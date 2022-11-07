ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5ny.com

Mother and young daughter attacked on NYC subway train

NEW YORK - A crazed woman attacked a mother and her young daughter on a Bronx subway train, according to the NYPD. The police say the 36-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were standing on a northbound 5 train at the Westchester Ave. and Simpson St. Subway Station in Foxhurst at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Mom grieves only child wheeled on hand truck to Brooklyn yard

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — The mother of Philip Guarino, who was only 28 when his body was wheeled on a hand truck to a backyard in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, still can’t accept the way her son’s corpse was handled. “He was wrapped up in some kind of plastic, and he was wheeled, and thrown […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Fatal Brooklyn fire: Woman dead in Cypress Hills blaze, NYPD says

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was killed when a fire erupted in a Cypress Hills apartment building early Friday, according to authorities. The blaze broke out inside the building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street around 3:55 a.m., sending some 60 firefighters rushing to the scene, officials said. After firefighters beat back […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Electric scooter operator dies after Brooklyn crash: NYPD

A 35-year-old driver struck and killed an electric scooter rider during an early-morning crash in Brooklyn, police said Thursday. Victim Hugo Franco-Comunidad, 23, was zipping east on 54th St. in Borough Park around 4:15 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a 2017 Honda Accord at Fort Hamilton Parkway, according to cops. Franco-Comunidad was thrown from the scooter and suffered a massive head ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2nd death probed after man leaves NYC gay club

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police confirmed Wednesday the deaths of two men who died after leaving gay clubs were under investigation. The mother of one victim went public this week in a political ad for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. “On May 28th, my son was killed while visiting New York for work,” Linda […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Teen Hospitalized after Crown Heights Shooting

Cops are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old hospitalized in Crown Heights this morning. Multiple shots were fired by an unknown perpetrator at around 10:52am at the intersection of St. Marks and Nostrand avenues, according to a New York City Police Department spokesperson. Police used cups to mark bullet […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Mysterious noise driving people crazy in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- No one seems to know what's been causing a strange humming sound in Brooklyn. The mysterious sound emanating through parts of Fort Greene has been driving some neighbors crazy, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. "It's profoundly annoying," one woman said. "It sounds like somebody putting their finger on a glass cup and running it around the top of the cup.""It sounds very much like a resonance, a harmonic resonance like if you can picture someone rubbing the top of a crystal glass or a tuning fork," said Mo Hussain.Hussain took a video walking home one night. He said he's...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Armed man killed in Brooklyn shootout with NYPD: cops

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An armed man was killed in a shootout with police late Thursday in Coney Island, according to authorities. Jermaine Hickson, 42, was shot near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after first opening fire on officers responding to gunshots, police said. No NYPD members were injured in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Coney Island Man Fired at Police Was Killed

Police went to investigate in Coney Island around 10:15 pm last night after receiving calls about a man with a gun. The police speak with two women and then approach the man with the gun. (Story here)
BROOKLYN, NY
