Sidney Daily News
Evening for Grieving planned
FORT LORAMIE — On Monday, Nov. 14, an evening for anyone grieving the passing of a loved one will be held. This nondenominational program will be hosted by St. Michael Church at St. Mike’s Place, 33 Elm St. in Fort Loramie. Beginning at 6 p.m. will be “The...
Sidney Daily News
Botkins Beautification Club to host Christmas kickoff
BOTKINS — The Botkins Beautification Club will host a Christmas in Botkins kickoff at the Veterans Memorial Park on Nov. 27 with all events and refreshments free of charge. The festivities will start at 4:30 p.m. with hayrides and open houses for the first hour. The club is partnering with the historical society to have people on the hayrides explaining the history of the buildings of businesses that participants will have the opportunity to tour. Participating businesses are FarmGrounds Coffee Co., GiGi’s Boutique, Holistic Rebel, May PT and Performance and Pilates For Life.
Sidney Daily News
Honoring America’s heroes
SIDNEY – Veterans gathered in a corner of the courtsquare in downtown Sidney under umbrellas and a dreary sky on Friday, Nov. 11, to be honored with the placement of memorial wreaths, a rifle salute, the playing of taps, and speakers as part of the Shelby County Veteran Services’ annual Veterans Day event.
Sidney Daily News
Vietnam War 1966: A Pilot’s Story
Genealogy has been a passion of Donald Melvin Condra of Troy, Ohio, since long before Ancestry and others came on the scene. His studies have revealed that 14 of his ancestors served in the Revolutionary War, and two of his great grandfathers were in the Civil War. His father was drafted during World War I. That war ended before he could participate, but he had five sons who have served in the U.S. military: Robert, Billy, Donald, Thomas, and Jerry. His oldest son, Robert, was killed in a convoy of 40 tanks crossing a bridge near Rheinberg, Germany, in 1945 as World War II was ending. Condra’s son Greg has served 14 years in the air force, and his daughter Cindy has served six.
Sidney Daily News
New pastor installed
Pastor Chris and Tiffany Beaver, of Sidney, were installed as the pastor and first lady at the Temple of St. Paris by Pastor Mark Hina from the Sidney Apostolic Temple on Sunday, Nov. 6. Hina started the Temple of St. Paris several years ago. The Beavers have been members of the Sidney Apostotic Temple for more than 20 years.
Sidney Daily News
Shopping for Christmas
Roz Yantis, of Troy, looks at some stockings for her family during her shopping trip to the Angels in the Attic craft show Wednesday. The show, which is located in the Shelby County Historical Society’s William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center, will be open through Saturday.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The people of St. Henry, Mercer County, are up in arms over the post office. The town and country around it are strongly Democratic. The Republicans recommended a Republican who lives on a farm near Burkettsville five miles away. So incensed are the St. Henry residents, they have refused to rent space in any business house or dwelling for his office and landowners have refused him ground enough upon which to erect a building.
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Christmas is coming
Shelby County Historical Society volunteers took advantage of the nice weather Wednesday to start putting up the historical society’s Christmas tree and display. The tree will have 4,500 multi-colored lights on it.
Sidney Daily News
Thank you from The People’s Garden
I am happy to report that Ken Pipke, who has been seeking donations of materials for building an improved enclosure for our garden beds has received a donation from an organization that benefits the whole community. In addition to a donation from Judy Webb, from Connection Point Church, FISH, a non-profit organization in Sidney, has sent a donation Pipke was seeking to begin the process of building the fencing systems. This will help us produce more food in a safer way for the Agape Distribution food pantry. Thank you, FISH and others who care about feeding hungry people in the area.
Sidney Daily News
Bear’s Mill Christmas Preview Open House set
GREENVILLE — The Friends of Bear’s Mill will be holding their traditional Christmas Preview Open House on Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Mill will be decorated and bursting with the holiday spirit, ready to welcome visitors for a fun-filled day of shopping in the Mill Store and Gallery.
Sidney Daily News
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ performances planned
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is presenting “Little Shop of Horrors1” a musical and dinner theatre experience. “Little Shop of Horrors” is a horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman. Meek flower shop assistant Seymour pines for co-worker Audrey. During a total eclipse, he discovers an unusual plant he names Audrey II, which feeds only on human flesh and blood. The growing plant attracts a great deal of business for the previously struggling store. After Seymour feeds Audrey’s boyfriend, Orin, to the plant after Orin’s accidental death, he must come up with more bodies for the increasingly bloodthirsty plant.
Sidney Daily News
Anna Elementary Veterans Day program
Anna Elementary School students hold flags representing each military branch during a medley of each branch’s theme song at the annual Veterans Day program at the elementary school on Thursday afternoon. Each grade level sang different patriotic songs, some with special additions like musical instruments and hand motions. The Anna middle school and high school choirs also performed.
Sidney Daily News
Hall of Honor inductees
David “Kris” Haines, Maggi Williams and Amy Zorn were recently inducted into the Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor. Sidney City School’s Hall of Honor inductee Maggi Williams interacts with students in Sara Olding’s 12th grade English class. Sidney City School’s Hall of Honor inductee Amy...
Sidney Daily News
Rustic Hope helps families in need
RUSSIA — Rustic Hope will use gifts received during the Community Foundation’s Match Day to provide diapers and groceries to the families they serve. “We now have over 2,000 mommas registered. With the price of groceries skyrocketing this year, we are seeing increased need,” said Rustic Hope founder Connie McEldowney. “Often times, people assume these moms get plenty in food stamps. What they don’t realize, though, is that most of our mommas are working and do not even get food stamps. Groceries are ridiculously expensive and we are making it a priority to provide help where needed.”
Sidney Daily News
Improving communications with Alzheimer’s patients
DAYTON—The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting two programs, one in-person and one virtual, at the end of November to help families learn more about the basics of Alzheimer’s and new ways to connect with their loved ones. The programs will be offered at the following...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: 500 in sight for Siegel
Fort Loramie girls hoops coach Carla Siegel is entering her 24th campaign as the Redskins bench boss and needs only nine more wins to reach 500, a plateau attained by only 17 girls and 42 boys coaches in Ohio. That milestone will be met this season which begins next week, but when?
Sidney Daily News
Winter Fix program continues
BOTKINS — Apple Farm Service is announcing the continuation of the Winter Fix program. The program offers area customers an opportunity to get ahead on their equipment maintenance with discounts from the dealership. “The Winter Fix is a way we can say thank you to our customers,” says Corporate...
Sidney Daily News
Seminar planned for financial planning following Alzheimer’s diagnosis
DAYTON—The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting an in-person education program on making early financial plans with your family following an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. The program, Financial Planning, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at...
Sidney Daily News
Gifts support home building, repairs program
SIDNEY — Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties is a faith-based organization that envisions Miami and Shelby Counties as a place where every resident has access to quality and affordable homeownership opportunities. The organization will use Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day gifts to support its home building and repairs program.
