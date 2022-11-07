ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn't called Senate, House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Which political party will control either chamber of Congress hangs in the balance three days and counting after the 2022 midterm elections. Let’s see where things stand. Put simply, neither party has reached the 218 seats necessary to win in the House or the 50 (for Democrats) or 51 (for Republicans) required in the Senate. When that will happen isn’t clear — it could be days or even weeks. The AP does not make projections and will only declare a winner when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Romney calls for the GOP to take the road 'less travelled by' should it control Congress

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is asking the Republican Party to focus on helping the public instead of pursuing "pointless investigations." The nation is still awaiting the results of several races of the 2022 midterm elections, which will determine which party will control the House and the Senate. The GOP ought to work with the opposing party to fix issues affecting people in the United States, including inflation and climate change, the Utah senator wrote in an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal.
UTAH STATE
Washington Examiner

Another bright spot for Democrats: They may finally be rid of Stacey Abrams

Georgia is a purple state: Democrats win most of the big races, and Republicans win the ones in which Stacey Abrams runs. Abrams has proven extraordinarily good at soaking up media attention and donor money and not particularly good at winning races. She has deprived other, more electable Democrats of funds and even cost Georgia the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in danger of losing her seat

Hard-line conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing a tougher-than-expected midterm election race against Democratic opponent Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman. The race was too early to call Wednesday morning, but the 35-year-old Republican appears to be in danger of losing her seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Frisch was leading by less than 3,500 votes with 90% of the results in on Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press. Boebert entered the race in a strong position after redistricting solidified the district, which encompasses the western slope, the southwest corner of the state, and the eastern Pueblo, Otero, and Las Animas counties, a region that favors the GOP by a 9-point advantage.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Washington Examiner

Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections

Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures

Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
Washington Examiner

Trump helped elect New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan

Donald Trump has some advice for a candidate in a state he lost twice. The former president said on Truth Social that Republican candidate Don Bolduc lost the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race to incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan because he stopped embracing lies about the 2020 presidential election. "Don Bolduc...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat

It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans flip New Jersey House seat

(The Center Square) – Republicans in New Jersey scored a victory Wednesday when Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski conceded defeat in his race against Republican Tom Kean Jr. for the 7th District seat. The Associated Press had yet to call the race by 3 p.m. EST, but Malinowski, a...
Washington Examiner

Marjorie Taylor Greene promises leadership after GOP blows election

Against the backdrop of the Republican Party’s colossal failure to live up to its preelection hype, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene promised today to challenge GOP leaders to “get the job done.”. As predictions of a big GOP victory in the House fizzled last night, revealing the weakness of...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Blame Trump for weak Republican performance

The verdict is in: Against massive public dissatisfaction with the direction of a country led entirely by Democrats, former President Donald Trump’s Republican Party still scared enough voters that it embarrassingly underperformed in this year’s elections. The less Trump-like the Republican candidates, the better they did. In Ohio,...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden is going after gig workers

Being anti-corporation doesn’t make you pro-worker, and laudable goals followed by misguided policies and postures is a recipe for disaster. By now, it is clear that the American Rescue Plan Act’s $1.9 trillion stimulus was, as Larry Summers (former chief economic adviser to President Barack Obama) said, “the least responsible macroeconomic policy we’ve had in the last 40 years.” It should come as no surprise, then, that the country is experiencing the highest inflation in the same time frame.
CALIFORNIA STATE

