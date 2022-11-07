ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Woman Shoots Her Own Son in Brooklyn

A Brooklyn woman shoots her own son after getting into a feud and argument. Her son died after he was taken to a nearby hospital. Police authorities told the news media that a Brooklyn woman shoots her own son leading to his fatal death. This happened after the two got into an argument and a feud. However, it is still not clear what they were fighting during that night.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Squatter found dead in Brooklyn apartment fire

A woman squatting in a vacant Brooklyn apartment was killed in a fire early Friday, authorities said. Firefighters called to extinguish the blaze at Van Siclen Ave. near Fulton St. found the unidentified victim at 3:55 a.m. inside the unit after the fire was out. She was unresponsive and died at the scene. It wasn’t yet clear what caused the fire. The FDNY said 60 firefighters responded to the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the torso in East New York, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 35-year-old Bronx man was fatally shot in East New York Monday morning, police said. Authorities found Eric Rentas with gunshot wounds to the face and torso in front of 565 Euclid Ave. at around 11:30 a.m., police said. Rentas was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation Murder

Gang violence in New York has taken a shift – for the worse.(Nicholas Free/iStock) Feds are charging a Bronx man with murder after linking the killing to a gang initiation. On June 3, 2021, Jaleel Shakoor snuck up behind Gerry Mazzella and shot him in the back of the head. Gerry Mazzella was working in a bagel shop in the Bronx and had plans to move his family out of the city. Formerly associated with selling weed in the community before the law changed around marijuana, Mazzella had made great strides in bettering himself to turn his life around and be a better person for his family, and community.
BRONX, NY

