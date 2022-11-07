Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
fox5ny.com
Mother and young daughter attacked on NYC subway train
NEW YORK - A crazed woman attacked a mother and her young daughter on a Bronx subway train, according to the NYPD. The police say the 36-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were standing on a northbound 5 train at the Westchester Ave. and Simpson St. Subway Station in Foxhurst at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Robber punches subway rider's face, chomps on his hand in Lower Manhattan
Police are searching for a robber who punched and bit a subway rider in Lower Manhattan this week. The NYPD released video Friday of the suspect in Tuesday morning’s attack at the Rector Street station in the Financial District.
Mom grieves only child wheeled on hand truck to Brooklyn yard
HOWARD BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — The mother of Philip Guarino, who was only 28 when his body was wheeled on a hand truck to a backyard in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, still can’t accept the way her son’s corpse was handled. “He was wrapped up in some kind of plastic, and he was wheeled, and thrown […]
Man repeatedly shot on Brooklyn street; gunman flees in vehicle
The NYPD is searching a gunman who repeatedly shot a person on a Brooklyn street last month, authorities said.
Maniac bashes Manhattan subway custodian in face with metal pipe in random attack
A crazed man beat a subway custodian in the face with a metal pipe in an unprovoked attack, police said Thursday as they released images of the suspect.
Fatal Brooklyn fire: Woman dead in Cypress Hills blaze, NYPD says
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was killed when a fire erupted in a Cypress Hills apartment building early Friday, according to authorities. The blaze broke out inside the building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street around 3:55 a.m., sending some 60 firefighters rushing to the scene, officials said. After firefighters beat back […]
Man, 30, slashed by trio after accidental bump at Bronx subway station
The NYPD is looking to identify a trio after a man was slashed in the face following an argument inside a Bronx subway station on Wednesday, authorities said.
Electric scooter operator dies after Brooklyn crash: NYPD
A 35-year-old driver struck and killed an electric scooter rider during an early-morning crash in Brooklyn, police said Thursday. Victim Hugo Franco-Comunidad, 23, was zipping east on 54th St. in Borough Park around 4:15 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a 2017 Honda Accord at Fort Hamilton Parkway, according to cops. Franco-Comunidad was thrown from the scooter and suffered a massive head ...
2nd death probed after man leaves NYC gay club
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police confirmed Wednesday the deaths of two men who died after leaving gay clubs were under investigation. The mother of one victim went public this week in a political ad for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. “On May 28th, my son was killed while visiting New York for work,” Linda […]
bkreader.com
Teen Hospitalized after Crown Heights Shooting
Cops are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old hospitalized in Crown Heights this morning. Multiple shots were fired by an unknown perpetrator at around 10:52am at the intersection of St. Marks and Nostrand avenues, according to a New York City Police Department spokesperson. Police used cups to mark bullet […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
Man Leaves Dangers of New York City, Opens Restaurant in Vestal
A Queens resident who loves the restaurant business moved to Binghamton and now has set up a dining establishment in Vestal. Jabber Bawa opened Caffè del Corso in the Campus Plaza a few days ago. He said it's located in space that most recently had been occupied by a salon and a Vietnamese restaurant.
Minor subway bump leads to attack at Queens station
A man attacked a subway rider with his backpack after the victim’s bag brushed up against him as they walked down the stairs of a Queens station on Tuesday.
Mysterious noise driving people crazy in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- No one seems to know what's been causing a strange humming sound in Brooklyn. The mysterious sound emanating through parts of Fort Greene has been driving some neighbors crazy, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. "It's profoundly annoying," one woman said. "It sounds like somebody putting their finger on a glass cup and running it around the top of the cup.""It sounds very much like a resonance, a harmonic resonance like if you can picture someone rubbing the top of a crystal glass or a tuning fork," said Mo Hussain.Hussain took a video walking home one night. He said he's...
Armed man killed in Brooklyn shootout with NYPD: cops
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An armed man was killed in a shootout with police late Thursday in Coney Island, according to authorities. Jermaine Hickson, 42, was shot near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after first opening fire on officers responding to gunshots, police said. No NYPD members were injured in […]
queenoftheclick.com
Coney Island Man Fired at Police Was Killed
Police went to investigate in Coney Island around 10:15 pm last night after receiving calls about a man with a gun. The police speak with two women and then approach the man with the gun. (Story here)
Woman dead after fire in East New York apartment building
One woman is dead after a fire tore through an apartment building in East New York early this morning.
Man tells Tribeca store employee he is a cop before failed robbery, breaks door while fleeing
A man is wanted by police for allegedly impersonating an NYPD officer and attempting to rob a Manhattan cigar store last month, authorities said.
NYC driver kidnapped by carjackers who zip-tied him, put bag over his head
A Queens carjacking victim was pulled out of his car at gunpoint and kidnapped by a group of men who put a bag over his head, zip-tied his hands and abandoned him in Nassau County.
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
