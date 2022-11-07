Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. S’Mores Social- Come join us on November 12th at Mill Pond Preserve for a stroll, marshmallow roast with cider, and good company and conversation. Meet us for a guided hike around 3 pm or feel free to wander the trails on your own. Prefer to skip the walk and just enjoy some s’mores and relaxation? Then pop in around 4:00 as we light the chimineas! Mill Pond Preserve is across from East Charles St. on South County Trail. Sturdy shoes suggested. Feel free to bring additional snacks and camp chairs!

1 DAY AGO