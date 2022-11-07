Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
“Nicole” to impact Greater New Bedford, SouthCoast with heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds
The US National Weather Service in Boston is reporting that the remnant of the “potent storm system” Nicole will arrive in the region Friday evening into Saturday, bringing with it significant, widespread rain, flooding, and gusty winds. While the storm has been downgraded from a tropical storm to...
WPRI
Eye on RI: autumn activities
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. S’Mores Social- Come join us on November 12th at Mill Pond Preserve for a stroll, marshmallow roast with cider, and good company and conversation. Meet us for a guided hike around 3 pm or feel free to wander the trails on your own. Prefer to skip the walk and just enjoy some s’mores and relaxation? Then pop in around 4:00 as we light the chimineas! Mill Pond Preserve is across from East Charles St. on South County Trail. Sturdy shoes suggested. Feel free to bring additional snacks and camp chairs!
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May
Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
kbsi23.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
$70K in lottery winnings still unclaimed in RI
No one has claimed $70,000 worth of lottery money in the state from a Powerball ticket and two Mega Millions tickets, The Rhode Island Lottery said.
ecori.org
R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals
Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
Cicilline celebrates opening of new cocktail bar in Providence
Clementine is the brainchild of Rep. David Cicilline.
Providence police cruiser involved in crash
The crash occurred on Dave Gavitt Way at Washington Street, which is about two blocks away from police headquarters.
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”? For...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged in Rhode Island after over 3 pounds of crystal meth seized
PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts man has been ordered detained in federal custody on drug trafficking charges after DEA Task Force agents and Boston Police detectives allegedly interrupted the delivery of more than three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging...
Magaziner defeats Fung in high-profile RI congressional race
Seth Magaziner has won the race for Rhode Island's second congressional district, 12 News projects.
fallriverreporter.com
Heroux declares Bristol County Sheriff victory, Fall River to join MBTA
According to Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, he will be the new Bristol County Sheriff. Heroux stated early this morning that he has enough votes for victory, ending Thomas Hodgson’s 25-year reign at the position. Hodgson was appointed to the post in 1997 and had not received a challenger in...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown girl, 12, found at a store after being reported missing
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday has been found, according to authorities. North Kingstown Police Capt. John Urban said Mia was found at about 10 a.m. at a store on Post Road. Her condition wasn’t immediately released. The girl was reported...
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
The results: See who won in Central Mass.
MassachusettsUpdated results for all races 17th Worcester District: LeBoeuf vs. Fullen State Rep. David H.A. LeBoeuf looks to be on his way to reelection. With about 95% of the vote in,...
Turnto10.com
Girl reported missing apparently spent night in store
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — North Kingstown police said Thursday that a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing was found and that she was safe. Police said they got a call at about 10 a.m. from someone who saw a girl matching her description at a shopping plaza on Post Road.
Boston Globe
Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.
The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England
The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
Marvin's Corner Lunch — Worcester's largest diner — offers plenty of charm
WORCESTER — Marvin's Corner Lunch at 133 Lamartine St. might be showing its age, but that only adds to its vintage charm. Built around 1955 by the DeRaffele Diner Company of New Rochelle, New York, and moved to Worcester in 1968, the city's largest diner may have steel framing that's not quite as lustrous as it once was, yellow paint peeling on the foundation and behind the rooftop neon sign, and chair cushions comically held together...
