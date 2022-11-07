Read full article on original website
Related
10 Cozy Cabins & Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Iowa [GALLERY]
Looking for a little "staycation" this winter in Iowa? There are lots of cozy cabins and cottages on Airbnb that you can stay at! Here are 10 of our favorites:. 10 Cozy Cabins & Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Iowa. Looking for a little "staycation" this winter in...
UNI Doing Its Part to Combat Iowa’s Nursing Shortage
Being a former student of the University of Northern Iowa, I remember hearing a lot about the fact that there was no nursing program -- mostly because I had friends that wanted to attend UNI but had to attend Allen College in Waterloo in order to get the required learning they needed to become a nurse. I also know quite a few people who went to Hawkeye Community College instead of UNI for that very reason.
Two Cedar Falls Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
iheart.com
Another College Nursing Program Planned In Iowa
(Undated) -- The University of Northern Iowa is moving ahead with a nursing program. The Iowa Board of Regents has approved U-N-I's proposal for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program by the fall of 2024. The University of Iowa and Iowa State have nursing programs. “Based on figures from...
Waterloo Crumbl Cookie Announces Grand Opening Date
We finally have a date for the grand opening of Waterloo's newest sweet stop!. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
Waterloo Criminal Takes The Phrase Break A Leg Too Seriously
There are many criminals who make mistakes, step up and accept responsibility, and never break the law again. Then, there are repeat offenders who can't seem to keep themselves out of trouble. That's the type of criminal this story from Waterloo is about. According to a KWWL report, late last...
Did You Catch This Little Bit of Iowa At The CMA Awards?
The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
KAAL-TV
Police need help finding missing northeast Iowa man
(ABC 6 News) – The New Hampton, Iowa police department in Chickasaw county is asking for help in finding a missing man. Jonathan Henry Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton on the evening of October 20. He was believed to be going to visit a friend in Elma, Iowa, in rural Howard county.
NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]
If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
Unique Way Community Supports NE Iowa Farmer Battling Cancer
After hearing the news about Steve Copenhaver’s cancer diagnosis, Doug Lentz knew he needed to do something to help the family out. I got the bad news of Steve's help from his uncle George Richardson. And we just decided to try to help Steve out by taking some of his crops out… I made a couple of phone calls and then they just the phone calls just started pouring in from other volunteers.
KCRG.com
Manchester police warn of possible door-to-door scammer
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Manchester are warning of a possible scam involving someone going door-to-door soliciting donations supposedly for Operation Santa Claus. Police said Operation Santa Claus does not go door-to-door to ask for donations. The nonprofit said it only operates on donations from businesses and free will donations from private individuals.
Iowa Town Mourning The Loss of 4 Teens After Weekend Accident
A small town in Iowa is mourning the unthinkable. The loss of 4 teenagers in one accident this past weekend. The town of Marshalltown, Iowa is searching for answers after a fiery crash left four teenagers dead late Friday night. WQAD reports that at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park. When crews arrived, they discovered the vehicle on fire. WQAD reports that once the fire was put out, first responders discovered that there were four people inside the vehicle that were deceased. Marshalltown police have identified the victims as,
12 Charged with Over 100 Crimes in Eastern Iowa Drug Sting
In a state that has had its issues with criminals making and distributing illegal narcotics, it's always good to see a hefty drug bust take place -- especially in eastern Iowa. Folks like myself who are big fans of law and order got a big win over the weekend in...
KIMT
Woman pleads not guilty to stealing from Mason City Hy-Vee
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from Hy-Vee East in Mason City is pleading not guilty. Sharrie Ann Marvin, 42 of Clear Lake, is charged with committing specified unlawful activity and four counts of third-degree theft. Marvin is accused of using the self-checkout lane at Hy-Vee...
KCRG.com
Two injured in Black Hawk County crash
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County on Thursday. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Highway 63 between Mount Vernon Road and Bennington Road. One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled, and the driver...
KCCI.com
Marshalltown mourns loss of four teenagers
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Over the weekend, Marshalltown lost four teens in a deadly one-vehicle crash. The deaths included Marshalltown high school students, sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez and Isacc Lara and his brother Adrian Lara, a student at Miller Middle school. All four died after the vehicle they were...
951thebull.com
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
kiow.com
Cerro Gordo County Election Results
The election results for Cerro Gordo County find the Board of Supervisors District 1 race very tight. Chris Watts wins by 11 votes over Amada Ragan. Watts had 2,914 and Ragan had 2,903. There will be a recount of the votes. In District 2, Casey Callanan won uncontested. The District 3 race was even tighter with Lori Meacham Ginapp winning by five votes. Ginapp had 2,280 while Don O’Connor had 2,275 votes.
Funerals Being Planned For Teens Killed In Weekend Crash
(Marshalltown, IA) — Funeral services are still pending for four Marshalltown teens who died this weekend after crashing their car into a utility pole. Marshalltown Police say the car was severely damaged and caught fire. Thirteen-year-old Adrian Lara; 16-year-old Isacc Lara; 15-year-old Linette Lopez; and 17-year-old Yanitza Lopez were dead at the scene of the crash late Friday night. Identification of the bodies by the Medical Examiner’s office is expected to take several days before they are released to their families for burial.
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0