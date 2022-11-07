What a Yes Vote Means for the Three Florida Ballot Amendments

Provided below is a brief description of the three statewide amendments that are up for consideration in 2022.

The passage of Amendment 1 – Limitation on Assessment of Real Property used for Residential Purposes – will provide “property tax savings on flood protection improvements,” so you won’t have to pay more for the increased value of your home.

When homes are modified or renovated to resist storm damage, property values go up. The amendment, if approved, would simply adjust how post-renovation values change property taxes for homeowners.

A yes vote on Amendment 2 will “abolish the Constitution Revision Commission,” which meets every 20 years to put amendments on the ballot.

The members are appointed by the governor, Senate president and House speaker. It was criticized in 2018 for bundling initiatives, getting you to approve things like an oil drilling and a vaping ban with just one vote.

The approval of Amendment 3 would be a financial windfall for people who work in certain professions.

It provides an “additional homestead property tax exemption for specified critical public services workforce,” such as teachers, first responders, corrections officers, child welfare workers and military personnel.

It takes 60% of the vote to pass any amendment to the state constitution.