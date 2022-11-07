Read full article on original website
While Maggie Bell Is Still MIA, FBI Just Filled In Some Important Blanks About Tiff
FBI revealed some more about Tiff's background to keep the action interesting with Maggie still missing.
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Is Show Setting Up a Goodbye to Major Character?
The most recent NCIS episode gave us a lot of Director Leon Vance. We know he’s got a nasty left hook, so he’d still be great as a field agent. And he has a (secret) romance with a German woman and admits he’d be happy in a more permanent relationship.
FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International cast changes (Who’s in, who’s out)
Although the FBI franchise on CBS is still in its early days, the three series that make up the hit franchise has already undergone so many major casting changes over the years. Just this season, we saw several casting shakeups as beloved characters departed in often shocking manners as new...
After Saying Goodbye To An Agent, CBS' FBI Welcomes Back Missy Peregrym's Maggie In Exciting Episode Preview
Maggie is coming back to FBI in what looks like an exciting episode, after the farewell to another agent.
ComicBook
Another Chicago Med Star Just Left the Series
NBC's beloved One Chicago franchise is losing yet another star this year. During Wednesday night's new episode of Chicago Med, Asjha Cooper's character, Vanessa Taylor, announced that she had plans away from the hospital, effectively writing her off of the series. Following the episode's airing, Variety confirmed that Cooper had officially left the series and Wednesday represented her last episode of Chicago Med.
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Chicago Med Has Fans Are All Shockingly Shipping Archer And Asher After Season 8 Episode 6
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 8, Episode 6. Fans of the "One Chicago" franchise are always on the lookout for future couples among the shows' array of characters. The various "Chicago" shows are usually all too happy to oblige for the fandom's search for the next cute portmanteau nickname, too. As a result, ranking every couple on "Chicago Med" alone can be a lengthy and arduous task, but on the other hand it gives the viewer plenty of couples to focus on, even without the centerpiece relationship of Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto).
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
After Leaving Show, ‘Chicago PD' Star Jesse Lee Soffer Will Return in New Role
Jesse Lee Soffer may have left his role in front of the camera for "Chicago P.D.," but it appears he may not be gone from the show forever. The actor is reportedly set to return in a new role for a future episode. Variety reports Soffer, who played Det. Jay...
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are All Sorts Of Emotional Over Mariska Hargitay's Instagram Post With Kelli Giddish
Kelli Giddish joined "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in Season 13 as Detective Amanda Rollins, after Christopher Meloni abruptly left his role as Detective Elliot Stabler. The character has been a fixture on the show ever since, and when Giddish announced on her Instagram that she would be leaving the show, fans were devastated. But when Variety revealed that the decision to leave wasn't hers, but a decision made by the higher-ups, fans became angry. "My hubby and I are boycotting the show until you come back!!" commented one poster. Once showrunner David Graziano responded to a fan's question, telling them that Giddish's last episode would be Season 24, Episode 9, it felt as if the hourglass had been flipped over.
Is Wendy Seager coming back for Chicago Fire season 11?
Wendy Seager (Andy Allo) was a deceptively big part of Chicago Fire season 10. She gave Severide (Taylor Kinney) someone to bounce ideas off of, and she presented something of a reminder that Severide’s relationship with Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) was on the rocks. Things have gotten better for...
‘Blue Bloods’: First Look at Episode 2 Confirms Jamie Reagan’s Health Outlook
While last week’s Blue Bloods episode left us wary about the health of Jamie Reagan, we get a glimpse into Episode 2. This Friday’s episode has its usual twists and turns. Fans of the show look forward to a few storylines blending together. Don’t worry, we’ll all get a few good morsels this week. But what about Jamie?
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Hopes To ‘Bring Masculinity Back’ in His New Western Movie
For NCIS: New Orleans alum Lucas Black, he’s back working on a new movie and he’s hoping to “bring masculinity back.” This seems to be very important to Black. He’s known to share that hashtag in some of his social media posts. In this one, he’s talking about things that matter to him personally.
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust
In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS
Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
ComicBook
Law & Order SVU Fans Thrilled With Amanda Rollins and Elliot Stabler's Team-Up on Organized Crime
The team of Law & Order: Organized Crime got a little help from SVU, and fans were over the moon with the delightful team-up. Tonight's episode of Organized Crime saw Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) teaming up with SVU's Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), as she brought him a case that tied into the Orgaznied Crime team's recent bust of several corrupt police. This new case seemed to involve another possible team of corrupt police, though as things moved forward not everything was as it initially seemed. Fans loved seeing Rollins and Stabler together on the same show, and you can find some of the reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
Ginger Zee missing from GMA after meteorologist announces her replacement
GMA star Ginger Zee has announced that she will be missing from Wednesday’s episode of the morning show. The popular meteorologist, 41, has said her pal Brittany Bell is filling in for her. Bell is a weather reporter at the New York television station WABC-TV. Zee has said that...
Jesse Spencer has lined up first major post-Chicago Fire role
Chicago Fire alum Jesse Spencer has lined up his first major role since exiting NBC’s firefighter drama after 10 seasons as Matt Casey. Spencer is about to return to his Australian roots with a starring role in the Disney Plus Australia original series Last Days of the Space Age hailing from David Chidlow. The new eight-part dramedy is set against the backdrop of 1979 Western Australia and tells the story of three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’
Yellowstone actor Jefferson White is joining the cast of Chicago P.D. in a recurring role.… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’ appeared first on Outsider.
