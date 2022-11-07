ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

South Carolina high school football games rescheduled

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina high school football games are being changed in advance of this weekend’s impending weather with some moving their games up to Thursday, with others pushing back their games to Saturday. Thursday, November 10th. 6:00 p.m. - Newberry at Abbeville. 6:30 p.m. -...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction

Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold

SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
SENECA, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
WGAU

GBI updates “Operation Straight to the Hart”

A multi-agency investigation led to 11 arrests, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The arrests came during the execution of six search warrants executed in Hart and Franklin counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The search warrants were related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
gsabusiness.com

Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in downtown Greenville

A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate breweries react after co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery dies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate breweries are mourning the loss of one of co-founders of Thomas Creek Brewery after he lost his battle with cancer. According to a Facebook post, Tom Davis, co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery, was diagnosed with stage IV ampullary cancer on October 19 and brought home on hospice care.
GREENVILLE, SC
towncarolina.com

Soby’s Legacy

The mainstay on Main Street celebrates its 25th year of signature Southern food and hospitality. When Soby’s New South Cuisine opened on November 7, 1997, at 207 South Main Street, co-owner Carl Sobocinski was an optimistic twenty-nine-year-old who desired to be part of downtown Greenville’s resurgence. A student of internationally revered restaurateurs Danny Meyer and Pano Karatassos, Sobocinski also knew he wanted to have a small restaurant group. Fried chicken, shrimp and grits, and cheddar biscuits would be the priority, but it wouldn’t be long before the new restaurant would begin influencing Greenville’s hospitality community.
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education

Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

$200,000 Winning Ticket Sold In Greenville County

(Greenville County, SC)- The South Carolina Education Lottery is announcing a winning ticket sold in Greenville County. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in Saturday's drawing, winning the ticket holder 100-thousand dollars. That money is doubled to 200-thousand because the ticket is "Powered-Up". It was sold at...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy