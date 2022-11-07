‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Trailer: A Billionaire’s Pretend Murder Mystery Gets Really Real, Really Fast

Read full article on original website
“Paradise City” is a semi-under-the-radar junk crime thriller, but when a movie like this one stars actors like John Travolta, Bruce Willis, and Stephen Dorff it can sometimes mean two things: that the stars are slumming, but that you’ll have fun watching them. The same movie made with grade-Z actors wouldn’t have the same frisson. (It would be a pain to sit through.) Chuck Russell, the director of “Paradise City,” is actually a semi-A-list veteran whose credits include “The Mask,” “The Scorpion King,” “Eraser,” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” (which some of us thought of as a rare ’80s slasher-movie standout). Who would have imagined that those credits, in the sage of Netflix, would now make Russell sound like some sort of low-grade genre renaissance man? In “Paradise City,” an underworld drama set on Maui, Russell knows that he’s making a grubby piece of product, but he shows his talent by tapping into the fading-star mystique of his cast.
