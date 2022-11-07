NEWKIRK — Newkirk and Bear Creek Fire Departments assisted a Florida couple today who found themselves in what could have been life threatening situations today. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that NFD was paged at 3:42 p.m. by the Ponca City Communication Center to a report of a male who fell 20 feet out of a tree stand near the area of 106 Lane and Canteen Road and was suffering from a severe laceration to the right leg.

