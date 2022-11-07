Read full article on original website
49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL
With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
Michigan football QB Cade McNamara’s surprising admission after surgery to repair knee injury
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has been sidelined since Week 3 of the college football season after suffering a knee injury in the team’s win over UConn. It had been several weeks since Michigan football provided an update on the health of the senior signal-caller. McNamara himself provided an update on Thursday, via his Instagram page.
Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash
Russell Wilson sent a fiery message to the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Aric DiLalla. “We’ve got to have a playoff mentality right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be at our best and bring our A game.” Denver is 3-5 entering this clash with Tennessee. The Broncos […] The post Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers are coming out of their bye week looking to continue building momentum. On Wednesday, they got a huge boost as All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice. According to Around the NFL, Samuel is expected to be a full participant. That is a big development and is a clear sign […] The post Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins drops truth bomb on Vikings’ Stefon Diggs-Justin Jefferson swap
The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 but are about to face one of their toughest matchups of the season: a road game against old friend Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bulls. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson’s connection has been crucial, just in the way that the connection between Cousins and Diggs was.
‘We’re understaffed’: Jeff Saturday gets brutally honest on Colts situation he inherited from Frank Reich
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday will have his hands full on Sunday when he coaches his first football game above the high school level. After replacing Frank Reich as the coach of the Colts, Saturday got brutally honest on the situation he inherited ahead of his head coaching debut in Week 10 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. With so much shuffling going on within the Colts’ coaching staff, Saturday admitted that the team is entering Week 10 understaffed, via Charlie Clifford.
Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Packers
The Dallas Cowboys Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers was supposed to be a ‘Game of the Week’ type game. The Cowboys lived up to their end of the bargain. They are 6-2, coming off their bye week and looking to track down the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Packers […] The post Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is seemingly finding himself in the midst of an ongoing feud between Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson and Seahawks HC Pete Carroll. When one reporter attempted to fan the flames of that beef by asking Smith whether he did any high-knees during the Seahawks’ flight to Germany, Smith called them […] The post Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky part of Saints game plan, but not how you would think
Coming off their bye week, the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers hope to get their 2022 season back on course against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, hopefully with linebacker TJ Watt back from injury. Preparing for the Saints’ offense is no easy task, particularly with a Swiss Army knife-type weapon like Taysom Hill in the fold to account for. However, head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are doing their best to prepare for Hill unconventionally. According to Brian Batko of the Post-Gazette, backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is practicing as a Hill stand-in this week.
Josh Allen gets key injury update amid Bills’ silence
NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a crucial injury update on Josh Allen. His reports comes after Buffalo Bills head coach’ Sean McDermott said he was done answering Allen injury-related questions for now. “Josh Allen not practicing today is obviously significant,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is that Josh Allen is...
Tom Brady sounds off on sense of urgency ahead of Buccaneers’ critical Week 10
Tom Brady may not be regretting his decision to unretire and return to the NFL, but that does not mean he’s happy with the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are performing this 2022. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Brady admitted it’s “frustrating” that the Buccaneers haven’t been able to play up to the level they […] The post Tom Brady sounds off on sense of urgency ahead of Buccaneers’ critical Week 10 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin drops truth bomb on why Alabama dynasty isn’t ending
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss football program are preparing to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, though much of the talk ahead of the game has surrounded the perceived ‘end’ of Nick Saban’s dynasty. The Tide have slipped this year, as they’ve lost two...
Brandon Staley crying wolf amid latest Keenan Allen injury update
The Los Angeles Chargers have been decimated by injuries this season. That seems to be an annual thing for this team. Justin Herbert has been without his favorite weapon, Keenan Allen, for the majority of the season. Allen has been dealing with a strained hamstring suffered back in Week 1.
Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson will be fired up with latest Bills injury report
The Buffalo Bills are in danger of letting home field advantage in the AFC playoffs slip away. After their loss to the New York Jets last week, they fell into a tie with the Kansas City Chiefs at 6-2. Even more pressing is the injury news to Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen.
Kyler Murray’s status a coin flip for Cardinals Week 10 vs. Rams
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has officially been listed as a gametime decision for Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams, per Adam Schefter. Murray has been listed as questionable all week due to a hamstring ailment, so this update is not all that surprising. Murray attended practice on Friday but is expected to participate […] The post Kyler Murray’s status a coin flip for Cardinals Week 10 vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Keenan Allen status for Week 10 vs. 49ers revealed, but it gets worse
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers offense will once again be without key playmakers heading into Week 10. Herbert’s two primary pass catchers, Keenan Alen and Mike Williams will both be out with injuries. The injury report shows that several other key players may also be out of the lineup on Sunday night. After […] The post Keenan Allen status for Week 10 vs. 49ers revealed, but it gets worse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jacksonville Jaguars: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a big win in Week 9 and hope to build on that this weekend. The Jaguars are hoping to nail back-to-back wins for only the second time this season as they face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. A win […] The post Jacksonville Jaguars: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes will be without key weapon vs. Jaguars
Heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs offense will be without a key playmaker. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been ruled out for the Chiefs Week 10 game. Via ESPN NFL Nation reporter Adam Teicher: “The final injury report of the week is now out […] The post Patrick Mahomes will be without key weapon vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Las Vegas’ woes get worse after sudden retirement of key starter
The Las Vegas Raiders’ fortunes continued to turn for the worst after losing linebacker Blake Martinez just three days before taking on the Indianapolis Colts. Linebacker Blake Martinez announced his retirement from football Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet from Pro Football Focus writer Ari Meirov. “I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football,” […] The post Las Vegas’ woes get worse after sudden retirement of key starter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matthew Stafford’s official injury designation for Week 10 vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford may have to suit up for the first time in over one year. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was listed as “questionable” for the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Cardinals, according to a Friday tweet from Athletic staff writer Jourdan Rodrigue.
