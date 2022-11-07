Read full article on original website
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each monthAmy ChristieNew York City, NY
Girl, 10, repeatedly punched in face by Bronx subway attacker
A mom and her young daughter were repeatedly punched in the face in a random subway attack, police said Friday as they released images of a suspect.
VIDEO: Gunmen shoot at good Samaritan attempting to stop robbery on Bronx street
Police released video Friday of two suspects accused of shooting at a man who attempted to intervene in a robbery in the Bronx last week.
Robber punches subway rider's face, chomps on his hand in Lower Manhattan
Police are searching for a robber who punched and bit a subway rider in Lower Manhattan this week. The NYPD released video Friday of the suspect in Tuesday morning’s attack at the Rector Street station in the Financial District.
Exclusive: Bronx father, NYPD apprehend attempted kidnapper
News 12 spoke to the father who fought off an alleged kidnapper to save his daughter in the Bronx Wednesday.
NYPD officer dragged by vehicle fleeing Bronx traffic stop
An NYPD officer was dragged a short distance when a vehicle drove in reverse during a traffic stop in the Bronx on Wednesday evening, authorities said.
Man, 30, slashed by trio after accidental bump at Bronx subway station
The NYPD is looking to identify a trio after a man was slashed in the face following an argument inside a Bronx subway station on Wednesday, authorities said.
Police: Queens man arrested for carjacking woman at gunpoint Williston Park
Detectives say a 50-year-old female was exiting her parked SUV on Stratford Avenue around 7:25 p.m. when an unknown male subject approached her.
Police: Peekskill shooting victim was targeted
The shooting happened on Central Avenue, not even a full block way from the police station.
Bronx gang member sentenced to 37 years in prison for murder, drug dealing, other crimes
A Bronx gang member has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for several crimes including drug dealing and murder, federal authorities said Thursday.
Bronx man, 27, arrested for groping woman, 45, in Manhattan subway station
A 27-year-old Bronx man was arrested on Wednesday for groping a woman in a Manhattan subway station two months ago, according to authorities.
Woman Shoots Her Own Son in Brooklyn
A Brooklyn woman shoots her own son after getting into a feud and argument. Her son died after he was taken to a nearby hospital. Police authorities told the news media that a Brooklyn woman shoots her own son leading to his fatal death. This happened after the two got into an argument and a feud. However, it is still not clear what they were fighting during that night.
Squatter found dead in Brooklyn apartment fire
A woman squatting in a vacant Brooklyn apartment was killed in a fire early Friday, authorities said. Firefighters called to extinguish the blaze at Van Siclen Ave. near Fulton St. found the unidentified victim at 3:55 a.m. inside the unit after the fire was out. She was unresponsive and died at the scene. It wasn’t yet clear what caused the fire. The FDNY said 60 firefighters responded to the ...
NYPD: Man wanted for stealing $2,000 cash, headphones at Royal Coach Diner
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is wanted for a diner robbery in the Bronx.
Trio assaults BK smoke shop employee, steals $600 cash, marijuana joints, vapes
A Brooklyn smoke shop was robbed and an employee assaulted last month and the NYPD is searching for the trio of men they say are responsible.
Bridgeport author who published book on JFK's assassination killed in NYC shooting
A grief-stricken family came together on the East Side of Bridgeport hours after receiving the worst possible news. Myron Dukes, 48, was born in the PT Barnum community but was raised on the East Side. He was found shot in the head in the back seat of a Range Rover that crashed into another vehicle in Queens around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Minor subway bump leads to attack at Queens station
A man attacked a subway rider with his backpack after the victim’s bag brushed up against him as they walked down the stairs of a Queens station on Tuesday.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by 2 different vehicles in Brooklyn
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by two vehicles in Brooklyn, including a white van that fled the scene.
Man fatally shot in the torso in East New York, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 35-year-old Bronx man was fatally shot in East New York Monday morning, police said. Authorities found Eric Rentas with gunshot wounds to the face and torso in front of 565 Euclid Ave. at around 11:30 a.m., police said. Rentas was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No […]
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation Murder
Gang violence in New York has taken a shift – for the worse.(Nicholas Free/iStock) Feds are charging a Bronx man with murder after linking the killing to a gang initiation. On June 3, 2021, Jaleel Shakoor snuck up behind Gerry Mazzella and shot him in the back of the head. Gerry Mazzella was working in a bagel shop in the Bronx and had plans to move his family out of the city. Formerly associated with selling weed in the community before the law changed around marijuana, Mazzella had made great strides in bettering himself to turn his life around and be a better person for his family, and community.
Merrick man says he lost over $9,000 after check was stolen and washed
Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison previously spoke about a check that was stolen from a mailbox and cashed for $52,000.
