Dollar is still king for strategists looking beyond rout
The dollar is heading for its worst week since the pandemic struck, yet analysts think a long-running stampede for the greenback isn't over yet. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has slumped more than 3% this week, its biggest loss since March 2020. Investors had been trimming bets on the dollar ahead of Thursday's U.S. inflation data, with a slowdown in prices leading it to get pummeled in the index's worst one-day performance since 2009.
Musk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn Lingers
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, in his first address to Twitter Inc. employees since purchasing the company for $44 billion, said that bankruptcy was a possibility if it doesn’t start generating more cash, according to people familiar with the matter. The warning came amid a tumultuous start to Musk’s reign...
U.S. consumer inflation expectations rise in Michigan survey
U.S. consumer inflation expectations in the short and long run increased in early November, while sentiment retreated to a four-month low amid rising borrowing costs. Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 3% over the next five to 10 years, up from 2.9% in October and the highest in five months, the University of Michigan's preliminary November survey showed Friday. They see costs rising 5.1% over the next year, compared to last month's 5%.
China ramps up property support with $56 billion in new funding
Chinese regulators told the nation's second-tier banks to dole out another 400 billion yuan ($56 billion) of financing for the property sector in the final two months of the year, adding to a raft of support measures that have stoked recent gains in the beleaguered industry's stocks and bonds. The...
