Overland Park, KS

Your daily planner: Friday, Nov. 11

Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️ High: 38, Low: 19. Sunny and chilly again; Sunday, 🌤️ High: 43, Low: 29. Mostly sunny and slightly warmer but still below freezing at night. There are several ways to commemorate Veterans Day around Johnson County today and through the weekend. Check...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Charges dropped against Konnech CEO, whose election software Johnson County uses

Authorities in Los Angeles County in California have dropped charges against the CEO of a company whose election software is used by Johnson County. Driving the news: Citing “potential bias” and the pace of the investigation, prosecutors this week dropped charges against Eugene Yu, CEO of Konnech, a company which makes software that manages election workers.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Your Community: Books to Go kits

Johnson County Library’s Books to Go kits support the early literacy initiative 6 by 6, Ready to Read by making it easy and convenient to bring the Library into your home or early education center. Books to Go kits give you and your child a variety of ways to enjoy and explore ABCs, Bugs, Colors, and more.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

