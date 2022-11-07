Read full article on original website
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn't called Senate, House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Which political party will control either chamber of Congress hangs in the balance three days and counting after the 2022 midterm elections. Let’s see where things stand. Put simply, neither party has reached the 218 seats necessary to win in the House or the 50 (for Democrats) or 51 (for Republicans) required in the Senate. When that will happen isn’t clear — it could be days or even weeks. The AP does not make projections and will only declare a winner when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to...
Washington Examiner
Only victorious 'Triple Threat' member intends to carry her Border Patrol message to Congress
MCALLEN, Texas — Three Texas Latinas who had hoped to become the Republican version of Democrats' "Squad" came out of the election splintered after a surprising turn of events that killed their chances of heading to Washington together. The trio lost two races in which candidates had claimed they...
Washington Examiner
Romney calls for the GOP to take the road 'less travelled by' should it control Congress
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is asking the Republican Party to focus on helping the public instead of pursuing "pointless investigations." The nation is still awaiting the results of several races of the 2022 midterm elections, which will determine which party will control the House and the Senate. The GOP ought to work with the opposing party to fix issues affecting people in the United States, including inflation and climate change, the Utah senator wrote in an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal.
Washington Examiner
Another bright spot for Democrats: They may finally be rid of Stacey Abrams
Georgia is a purple state: Democrats win most of the big races, and Republicans win the ones in which Stacey Abrams runs. Abrams has proven extraordinarily good at soaking up media attention and donor money and not particularly good at winning races. She has deprived other, more electable Democrats of funds and even cost Georgia the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
Washington Examiner
Republicans should have won the Senate easily, but they nominated really bad candidates
There’s a lot of noise as these midterm results flow in, and a few unsettled races at the moment, but this much is clear: Republicans would control the Senate next year had they stuck to nominating good candidates. Instead, typical of the Tea Party-to-Trump Era, Republicans in many key states nominated people who were patently unfit for office.
Washington Examiner
Chip Roy criticizes McCarthy and McConnell, urges GOP to take page out of DeSantis playbook
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) took shots at Republican leadership in Congress on Friday and urged the party to model itself after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's "unapologetic" approach to governance. Roy, in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner, faulted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
Washington Examiner
Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in danger of losing her seat
Hard-line conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing a tougher-than-expected midterm election race against Democratic opponent Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman. The race was too early to call Wednesday morning, but the 35-year-old Republican appears to be in danger of losing her seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Frisch was leading by less than 3,500 votes with 90% of the results in on Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press. Boebert entered the race in a strong position after redistricting solidified the district, which encompasses the western slope, the southwest corner of the state, and the eastern Pueblo, Otero, and Las Animas counties, a region that favors the GOP by a 9-point advantage.
Washington Examiner
Trump national security adviser warns China could attack Taiwan within two years
Former national security adviser Robert O'Brien warned that China could attack Taiwan during President Joe Biden's administration while it perceives the United States as "weak." During a keynote address at the Grand Strategy Summit in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, O'Brien responded to the increased tension between China and Taiwan and...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Republican Tom Kean beats incumbent Tom Malinowski in New Jersey 7th
In his fourth attempt to represent New Jersey's 7th District, Tom Kean Jr. emerged the victor in Tuesday night's midterm election, defeating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), flipping the district red after redistricting gave Republicans an advantage. Kean Jr., the eldest son of former Gov. Tom Kean Sr. (R-NJ), attempted...
Washington Examiner
Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections
Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: 'Woah!': Boebert in danger zone; Walker rallies the troops
Hobbs urges Arizona to 'prepare' for days of counting. Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs warned voters that it "will take time" to know the results of the race. In a statement, she urged Arizona residents "to prepare for a long evening and a few more days of counting." "Every...
Washington Examiner
Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures
Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
Washington Examiner
China says it doesn’t care about US midterm elections after FBI accused it of election meddling
The Chinese government claimed it didn’t care about the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and that it believed the vote outcome should be decided by Americans following the FBI’s contention that Beijing ramped up its election influence efforts in 2022. The FBI and cybersecurity experts recently agreed...
Washington Examiner
Trump helped elect New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan
Donald Trump has some advice for a candidate in a state he lost twice. The former president said on Truth Social that Republican candidate Don Bolduc lost the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race to incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan because he stopped embracing lies about the 2020 presidential election. "Don Bolduc...
Washington Examiner
Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat
It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
Washington Examiner
Republicans flip New Jersey House seat
(The Center Square) – Republicans in New Jersey scored a victory Wednesday when Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski conceded defeat in his race against Republican Tom Kean Jr. for the 7th District seat. The Associated Press had yet to call the race by 3 p.m. EST, but Malinowski, a...
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene promises leadership after GOP blows election
Against the backdrop of the Republican Party’s colossal failure to live up to its preelection hype, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene promised today to challenge GOP leaders to “get the job done.”. As predictions of a big GOP victory in the House fizzled last night, revealing the weakness of...
Washington Examiner
Blame Trump for weak Republican performance
The verdict is in: Against massive public dissatisfaction with the direction of a country led entirely by Democrats, former President Donald Trump’s Republican Party still scared enough voters that it embarrassingly underperformed in this year’s elections. The less Trump-like the Republican candidates, the better they did. In Ohio,...
Washington Examiner
Biden is going after gig workers
Being anti-corporation doesn’t make you pro-worker, and laudable goals followed by misguided policies and postures is a recipe for disaster. By now, it is clear that the American Rescue Plan Act’s $1.9 trillion stimulus was, as Larry Summers (former chief economic adviser to President Barack Obama) said, “the least responsible macroeconomic policy we’ve had in the last 40 years.” It should come as no surprise, then, that the country is experiencing the highest inflation in the same time frame.
