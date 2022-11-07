ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

counton2.com

South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
UNION, SC
counton2.com

Florida Man Convicted of Firearm and Drug trafficking in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- A federal jury in Asheville has convicted Jorge Luis Perez, 36, of. Wimauma, Florida, of drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to court documents, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle Perez was driving in Jackson County, North Carolina in May 2020. Law enforcement located...
ASHEVILLE, NC
counton2.com

South Carolina man gets 30 years for murdering girlfriend

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man received a 30-year prison sentence on Wednesday for the murder of his girlfriend. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Good, Jr., 50, pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Wednesday at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Spartanburg man gets 40 years for month-long crime spree

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man received a 40-year prison sentence on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to burglarizing nearly a dozen local businesses. According to the Solicitors Office, Wayne Patrick Bryant, 36, pleaded guilty to nine counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of receiving stolen goods, six counts of petty larceny, two counts of grand larceny and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle.
SPARTANBURG, SC

