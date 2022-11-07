ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Comments / 4

Darrell Walker
4d ago

no amount of money is worth having ure freedom taken away from us plus I sell this stuff and someone dies ure in trouble x2.

Reply
6
Related
FOX Carolina

Man convicted of drug trafficking following 2020 traffic stop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina said a Florida man was convicted of drug trafficking and gun offenses after a traffic stop in 2020 in Asheville. Officials said according to court documents and other evidence, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop...
ASHEVILLE, NC
counton2.com

Florida Man Convicted of Firearm and Drug trafficking in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- A federal jury in Asheville has convicted Jorge Luis Perez, 36, of. Wimauma, Florida, of drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to court documents, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle Perez was driving in Jackson County, North Carolina in May 2020. Law enforcement located...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Working on a tip, police arrest two & find drugs, weapons & more

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man wanted on numerous charges including assault on a female and a vehicle theft from New York, has been arrested with drugs and weapons, police say. Working off a tip, Asheville Police detectives and officers responded to an area of Deaverview Road. The...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Another death at the Jackson County Detention Center

For the fifth time in eight years, and the second time since July, someone has died while incarcerated at the Jackson County Detention Center. Kevin Scott Watson, 30, of Sylva passed away at the detention center on Oct. 20 after being found unresponsive in his cell. According to Chief Deputy Matthew Wike, detention center medical staff and detention officers initiated life saving measures immediately and summoned EMS to the jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WJHL

TBI: Man with axe fatally shot by Johnson City police IDed

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City. The TBI says preliminary information indicates that Johnson City police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Unaka Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday and encountered a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WLOS.com

More details released about Swain County shooting deaths

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An apparent murder-suicide in the Alarka community over the weekend has rocked Swain County residents. On Saturday, the Swain County Sheriff's Office received a call from some worried family members who hadn’t been able to reach the elderly couple. When deputies arrived with...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after two found dead in house in NC

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a house on Saturday afternoon. According to deputies, they responded to a call in the Timber Estates area and the Alarka community on Saturday, Nov. 5. Once on scene,...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Major drug bust in Haywood County

Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. Volunteers are serving sandwiches with a taste of local history. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Verdict expected in Uber driver murder trial. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Multiple arrests made following drug trafficking investigation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen men and women were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a four-day long investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized the following during the investigation:. 63 grams of methamphetamine. 112 grams of...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy