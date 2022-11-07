Read full article on original website
Rivals South Carolina, Clemson clash after tough wins
Fresh off a gritty win over The Citadel, Clemson heads to Columbia for Friday night’s annual rivalry matchup with South
Clemson set to host top QB prospect Saturday
Clemson will play host to a top young quarterback prospect this weekend. Findlay (Ohio) High School's Ryan Montgomery -- a 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore in the class of 2025 -- will be a headlining (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum believes it's time to 'say goodbye' to one teams Playoff chances in 2022
Paul Finebaum believed that Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes have been put to an end in 2022. After Clemson suffered it’s 1st loss of the season to Notre Dame, the Playoff was likely a distant memory. Clemson probably needed to win out to have the best chance to make the Playoff in December.
Dabo Swinney Believes There's Media Bias Against Clemson, ACC
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney believes there's a media bias against his team and the ACC as a whole. According to Swinney, the media's apparent favoritism toward the SEC is hurting the College Football Playoff chances for teams in the ACC. "Florida State – people are talking about LSU is...
Huge commit for Clemson, Bakich
Clemson picked up a huge commitment Thursday from an in-state prospect. Charleston 2026 OF Sterling Coaxum committed to play for coach Bakich and the Tigers. Coaxum covers the outfield with ease and (...)
Paul Finebaum: "Say Goodbye" To 1 College Football Team's Playoff Chances
This past Saturday provided some further clarity into who can/won't make the College Football Playoff. And on Wednesday morning's "Get Up" on ESPN, Paul Finebaum bid farewell to one modern CFB power's chances of being one of the last four standing. Say goodbye to Clemson. They are done. They have...
FOX Carolina
South Carolina high school football games rescheduled
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina high school football games are being changed in advance of this weekend’s impending weather with some moving their games up to Thursday, with others pushing back their games to Saturday. Thursday, November 10th. 6:00 p.m. - Newberry at Abbeville. 6:30 p.m. -...
WLOS.com
Internet-famous clogger from Canton shows off signature moves at CMA Awards
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you were watching the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, you may have recognized the fancy footwork of a local internet celebrity. Zeb Ross, of the J Creek Cloggers, made an appearance and showed off his famous dance moves during the...
FOX Carolina
Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction
Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
Extreme kayaking on North Carolina's Green Narrows draws thousands of spectators
The only way to watch the Green Race kayak race in person is to hike down a two-mile steep ravine - a trek so strenuous that it parallels the vertical waterfalls the kayakers embark in.
WYFF4.com
'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
Check those tickets: $200,000 lottery ticket sold in Upstate
A $200,000 lottery ticket was sold in Greenville County, but no one has claimed the winning ticket.
GBI updates “Operation Straight to the Hart”
A multi-agency investigation led to 11 arrests, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The arrests came during the execution of six search warrants executed in Hart and Franklin counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The search warrants were related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime...
gsabusiness.com
Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in downtown Greenville
A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
FOX Carolina
Upstate breweries react after co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery dies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate breweries are mourning the loss of one of co-founders of Thomas Creek Brewery after he lost his battle with cancer. According to a Facebook post, Tom Davis, co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery, was diagnosed with stage IV ampullary cancer on October 19 and brought home on hospice care.
Human remains found on the side of the road in northeast Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human skeletal remains found near Cleveland. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities say the skeletal remains were found on the side of the road by a property owner in the 6000 block...
towncarolina.com
Soby’s Legacy
The mainstay on Main Street celebrates its 25th year of signature Southern food and hospitality. When Soby’s New South Cuisine opened on November 7, 1997, at 207 South Main Street, co-owner Carl Sobocinski was an optimistic twenty-nine-year-old who desired to be part of downtown Greenville’s resurgence. A student of internationally revered restaurateurs Danny Meyer and Pano Karatassos, Sobocinski also knew he wanted to have a small restaurant group. Fried chicken, shrimp and grits, and cheddar biscuits would be the priority, but it wouldn’t be long before the new restaurant would begin influencing Greenville’s hospitality community.
furman.edu
Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education
Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
iheart.com
$200,000 Winning Ticket Sold In Greenville County
(Greenville County, SC)- The South Carolina Education Lottery is announcing a winning ticket sold in Greenville County. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in Saturday's drawing, winning the ticket holder 100-thousand dollars. That money is doubled to 200-thousand because the ticket is "Powered-Up". It was sold at...
