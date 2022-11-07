ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwyn, PA

Patriot 1st
3d ago

I applaud all Law Abiding Citizens like him and his family to have the rights given us by the 2nd amendment in the Bill of Rights. All Citizens see what's happening in the country and especially in and near our cities. Not about race.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

humanssuck
3d ago

I’m not sure unsafe gun handling is a race thing. More like a cultural thing. There are members of every race who are fools with guns especially those who are taught gun safety from the same idiots who muzzle everyone, walk around with their finger on the trigger, hole chasers, mashers, and rapid random firing fools which pretty much describes most people I see at the range.

Pauly Walnuts
3d ago

As a person who believes in the Constitution wholeheartedly, I am totally for anyone who is a law abiding legal citizen to own any firearm they please. If you're not for that but that you're a fool. To hell with your color it's ALL about your character.

Daily Voice

Philadelphia Man Illegally Bought 21 Guns In Bucks For Others: DA

A 24-year-old Philadelphia man is facing several charges for purchasing nearly two-dozen guns almost exclusively in Bucks County for other people, authorities said. Leonard Truesdale was arraigned this week on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person, according to the Bucks County DA's Office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Still Unsolved

Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The Academy

Khaliyl Gilbert(Philadelphia Police Department) Khaliyl Gilbert was just 22 years old when he was met with tragedy. At a young age, Gilbert was already looking to make a difference in the world. The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with was said to be a pillar in his community and was on the road to becoming a police officer. He was seemingly following in the footsteps of his uncle, a member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Highway Patrol unit. For that reason, he was ecstatic when he learned that he got accepted to a police training program. That year, there were 100 graduates in his class. Sadly, Gilbert wouldn’t get a chance to be one of them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reason.com

Maj Toure: Gun Control Is 'the Most Racist Practice in America'

Maj Toure wants you armed, trained, and ready to make peace. "If you are not fighting to defend…your life, liberty, pursuit of happiness or property, you probably shouldn't be fighting," says Toure, who runs the Solutionary Center in North Philadelphia. It's a place for locals to learn firearms skills and safety, how to avoid and de-escalate conflicts and to pick up other life skills ranging from first aid to yoga to phlebotomy.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Men Shot in SUV; 1 Dies, Other Drives Self to Hospital

An SUV driver managed to drive himself to the hospital after being shot in the back in a shooting that killed his passenger. Police officers rushed to the intersection of North Park Ave and West Somerset Street in North Philadelphia around 11 p.m. Thursday to find evidence of gunfire, but no signs of anyone struck by bullets, investigators said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man killed in North Philadelphia drive-by shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11 p.m.Thursday on the 1300 block of Somerset Street. Police say two men were sitting in a parked SUV when another vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire. The victims drove themselves to the hospital where one of them later died. The vehicle the victims were in was struck about 15 times. That's how many bullet holes were found in the passenger side of the vehicle.The passenger was the victim who died. The driver who drove them to the hospital was shot in the back and leg. He is in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests and there is no word on a motive at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison

A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Brother of 2 girls killed in Philadelphia MOVE bombing sues city, UPenn

The lawsuit says both the university and the city engaged in tortious interference with a dead body and inflicted emotional distress on Lionell Dotson. The brother of two girls killed in a 1985 police bombing on the headquarters of a Black Liberation group has filed a lawsuit against the city of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania, saying his sisters’ remains were mishandled and hidden away for decades causing the family extreme distress.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

Media Advisory-2022 Police and Princess Ball

WHEN: Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. WHAT: The New Castle County Division of Police will host the 2022 Police and Princess Ball. WHERE: The Waterfall Banquet and Conference Center, 3416 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. SCHEDULED TO ATTEND: Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester, U.S. Representative, County Executive,...
CLAYMONT, DE
WTAJ

AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. rapper arrested for bringing loaded gun to airport

A north Philadelphia rapper has been arrested and charged for bringing a gun to an airport on Tuesday, according to a story from WPVI. Tierra Whack, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct for bringing her loaded gun to a Philadelphia International Airport checkpoint, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Down North Pizza takes over old library as mission expands to provide educational opportunities for youth

North Philadelphia youth will soon have an empowering space to learn about possibilities in the tech industry, thanks to the revitalization efforts of a local pizzeria. The Down North Treehouse is a nonprofit working to provide free educational experiences to underprivileged Philadelphia youth in a soon-to-be refurbished library in Strawberry Mansion. The project is an extension of Down North Pizza, known for its Detroit-style pies and social justice mission.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
