The mainstay on Main Street celebrates its 25th year of signature Southern food and hospitality. When Soby’s New South Cuisine opened on November 7, 1997, at 207 South Main Street, co-owner Carl Sobocinski was an optimistic twenty-nine-year-old who desired to be part of downtown Greenville’s resurgence. A student of internationally revered restaurateurs Danny Meyer and Pano Karatassos, Sobocinski also knew he wanted to have a small restaurant group. Fried chicken, shrimp and grits, and cheddar biscuits would be the priority, but it wouldn’t be long before the new restaurant would begin influencing Greenville’s hospitality community.

