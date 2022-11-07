Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society holds memorial for SS Edmund Fitzgerald wreck
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday marks the 47th anniversary of the wreck of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald in Lake Superior. In honor of the 29-person crew that went down 15 miles off the coast of Whitefish Point in Chippewa County, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) held a memorial service on Thursday evening.
WLUC
Businesses to offer 2022 Veterans Day discounts
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Businesses in Upper Michigan will join the nation in celebrating Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11 by offering discounts at various locations. Once known as Armistice Day, the holiday was created to celebrate the end of World War I in 1918. After a brief stint of being observed on the fourth Monday in October during the mid-seventies, Veterans Day reverted to Nov. 11 in 1978, which has remained to this day.
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer signs proclamation honoring Veterans Day
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed November 11 as Veterans Day to honor Michigan’s more than 500,000 veterans and all those who served before them. “Today, we recognize the Michiganders who served our state and nation in uniform, their families who support them, and those heroes...
WLUC
Evening snow Friday with lake effect snow Saturday
Scattered rain will stick around for our counties along Lake Michigan but will diminish by the afternoon. In the late afternoon into the evening snow chances rise in the western counties. By Saturday that system snow will transition into lake effect snow along the north and northwest wind belts with breezy conditions. Some areas will experience up to 6 inches of snow and higher elevations could receive more throughout the weekend.
WLUC
‘Tattletale Sounds’ salvages untold Edmund Fitzgerald stories
LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich. (WLUC) - Gordon Lightfoot may have gotten some facts wrong in his song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”. Author Ric Mixter’s new book “Tattletale Sounds” digs deeper into the mystery of the Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck to settle the score. Thursday, Nov.10 marks...
WLUC
Wintry interruption to fall this weekend -- blowing snow, subfreezing temps
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. A deep cold airmass sweeps the U.P. for a snowy weekend and an overall wintry stretch the next seven days -- total weekend snowfall amounts can range around a foot in higher elevations west. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery. >Lows: 30.
WLUC
Snowy transition as bitter cold air sweeps into Upper Michigan
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. A Northern Plains system continues to bring moderate to heavy rain plus thunderstorms through early Friday. Following the system’s passage, a deep cold airmass sweeps the U.P. for a snowy weekend to come -- total weekend snowfall amounts can range around a foot in higher elevations west.
WLUC
Northern Michigan man sentenced for leaving pipe bombs at cell phone stores as part of $5 million extortion plot
BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Whittemore man was sentenced Wednesday for crimes related to a $5 million extortion plot in which the defendant placed shrapnel-filled pipe bombs outside of cell phone stores in Sault Ste Marie and Cheboygan. Eastern District of Michigan United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison and...
WLUC
Whitmer pledges focus on Michigan economy after reelection
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged Wednesday to “hit the ground running” and stay focused on the state’s economic fortunes in her second term but also celebrated Democrats’ sweep of statewide offices and voters’ apparent support for the party’s staunch backing of abortion rights and voting expansion.
WLUC
All Michigan proposals have passed
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - All three proposals on Michigan residents’ ballots have been passed. Proposal 1 requires members of the legislature to file annual public financial disclosure reports after 2023. The proposal will also replace current term limits for State Representatives, and State Senators with a 12-year total limit in any combination between the House and Senate.
WLUC
Democrat Tony Evers wins another term as Wisconsin governor
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Democrat Tony Evers will serve another four years as Wisconsin governor after defeating Republican businessman Tim Michels in the Midterm Election. Evers defeated Michels 51 percent to 48 percent. The Democrat secured 1,348,563 votes to Michels’ 1,263,768 votes. “Wisconsin we love you,” Evers said after...
WLUC
Cold, pouring rain washing out to a wintry transition this weekend
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. A Northern Plains system continues to bring moderate to heavy rain plus thunderstorms through Thursday. Following the system’s passage, a deep cold airmass sweeps the U.P. for a snowy weekend to come -- total weekend snowfall amounts can exceed a half-foot in higher elevations west.
Comments / 1