SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man received a 40-year prison sentence on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to burglarizing nearly a dozen local businesses. According to the Solicitors Office, Wayne Patrick Bryant, 36, pleaded guilty to nine counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of receiving stolen goods, six counts of petty larceny, two counts of grand larceny and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO