DALLAS (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored early in the third period to help San Jose build a big lead, and the Sharks held on to beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Alexander Barabanov, Logan Couture, Timo Meier and Hertl each had a goal and an assist, and Evgeny Svechnikov also scored to help the Sharks get their first win since Oct. 27 and only their fourth in 16 games. James Reimer had 25 saves to end a personal four-game losing streak. Couture also had a fighting penalty, giving him a Gordie Howe hat trick. Jamie Benn scored twice in the first period and Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski also scored for the Stars. Jason Robertson had two assists.

DALLAS, TX ・ 26 MINUTES AGO