pivotal midterms kicking off this week, it seems fitting to give a nod to elections....
Dow gains 1,200 points and Nasdaq surges 7% in blistering rally following October CPI report
US stocks soared as much as 7% on Thursday after a cool CPI report sparked hopes of a Fed pivot. US inflation was up 7.7% year-over-year in October, below the average economist estimates of 7.9%. The 10-year US Treasury yield plunged 31 basis points and the US dollar Index fell...
Here's the Impact of the Elections on Financial Markets
After the Nov. 8 elections, it looks like Republicans will have a narrow majority in the House, and the Senate is a toss-up. So what does that mean for financial markets? Nothing. That’s not completely true. With their majority in the House, Republicans can force a government-debt default or a government shutdown, which would be disastrous for markets.
Wall Street rallies for best week since June on rate hopes
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street piled more gains Friday onto its mammoth rally from a day earlier to close out its best week since the summer. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% a day after soaring 5.5% for its best day in more than two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 32 points to its surge of more than 1,200 from a day earlier, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.9%.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally as Treasury Yields Rise
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.31%, 0.97%, and 1.11%, respectively. The utilities sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 1.92%. Conversely, the communications sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.8%.
US futures point higher, adding to Thursday's huge gains
Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading Friday, adding to the hefty gains from a day earlier when government data showed that U.S. inflation eased more expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial average rose 0.5%....
CNBC
Dollar dives as investors cheer after U.S. inflation misses forecasts
The dollar languished on Friday after U.S. inflation data came in cooler than expected, raising market hopes that inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its hefty interest rate increases. Figures showed that the consumer price index rose 7.7% year-on-year in October, the smallest...
msn.com
Dow scores 1,200-point gain as stocks log biggest one-day advance since 2020 on signs inflation is softening
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Thursday, logging their biggest single-session rally in more than two years as the Dow soared more than 1,200 points on data suggesting inflation may be peaking. When looking at stock performance on CPI data days, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq clinched their biggest...
Investors are pricing in much higher odds the Fed dials down the size of the next rate hike after October inflation cooled below 8%
Investors on Thursday were pricing in higher expectations the Federal Reserve will reduce the size of its rate hikes at its December meeting. Inflation cooled to 7.7% in October, fueling greater speculation for a rate hike of 50 basis points at the December 13-14 meeting. The Fed has raised the...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall ahead of U.S. CPI, crypto worries mount
SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were tense on Thursday and the dollar held on to its overnight gains before the big test of a U.S. consumer inflation report, while market sentiment took a dive as the likely collapse of a major crypto exchange spooked investors. With no...
msn.com
U.S. stocks clinch 3rd day of gains as investors await midterm election results, inflation report
U.S. stocks finished higher on Tuesday, with all three benchmarks notching a third day of gains, as investors awaited the results of U.S. midterm elections, as well as October inflation data due out later in the week. How stocks did. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 333.83 points, or 1%,...
Midterms could be a 'game changer' for stocks - and experts see big upside for the S&P 500 this election cycle.
Good morning, readers. Senior reporter Phil Rosen here, writing to you from Manhattan. It's election day in the US, and countless polls signal that money is top of mind for voters. Americans for months now seem to only care about the economy. Inflation's at a multi-decade high, housing costs are...
Dow soars 1,200 points, S&P 500 jumps 5% in biggest rally in two years after light inflation report
Stocks mounted their biggest rally since 2020 after October’s reading of consumer prices raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,201.43 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715.37 for its biggest one-day gain since stocks were emerging from the depths of the pandemic bear market. The S&P 500 jumped 5.54% to 3,956.37 in its biggest rally since April 2020. The Nasdaq Composite surged 7.35%, its best since March 2020, closing at 11,114.15.
Wall Street Surges, Dow Up 1,200 Points on Cooling Inflation
"By Stan ChoeWall Street blasted off Thursday to soar to its best day in more than two years as exhilaration swept through markets after a report showed inflation in the United States eased last month by even more than expected.The S&P 500 surged 5.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average leaped 1,200 points and the Nasdaq composite packed what could be a year’s worth of gains into one day by roaring 7.4% higher.Prices jumped for everything from metals to European stocks as investors took the data as a sign that the worst of high inflation may finally be behind us, though analysts...
