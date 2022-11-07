Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
1 killed as abandoned building burns in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed Thursday morning when an abandoned building caught fire in Augusta, and officials believe the victim might have been homeless. Dispatchers said the crews were called to Auto Money Title Pawn at 1552 block of Walton Way at 4:39 a.m. Firefighters found a...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County agency to host 6th annual Touch-a-Truck
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sixth annual Touch-A-Truck is coming to Harrison-Caver Park in Clearwater on Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon, hosted by the Aiken County Department of Emergency Services. It caters to children with sensory sensitivities, but all kids are welcome. Emergency vehicles will...
WRDW-TV
I-20 still snarled after crash dumps Downy all over it
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In what may be the freshest-smelling traffic accident the CSRA has ever seen, a big-rig overturned early Friday, spilling fabric softener all over Interstate 20 and leading to an hourslong lane closure. The crash was reported just before 5 a.m., but traffic was still tangled at...
WRDW-TV
How homeless vets are getting help in Augusta, elsewhere
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Department of Veterans Affairs and volunteers in Augusta and across the U.S. are working to help veterans who defended Americans and their freedoms but have no home to call their own. Toward that end, the Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System will host a Homeless Veteran...
WRDW-TV
Baker Place Elementary students perform for veterans
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local students showed their appreciation for veterans Thursday morning. Baker Place Elementary students held a play called, “This is America.” They performed in front of family and friends. There were several other events that took place to honor veterans in Columbia County, from breakfast...
WRDW-TV
Most local school districts close campuses due to storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
WRDW-TV
Young Professionals of Augusta celebrate 15 years with Havana Night
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Young Professionals of Augusta is celebrating 15 years of organization with a Havana Night. The event will be on November 19 at the West Lake Country Club, starting at 7:30 p.m. It is open to the community to attend. Young Professionals of Augusta helps develop...
RCSO Deputy shot on Bugalow Road in South Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – In the early morning hours of Thursday, November 10th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 Block of Bungalow Road for a disturbance call. That’s located between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road. While on scene, the male subject began shooting at Deputies hitting one. The injuries were not […]
WRDW-TV
Local veteran says ‘it’s a feeling of pride’ to have served
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Veterans Day is a day to honor those who have served and sacrificed for our country. Veterans at Brandon Wilde are getting a loving welcome for their service. Meet Everett or ‘Ev’ Greenwood. He signed up for the Army when he was 22 years old....
WRDW-TV
Here are local Veterans Day events, resources and information
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To mark Veterans Day on Friday, here is everything you need to know about local veteran events, resources and appreciation in the area. Veterans Day Discount - Nov. 11. Publix offers 10% discount to veterans, active military and their families. Veterans Day Discount- Nov. 11., Academy...
The Bee’s Knees announces permanent closing of establishment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A popular staple in the Downtown Augusta area is saying goodbye. The Bee’s Knees located on 10th Street will be permanently closing its doors. The announcement was made on the establishment’s facebook page on Thursday. According to the facebook announcement, the Bee’s Knees will be permanently closed after the end of […]
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Rainbow fentanyl is in Augusta, investigators say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is a worst-case scenario. Drug dealers have found a cheap way to get people high. The problem? It’s not only more affordable, but it’s also even more lethal than heroin, cocaine, and meth. We’re talking about fentanyl. And, if you’ve been hearing about...
WRDW-TV
As the city collects stormwater fees, what’s the status of ongoing issues?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we watch the storm spin its way north, some in Richmond County are worried about flooding. Parts of the city have been prone to flooding for years, but the stormwater fee put in place in 2016 was supposed to help with that. Here’s a look...
WRDW-TV
Local elementary students sing carols for troops overseas
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas. Students at Stevens Creek Elementary continued their annual tradition. All seven second-grade classes came together to sing holiday songs to send to troops overseas. We tagged along for the day to see how they do it. The...
WRDW-TV
Student charged over threat at Grovetown Middle School
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was charged by law enforcement after a threat to Grovetown Middle School, the Columbia County School District said Thursday. After the threat was made via social media, the school day was not disrupted. However, the student was charged and will be held accountable under...
Several temporary lane closures in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There are several temporary lane closures in Columbia County that the driving public needs to be aware of. There will be an intermittent, temporary lane closure with lane shifts on Willie Daniels Drive starting Monday, November 14th until Friday, November 18th from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. Cleaning of the […]
WRDW-TV
SRP Park set to host annual Walk for Water charity event
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 4th annual CSRA Walk for Water will be held at SRP park, on Saturday. The CSRA is uniting to bring safe water to hundreds of men, women, and children around the world. Local schools, churches, businesses, and individuals are putting their feet into action by raising awareness, raising money, and walking for water.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County business in court to get alcohol license back
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A decision to revoke an alcohol license in early October, made Stay Social fight to get it back, taking the case to the Columbia County Superior Court, where Stay fought to get the license revoked and overturned. “She wants to serve Columbia County and this community....
WRDW-TV
Bee’s Knees saying farewell for good later this month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bee’s Knees café in downtown Augusta is closing. “All the patrons, employees, friends, and family who have supported these past 20 years has been surprising, uplifting, and most importantly self-actualizing,” the business posted on Facebook. “So thank you to all of you who believed in what we did here.”
wfxg.com
Richmond County School Systems host job fair
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Today, Richmond County School Systems hosted a Transportation Job Fair offering bus drivers and mechanics positions. The job fair started at 9 am and lasted until 2 pm. When people arrived at the fair, they were prompted to sign in and complete paperwork. If they secured a job, new hires would be set up for training at a later date.
