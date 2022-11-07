The Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force and Roseburg Zonta are hosting a Stand-Up Awareness and Education event Friday night. It is being held to provide parents with more information about Trafficking Prevention Curriculum which is now available to every middle and high school in the county. Thanks to a Zonta International Centennial Grant, the Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force has developed the curriculum featuring a presentation developed by Bend’s “In Our Backyard” prevention organization. Douglas County will be the first county in the state to offer prevention training to students between grade 6 and grade 12.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO