counton2.com
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged
UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
counton2.com
Florida Man Convicted of Firearm and Drug trafficking in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- A federal jury in Asheville has convicted Jorge Luis Perez, 36, of. Wimauma, Florida, of drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to court documents, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle Perez was driving in Jackson County, North Carolina in May 2020. Law enforcement located...
counton2.com
South Carolina man gets 30 years for murdering girlfriend
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man received a 30-year prison sentence on Wednesday for the murder of his girlfriend. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Good, Jr., 50, pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Wednesday at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
counton2.com
Spartanburg man gets 40 years for month-long crime spree
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man received a 40-year prison sentence on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to burglarizing nearly a dozen local businesses. According to the Solicitors Office, Wayne Patrick Bryant, 36, pleaded guilty to nine counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of receiving stolen goods, six counts of petty larceny, two counts of grand larceny and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle.
