Albany, NY

WRGB

Rockefeller Tree heading to NYC from Queensbury

The Rockefeller tree was cut today from within the Capital Region. The 82-foot tall and 50 foot wide Norway spruce weighs 14 tons and needed a crane to be lifted. A 115-foot-long trailer will take the tree to Rockefeller Center just two days from now. This tree, coming from Queensbury,...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

The Capital Region honors its Veterans

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY VETERANS DAY PARADE. Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the City of Albany Joint Veterans Committee are pleased to announce that the annual Veterans Day Parade will take place in the City of Albany at 11:00 am on Friday, November 11. The Veterans Day Parade Committee, which consists of Veteran organizations throughout the Capital District, have named John LaFalce, U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran Grand Marshal of this year’s Veterans Day Parade. He will be leading the parade along with the Gold Star Families at the request of the American Gold Star Mothers and Families. The Parade route begins at the corner of Ontario Street and Central Avenue and participants will march east on Central Avenue, then east on Washington Avenue ending at the corner of Washington Avenue and Hawk Street, just east of the NYS Education Building. As always, the NYS Education Building steps will serve as the reviewing stand. In the event of severe weather, a ceremony will be conducted in the City Hall Rotunda. The American Gold Star Mothers and Families will host a wreath laying at Our Lady of Peace in Memorial Grove on the corner of New Scotland Avenue and South Lake Avenue on Veterans Day at 9:30 am prior to the Parade.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Crews on scene of fire at 4th and State Streets in Troy

TROY, NY (WRGB) — While Troy firefighters were already responding to a propane leak Friday afternoon, another call came in -- for a fire at 4th and State Streets. Fire Chief Eric McMahon says the fire originated on the 4th floor and was spreading through the roof and was considered a 2nd alarm fire.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Code enforcement and other crews are on the scene after the façade has collapsed from the front of an Albany building. The collapse happened early Wednesday afternoon at 30 Central Avenue, where most of the front brickwork came crashing to the sidewalk below. The...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

NY's Mid-Year Financial Plan has been released after October due date

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York's Mid-Year Financial Plan update was due by Oct. 30. Its public release is required by law. But the deadline passed and the report wasn't released until Nov. 11. When that report didn't show up, researchers and analysts were quick to put the governor...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Troy fire crews working at scene of gas leak

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy firefighters are working to stop a gas leak at 9 Monroe Street. The department was called in at around 3 p.m., when a 1,000-pound propane tank had fallen off a fork truck and was potentially hazardous and leaking. Officers cleared the surrounding areas.
TROY, NY
WRGB

New Jersey man accused of kidnapping two juveniles in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of kidnapping two Schenectady juveniles. According to State Police, back in January of 2022, Troopers assisted Scotia police after a report that two juveniles were kidnapped from a home in Schenectady. Investigators say the two were returned...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Local recovery centers eye additional funding from retailer settlements

Earlier this month, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart tentatively agreed to pay at least 12 billion dollars to settle opioid lawsuits. "This is an amazing opportunity for states, counties, municipalities to really put money into recovery services," said Ginger Cato, the director of Rob Constantine Recovery Community & Outreach Center. "We have two centers and we have more and more people coming thru the door asking for more services. There are more needs. We could bring on more staff and expand our centers. We’re absolutely going to apply for those monies.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Police say missing girls found safe, reunited with families

Albany, NY — Albany Police late Thursday morning say that the two girls were located in the city of Albany and are safe. Albany Police are trying to find two missing girls who were last seen on Wednesday around 5 p.m. on Livingston Avenue near North Lake Avenue. Both girls left an after-school program together and have not been seen since.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Why moms were taking their daughters to the polls this election

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — One in 10 voters say abortion rights, along with other social issues, were key concerns in this midterm electioN, according to an Associated Press exit poll. Reproductive freedom proved to be a defining issue in this election, prompting some Capital Region mothers to bring their...
ALBANY, NY

