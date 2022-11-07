Read full article on original website
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state. Fontes, who formerly oversaw parts of the election system in Arizona’s most populous county, had said Republican Mark Finchem represented a danger to democracy if he had won. The secretary of state, working with the governor and attorney general, has broad authority to rewrite the state’s election rules and plays a role in the certification of results. Finchem had emerged as one of the most prominent Republicans running for secretary of state positions around the country who falsely claimed that Biden was not elected legitimately. He had argued for significant changes to Arizona’s elections after Biden won the state in 2020 and had been endorsed by Trump. Finchem, losing GOP Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters and other Republicans complained Friday about the length of time it takes to count ballots in Arizona.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Which political party will control either chamber of Congress hangs in the balance three days and counting after the 2022 midterm elections. Let’s see where things stand. Put simply, neither party has reached the 218 seats necessary to win in the House or the 50 (for Democrats) or 51 (for Republicans) required in the Senate. When that will happen isn’t clear — it could be days or even weeks. The AP does not make projections and will only declare a winner when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, two runoff election wins in Georgia tipped the Senate into Democratic hands. This time, the candidates have just four weeks between the general election and the runoff to make their case, instead of the nine they had before. Here’s a look at why that is, who the contenders are and how the Georgia Senate race will be decided in December:
