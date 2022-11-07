City of Minot halts operations for Veteran’s Day

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — In observance of Veteran’s Day, all City of Minot offices will be closed on Friday, November 11.

All offices of the city, including City Hall, Public Works, and the Engineering Department, will be closed, and there will be no public transport or garbage collection on that day. However, the Minot Public Library will still be open from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and will host a children’s movie matinee and teen gaming beginning at 2:00 p.m.

In addition, while trash collection is halted for Veteran’s Day, the City of Minot Landfill will be open from 8:00 a.m. to Noon on November 11, and from 8:00 a.m – 4:00 p.m. on November 12. The next pick-up day for garbage customers with Tuesday/Friday collection will be Tuesday, November 15.

In the case of a water service emergency, residents are urged to call 701-852-0111.

For more information about the office closures, contact the Public Information Office at pio@minotnd.org.

