kaynewscow.com
Lady Liberty schedule to fly in Ponca City on Saturday
PONCA CITY — This Saturday Nov. 12, Lady Liberty will be flying at the Ponca City Airport. (weather and mechanical problems permitting) The authentic WWII airplane, based in Enid will be doing take-off and landings and approach training. The Douglas A-26 Invader was built in 1944 and sent immediately...
kaynewscow.com
Newkirk and Bear Creek firefighters rescue Florida couple after mishaps north of Newkirk
NEWKIRK — Newkirk and Bear Creek Fire Departments assisted a Florida couple today who found themselves in what could have been life threatening situations today. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that NFD was paged at 3:42 p.m. by the Ponca City Communication Center to a report of a male who fell 20 feet out of a tree stand near the area of 106 Lane and Canteen Road and was suffering from a severe laceration to the right leg.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Nov. 9-11
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:38 a.m. police responded to a report of a female acting strange and driving up and down the street in the 500 block of N. 8th. An officer made contact and the female said she was taking a break from her kids.
kaynewscow.com
PTC’s Holiday Market and Thanksgiving Dinner Nov. 17
PONCA CITY – The fourth annual Pioneer Technology Center Holiday Market is set to start at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the PTC Conference Center, 2102 N. Ash. Handcrafted items made by students and staff in the many programs will be represented. Proceeds will benefit...
kaynewscow.com
Steven Curtis Love obituary
BETHANY — Steven Curtis Love passed away Nov. 6, 2022 at age 73 in Bethany surrounded by family. Steve was born on Feb. 27, 1949 to Ralph Kenneth and Lola Berniece Love in Ponca City. He attended Ponca City Schools and graduated Ponca City High School in 1967. Steve...
kaynewscow.com
One injured in Ponca City house fire
PONCA CITY — Ponca City fire crews responded at 5 p.m. to 1406 S. 9th Street for a report of one person trapped in a burning home. According to scanner traffic, 911 operators were instructing the resident to break a window. A neighbor reportedly attempted to assist and the occupant did get out of the home and was transported via ambulance to Alliance Health in good condition.
kaynewscow.com
Nearly half of Kay County voters go to the polls; Fire sales tax passes; Tonkawa opposes sales tax increase; Next sales tax election Jan. 10
NEWKIRK — Just under half of Kay County’s 25,519 registered voters went to the polls Tuesday and voted on a county-wide sales tax designed to benefit area fire departments. The tax passed by a vote count of 6,741 to 5,441. The measure will increase sales tax rates in...
