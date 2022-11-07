ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

1 killed as abandoned building burns in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed Thursday morning when an abandoned building caught fire in Augusta, and officials believe the victim might have been homeless. Dispatchers said the crews were called to Auto Money Title Pawn at 1552 block of Walton Way at 4:39 a.m. Firefighters found a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County agency to host 6th annual Touch-a-Truck

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sixth annual Touch-A-Truck is coming to Harrison-Caver Park in Clearwater on Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon, hosted by the Aiken County Department of Emergency Services. It caters to children with sensory sensitivities, but all kids are welcome. Emergency vehicles will...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

I-20 still snarled after crash dumps Downy all over it

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In what may be the freshest-smelling traffic accident the CSRA has ever seen, a big-rig overturned early Friday, spilling fabric softener all over Interstate 20 and leading to an hourslong lane closure. The crash was reported just before 5 a.m., but traffic was still tangled at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

How homeless vets are getting help in Augusta, elsewhere

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Department of Veterans Affairs and volunteers in Augusta and across the U.S. are working to help veterans who defended Americans and their freedoms but have no home to call their own. Toward that end, the Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System will host a Homeless Veteran...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Baker Place Elementary students perform for veterans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local students showed their appreciation for veterans Thursday morning. Baker Place Elementary students held a play called, “This is America.” They performed in front of family and friends. There were several other events that took place to honor veterans in Columbia County, from breakfast...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Most local school districts close campuses due to storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Young Professionals of Augusta celebrate 15 years with Havana Night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Young Professionals of Augusta is celebrating 15 years of organization with a Havana Night. The event will be on November 19 at the West Lake Country Club, starting at 7:30 p.m. It is open to the community to attend. Young Professionals of Augusta helps develop...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

RCSO Deputy shot on Bugalow Road in South Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – In the early morning hours of Thursday, November 10th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 Block of Bungalow Road for a disturbance call. That’s located between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road. While on scene, the male subject began shooting at Deputies hitting one. The injuries were not […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local veteran says ‘it’s a feeling of pride’ to have served

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Veterans Day is a day to honor those who have served and sacrificed for our country. Veterans at Brandon Wilde are getting a loving welcome for their service. Meet Everett or ‘Ev’ Greenwood. He signed up for the Army when he was 22 years old....
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Here are local Veterans Day events, resources and information

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To mark Veterans Day on Friday, here is everything you need to know about local veteran events, resources and appreciation in the area. Veterans Day Discount - Nov. 11. Publix offers 10% discount to veterans, active military and their families. Veterans Day Discount- Nov. 11., Academy...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

The Bee’s Knees announces permanent closing of establishment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A popular staple in the Downtown Augusta area is saying goodbye. The Bee’s Knees located on 10th Street will be permanently closing its doors. The announcement was made on the establishment’s facebook page on Thursday. According to the facebook announcement, the Bee’s Knees will be permanently closed after the end of […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Rainbow fentanyl is in Augusta, investigators say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is a worst-case scenario. Drug dealers have found a cheap way to get people high. The problem? It’s not only more affordable, but it’s also even more lethal than heroin, cocaine, and meth. We’re talking about fentanyl. And, if you’ve been hearing about...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local elementary students sing carols for troops overseas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas. Students at Stevens Creek Elementary continued their annual tradition. All seven second-grade classes came together to sing holiday songs to send to troops overseas. We tagged along for the day to see how they do it. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Student charged over threat at Grovetown Middle School

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was charged by law enforcement after a threat to Grovetown Middle School, the Columbia County School District said Thursday. After the threat was made via social media, the school day was not disrupted. However, the student was charged and will be held accountable under...
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Several temporary lane closures in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There are several temporary lane closures in Columbia County that the driving public needs to be aware of. There will be an intermittent, temporary lane closure with lane shifts on Willie Daniels Drive starting Monday, November 14th until Friday, November 18th from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. Cleaning of the […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

SRP Park set to host annual Walk for Water charity event

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 4th annual CSRA Walk for Water will be held at SRP park, on Saturday. The CSRA is uniting to bring safe water to hundreds of men, women, and children around the world. Local schools, churches, businesses, and individuals are putting their feet into action by raising awareness, raising money, and walking for water.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Columbia County business in court to get alcohol license back

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A decision to revoke an alcohol license in early October, made Stay Social fight to get it back, taking the case to the Columbia County Superior Court, where Stay fought to get the license revoked and overturned. “She wants to serve Columbia County and this community....
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Bee’s Knees saying farewell for good later this month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bee’s Knees café in downtown Augusta is closing. “All the patrons, employees, friends, and family who have supported these past 20 years has been surprising, uplifting, and most importantly self-actualizing,” the business posted on Facebook. “So thank you to all of you who believed in what we did here.”
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Richmond County School Systems host job fair

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Today, Richmond County School Systems hosted a Transportation Job Fair offering bus drivers and mechanics positions. The job fair started at 9 am and lasted until 2 pm. When people arrived at the fair, they were prompted to sign in and complete paperwork. If they secured a job, new hires would be set up for training at a later date.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

