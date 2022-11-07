ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WPRI

Eye on RI: autumn activities

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. S’Mores Social- Come join us on November 12th at Mill Pond Preserve for a stroll, marshmallow roast with cider, and good company and conversation. Meet us for a guided hike around 3 pm or feel free to wander the trails on your own. Prefer to skip the walk and just enjoy some s’mores and relaxation? Then pop in around 4:00 as we light the chimineas! Mill Pond Preserve is across from East Charles St. on South County Trail. Sturdy shoes suggested. Feel free to bring additional snacks and camp chairs!
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May

Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
kbsi23.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals

Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Girl reported missing apparently spent night in store

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — North Kingstown police said Thursday that a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing was found and that she was safe. Police said they got a call at about 10 a.m. from someone who saw a girl matching her description at a shopping plaza on Post Road.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Boston Globe

Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.

The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England

The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Marvin's Corner Lunch — Worcester's largest diner — offers plenty of charm

WORCESTER — Marvin's Corner Lunch at 133 Lamartine St. might be showing its age, but that only adds to its vintage charm. Built around 1955 by the DeRaffele Diner Company of New Rochelle, New York, and moved to Worcester in 1968, the city's largest diner may have steel framing that's not quite as lustrous as it once was, yellow paint peeling on the foundation and behind the rooftop neon sign, and chair cushions comically held together...
WORCESTER, MA

