GREAT AMERICAN SMOKEOUT EVENT IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Douglas County residents who use tobacco are invited to join thousands of others across the country to quit tobacco next Thursday November 17th during the Great American Smokeout, an annual event led by the American Cancer Society. Douglas Public Health Network and Thrive Umpqua are inviting residents to participate in...
STAND UP AWARENESS AND EDUCATION EVENT FRIDAY NIGHT
The Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force and Roseburg Zonta are hosting a Stand-Up Awareness and Education event Friday night. It is being held to provide parents with more information about Trafficking Prevention Curriculum which is now available to every middle and high school in the county. Thanks to a Zonta International Centennial Grant, the Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force has developed the curriculum featuring a presentation developed by Bend’s “In Our Backyard” prevention organization. Douglas County will be the first county in the state to offer prevention training to students between grade 6 and grade 12.
142ND WING TO CONDUCT VETERANS DAY FLYEROVERS
The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base, will conduct Veterans Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout the state. Commander, Colonel Todd Hofford said the wing is proud to conduct the flyovers. Hofford said, “…The demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country. These patriotic flyovers are courtesy of your Hometown Air Force”.
IN-N-OUT BURGER IN ROSEBURG OPENS THURSDAY
Nearly twenty months after filing a development application with the City of Roseburg, In-N-Out Burger has announced that its Roseburg location will open on Thursday. The company began initial discussions with city staff regarding the property in October of 2020. The outlet is on Northwest Aviation Drive, just south of...
LIBRARY FRIENDS TO HOLD WINTER BOOK SALE
Friends of the Roseburg Public Library will have their winter book sale in early December. Calling it a “better book sale”, the event will offer newer releases and other books in excellent condition. All are suitable for holiday gifts and priced at $1 each. The sale will feature lots of mysteries, Christian fiction and history, along with the usual fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks and other genres.
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.11.22
Ken Earls, President of the USSV Charitable Foundation talks about his time in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service in the 1960’s. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 11 11 22 VET.
ZONTA DIGNITY DRIVE CONTINUES THROUGH NOVEMBER 18TH
The Zonta Club of Roseburg is having its annual Dignity Drive, through November 18th. Information from the group says it is being held to help women who are forced to flee their homes due to violence. Donations of new bras, panties and sanitary products are sought. All sizes in top and bottom garments are needed as well.
DOUGLAS COUNTY VETERANS DAY PARADE AT 11:00 A.M. FRIDAY
The Douglas County Veterans Day Parade begins at 11:00 a.m. Friday. This year the Grand Marshals are the U.S. Navy Submarine Veterans. The parade theme is: “The Silent Service – Invisible, Invulnerable, Invincible”. The event will follow its traditional route through downtown Roseburg. It begins at the...
ODOT TO HOLD OPEN HOUSE ON OREGON 42 PROJECT
Staff with the Oregon Department of Transportation will host an open house next Tuesday night to share information and collect public input on the Oregon 42: Lookingglass Creek to Interstate 5 project. Dan Latham of ODOT said the event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the...
ELECTION NUMBERS NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION – COUNTY RACES
*Measure 10-192: The advisory question concerning the restoration of full services at the Roseburg VA Medical Center passed with 92.5 percent of the vote in favor to only 7.5 percent opposed. *Measure 10-191: Question concerning allowing psilocybin businesses to operate in unincorporated areas of Douglas County is being defeated with...
LARGE CROWD TURNS OUT FOR VETERANS DAY PARADE
Another large crowd turned out to honor those who have served the nation, at the Douglas County Veteran’s Day Parade in downtown Roseburg on Friday. Called “Oregon’s Greatest Veterans Day Parade”, the grand marshals were those who served in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service. The parade...
COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSED FRIDAY
County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress would like to remind residents that government offices at the courthouse, justice building, courthouse annex in Reedsport, transfer stations, fairgrounds and all external government offices will be closed to the public this Friday in observance of the Veterans Day Holiday. A...
TRAFFIC CONGESTION EXPECTED ON AVIATION DRIVE NEAR IN-N-OUT
Traffic congestion is expected on Northwest Aviation Drive as a new restaurant has opened. A City of Roseburg release said residents who want to eat at In-N-Out Burger are urged to access the restaurant by approaching Aviation Drive from Northwest Stewart Parkway. Drivers should expect traffic congestion to be heavy...
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was cited for second-degree criminal trespass by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 11:30 a.m. the 36-year old was allegedly caught sleeping in an enclosed fenced area belonging to the Bureau of Land Management in the 2300 block of Northwest Aviation Drive. The...
MAN JAILED FOR PAROLE VIOLATION
A Roseburg man was jailed for a parole violation, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 5:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 44-year old in a parking lot in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street, near Gaddis Park. His parole officer authorized that he be detained, so he was taken into custody and held without bail.
ROSEBURG WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
A Roseburg woman was jailed for an alleged assault by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at about 1:20 p.m. officers contacted the 30-year old suspect and a man after they were reportedly in a physical fight near Stewart Park. Officers investigated and learned the woman had allegedly thrown an object at the victim causing injury. The man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment. He was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALLEGED FRAUD
A juvenile was cited for fraud by Roseburg Police on Wednesday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Northwest Beacon Street. A juvenile discovered that another juvenile family member had allegedly been stealing his debit card to buy snacks from a nearby store.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES DROP 13 PERCENT IN LAST WEEK
COVID-19 cases have declined 13 percent in Douglas County, in the week ending on Wednesday. An update from the Douglas Public Health Network said 59 cases of the virus were reported in the past seven days. That is down from 68 cases reported in the previous week. Two people have...
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged theft incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at shortly after 10:00 a.m. the 30-year old ordered just over $34 in food from a restaurant in the 1400 block of Northwest Mulholland Drive and then left without paying for it. His parole officer wanted him detained for the new crimes.
SKARLATOS CONCEDES RACE FOR 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Alex Skarlatos has conceded his run for office in the 4th Congressional District. Thursday night the Roseburg Republican released a statement that said, “The Associated Press has just called my race, and I want to congratulate my opponent, Val Hoyle”. Skarlatos said, “I also want to thank all...
