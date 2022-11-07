Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
2022 Holiday Perks Announced for Universal Orlando Resort Passholders
Universal Orlando Resort has announced their 2022 holiday perks for Annual Passholders, including a free decal, exclusive menu items, extended lounge hours, and more. The free UOAP car decal will be available from November 12 through December 31 or while supplies last. Passholders can receive one free decal. Pickup is at the UOAP Lounge in Studios Styles in Universal Studios Florida from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and at Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure from park open to close.
Disney World, Universal Orlando Closing Today Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole
UPDATED with latest: Walt Disney World Resort and neighboring Universal Orlando Resort both announced they would be closing today at 5 p.m. ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Universal indicated it is looking at “a phased and delayed reopening on Thursday,” the timing of which will be announced “once we assess conditions,” likely post-storm. CityWalk is also being shut down. WDW announced its four parks “will remain closed through tomorrow morning.” It did not offer an exact reopening time (or date). As we reported yesterday, Disney World is not allowing reservations for either Thursday or Friday, though park officials did not respond to...
WDW News Today
New Grinch Head Popcorn Bucket Available at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Our hearts grew three sizes when we saw the new popcorn bucket available at Universal Orlando Resort for the holidays. We found this Grinch head popcorn bucket in the Universal Studios Store at CityWalk. Grinch Head Popcorn...
WDW News Today
Tropical Storm Nicole Grows to Category One Hurricane On Approach to Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole is now a full-strength hurricane, with sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The theme parks are undergoing a phased closure, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom already closed. Universal Orlando Resort closed at 5 p.m. today as well.
WDW News Today
Limited Operations Resuming at Orlando International Airport Tonight After Hurricane Nicole
After Tropical Storm / Hurricane Nicole has passed over Florida, limited operations will resume at Orlando International Airport tonight. Only domestic arrivals will be allowed tonight as limited commercial operations resume at 8:00 p.m. Remaining international and domestic operations will resume tomorrow, Friday, November 11. This decision was made after...
allears.net
New Luxury Hotel Announced Nearby Disney World
Orlando is the theme park capital of the world. Because there is SO much to do in the Florida city, it should come as no surprise that there are an endless amount of hotels you can stay at. When it comes to staying in Disney World, you can choose to stay on-site at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, or off-site at one of Orlando’s many options. And now, there’s a new hotel you’ll soon be able to stay at!
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando’s Fall Garage Sale Returns Next Week
Universal Orlando Resort’s fall garage sale is returning next week after being absent last year. The sale begins on November 15 and runs through November 18. UOAPs get exclusive access on November 15 from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. before it opens to the public. Located in the Team Member parking garage on Vineland Rd.
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Beginning Phased Reopening of Theme Parks For Hotel Guests Following Hurricane Nicole
As Tropical Storm Nicole (briefly Hurricane Nicole) leaves Central Florida behind, Universal Orlando Resort has begun a phased reopening. The resort closed early yesterday in anticipation of the adverse weather. Universal Studios Florida and Universal CityWalk have reopened with limited experiences for Universal Orlando hotel guests only today, Thursday, November...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Universal Orlando Resort has announced that the theme parks and CityWalk will be closing today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The parks and CityWalk will close at 5 p.m. today, November 9. Universal’s Volcano Bay will be closed today and tomorrow, November 10. For more information on booking your...
click orlando
Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Suspends New Park Reservations as Subtropical Storm Nicole Shifts to Central Florida
Yesterday, we reported that The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which included Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. Today, the National Hurricane Center projected the path of Subtropical Storm Nicole has shifted north with a landfall closer to Brevard...
WDW News Today
Menus Released for Holiday Treats and Drinks at Universal Orlando Resort
The merriest time of the year is almost here, and Universal Orlando Resort has released most of the menus for festive foods. Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb with Hot Chocolate – $8.99. Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous. Roast Beast Sandwich: French onion soup-dipped Roast beef, meatloaf, secret sauce, cheddar cheese sauce,...
disneydining.com
Orlando Airports Closing Ahead of Tropical Storm
In the next couple of days, Tropical Storm Nicole is set to hit the East Coast of Florida before making its way through the central part of the state. Nicole started out as a Subtropical Storm — meaning the storm wasn’t as structured, and the winds were further from the eye of the storm — but was upgraded to a Tropical Storm in the early morning of November 8. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole could increase to a hurricane before it hits the Sunshine State.
Delta cancels flights in Florida, Bahamas due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Delta has canceled flights due to Tropical Storm Nicole.
channele2e.com
Tropical Storm Nicole and ConnectWise IT Nation: Storm Updates
Tropical Storm Nicole, which could strengthen into a category 1 hurricane, appears to be approaching Orlando, Florida — where ConnectWise is hosting the IT Nation Connect 2022 conference for MSPs on November 9-11. Still, the storm threat has not kept MSPs away from the show. The massive keynote room...
WDW News Today
First Department Store Details Added to 2022 Holiday Tribute Store Façade at Universal Studios Florida
Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for the 2022 holiday season. In addition to a giant Christmas tree, the New York area of Universal Studios Florida will also house the Holiday Tribute Store. This year’s store will have a classic department store theme and the first details have been added to the façade.
click orlando
Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole
BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
disneytips.com
Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
wmfe.org
Central Florida prepares for Nicole
The most recent update was at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, with information on Nicole’s status. New updates are being posted here. Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm again. Here’s how Florida’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, summed up the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Flights Cancelled Nationwide Amid Tropical Depression Nicole
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to FlightAware, more than 2,000 flights nationwide are canceled Friday amid what’s now Tropical Depression Nicole. Most of these are into or out of Orlando. Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is seeing about 50 delays and 14 cancellations as of 10:30 a.m.
