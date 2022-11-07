Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Griffo, AT&T, and CNY Veterans Outreach Center kickoff cell phones for soldiers
UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In honor of Veteran’s Day, New York State Senator Joseph Griffo has kicked off his annual Cell Phones for Soldiers collection. For every phone, mobile device, or tablet valued at $5 the program is able to provide 2.5 hours of free talk time to deployed troops through calling cards purchased with the proceeds from the recycled devices. Sergeant Joshua Jones explains why these donations are vital for troops serving our country.
Madison County residents receive Carnegie Medal for Heroism
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Madison County residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission and were awarded a Carnegie Medal for Heroism. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both from Oneida, are 2022 recipients of the Carnegie Medal after their braves acts during a serous accident on Route 5 in Westmoreland last year. On […]
whcuradio.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
cnyhomepage.com
Robert Cardillo announces campaign for Mayor of Utica
UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Although we just finished the 2022 election cycle with the Midterms earlier this week some are already looking to next year’s election day. Robert Cardillo announced his candidacy for the Mayor of Utica and will seek the Republican and Conservative nominations. Cardillo who currently...
YS: What percentage of Onondaga County voted?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the votes from the midterm election on November 8 are still being counted, we’re being asked to dive deeper into the numbers. Anita writes, “What percentage of voters in Onondaga County voted in the midterm election?” She also is hoping for a breakdown of the voters by age and party. […]
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired Hosted Health Fair
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Entering the holiday season, residents will be able to find more services available around the Utica area regarding health, food, and fitness. There were more than 27 local fitness-related vendors participating and distributing information on health and wellness. Staff from the Oneida County Health Department provided flu shots. CABVI medical staffs provided children and adult vision screenings, along with blood pressure screenings and fitness demonstrations.
WHEC TV-10
Oswego County man charged with raping Monroe County teen
FULTON, N.Y. — A man from Oswego County is charged with four counts of rape after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. The Fulton Police Department said that Bernard P. Hammond III, 35, met the victim on social media, picked her up from her school in Irondequoit on Monday, and took the victim to his residence in Fulton.
WKTV
Utica installs automatic pay stations downtown
UTICA, N.Y. -- The city of Utica has installed automatic pay stations at the entrances of two downtown garages and two parking lots. Those four include the Washington Street Garage, Utica Place Garage, Union Street parking lot and the lot adjacent to The Stanley Theatre. Customers will need to pay...
localsyr.com
Oswego Fire Chief retires after five and a half years
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Randy Griffin, a longtime employee of the Oswego Fire Department has announced his upcoming retirement. Griffin came to Oswego in early 2017 where he became the City’s 11th Fire Chief and the first Director of Emergency Management. Griffin helped to reorganize the Fire Department...
WKTV
Coat giveaway in Utica Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance (COCVAC) will be in Utica Thursday for a coat giveaway. Adult and children's coats, as well as gender-neutral options will all be available. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family Health Center on Noyes Street. Coats will be given on...
cnyhomepage.com
Election Night Review
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The “Red Wave” predicted by some did not wash over New York State, but did find success in Oneida County. That success was enough to keep one critical congressional seat in Republican’s hands. The story has many layers to it, going back...
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
nystateofpolitics.com
Several New York counties experienced reporting issues on election night
Three separate New York counties had issues reporting election results Tuesday night, leaving uncertainty about the outcomes of various races even Wednesday morning. However, New York State Board of Elections spokesperson John Conklin said it wasn't that unusual. "Last night was a big election. Any even numbered year is a...
localsyr.com
Post-election confusion: late results and reporting discrepancies
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a late night for many Central New Yorkers Tuesday who were waiting for election results to be posted to county websites. Then, when voters and candidates woke up Wednesday morning the results on some county websites differed from the NYS Board of Elections website.
Oneida County Election Criticism Has Drawn a Response for the BOE
There's criticism targeting the Oneida County Board of Elections after Tuesday's vote because of complications at the polls, and the fact that results were posted much later than normal. During most of the night on Tuesday, after the polls closed at 9 PM, only partial results from early voting were...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Katherine Turner
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for 33-year-old Katherine Turner. Deputies say Turner is wanted for one bench warrant and four separate arrest warrants. Bench Warrant:. She was charged with the following after she was...
Williams takes lead over Conole in NY 22nd Congressional District race
Syracuse, N.Y. — Republican Brandon Williams has taken a slim lead over Democrat Francis Conole in the race for the House of Representatives seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District. Williams leads by 1,721 votes, or less than 1 percentage point. That’s according to numbers reported by the...
CNY Contractor Defrauded Customers, Wrote Bad Checks, Police Say
A Central New York contractor is facing a 21-count indictment alleging he didn't complete jobs he'd been contracted to do and for writing bad checks. New York State Police say they've charged 34-year-old Cameron Hasner of Watertown with grand larceny, scheme to defraud and issuing bad checks. Hasner is the owner of Bedrock Property Management, state police said.
Conole leads Williams by 15,000 votes with 70% of districts reporting in NY Congressional District 22
Syracuse, N.Y. — Democrat Francis Conole has built a 15,000-vote lead in the race for the House of Representatives seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District with about 72% of the votes counted, according to The Associated Press. Conole leads Republican Brandon Williams 53.9% to 46.1%, AP said....
cnycentral.com
Oneida County Health Department urging the community to be proactive against illnesses
Oneida County, N.Y. — Cooler weather is approaching, and the holiday season is right around the corner. With that comes more time indoors and gatherings with friends and family. The Oneida County Health Department is urging everyone to be proactive and take some simple steps to keep you and...
Comments / 4