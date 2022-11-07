Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel MavenSaratoga County, NY
Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Travel MavenTroy, NY
Kristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
WRGB
Rockefeller Tree heading to NYC from Queensbury
The Rockefeller tree was cut today from within the Capital Region. The 82-foot tall and 50 foot wide Norway spruce weighs 14 tons and needed a crane to be lifted. A 115-foot-long trailer will take the tree to Rockefeller Center just two days from now. This tree, coming from Queensbury,...
WRGB
How does Schenectady compensate for police overtime annually going overbudget?
Schenectady — In the 2023 budget, the City of Schenectady cut about $250,000 of funding for overtime in the Police Department. But, as history shows, the department will likely pass the current $1,543, 839 allocated for next year. On a yearly basis, the Schenectady Police Department goes over their...
WRGB
The Capital Region honors its Veterans
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY VETERANS DAY PARADE. Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the City of Albany Joint Veterans Committee are pleased to announce that the annual Veterans Day Parade will take place in the City of Albany at 11:00 am on Friday, November 11. The Veterans Day Parade Committee, which consists of Veteran organizations throughout the Capital District, have named John LaFalce, U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran Grand Marshal of this year’s Veterans Day Parade. He will be leading the parade along with the Gold Star Families at the request of the American Gold Star Mothers and Families. The Parade route begins at the corner of Ontario Street and Central Avenue and participants will march east on Central Avenue, then east on Washington Avenue ending at the corner of Washington Avenue and Hawk Street, just east of the NYS Education Building. As always, the NYS Education Building steps will serve as the reviewing stand. In the event of severe weather, a ceremony will be conducted in the City Hall Rotunda. The American Gold Star Mothers and Families will host a wreath laying at Our Lady of Peace in Memorial Grove on the corner of New Scotland Avenue and South Lake Avenue on Veterans Day at 9:30 am prior to the Parade.
WRGB
Humane Society not planning to renew contracts with some local cities
MENANDS, NY (WRGB) - The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is seeing a dramatic rise in the number of dogs in need of its help, so much so, it is now impacting its ability to keep up with all of its current demands. Ashley Jeffrey Bouck, CEO of the Mohawk Hudson...
WRGB
Some guns recovered, multiple arrests in brazen early morning gun store burglary
KINGSBURY, NY (WRGB) — The continuing investigation into a burglary at a Washington County gun store has led police to multiple arrests across the Capital Region. Back on October 21st, police responded to Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes on Dix avenue for reports of a burglary. On...
WRGB
Crews on scene of fire at 4th and State Streets in Troy
TROY, NY (WRGB) — While Troy firefighters were already responding to a propane leak Friday afternoon, another call came in -- for a fire at 4th and State Streets. Fire Chief Eric McMahon says the fire originated on the 4th floor and was spreading through the roof and was considered a 2nd alarm fire.
WRGB
Albany School District working to restore internet following cybersecurity attack
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany City School district says they are on their third day without internet following what they are calling a cybersecurity threat from over the weekend. On Monday the district put out an alert, informing parents and students that the internet was down. They say...
WRGB
Pittsfield visited by Massachusetts first female and openly gay Governor-elect
Less than 48 hours after being elected as Massachusetts first female governor and the first openly gay woman to be elected governor in American history, Maura Healey was in Pittsfield this afternoon. Ensuring the residents of her state plans to be a governor for everyone in every corner of the...
WRGB
Crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Code enforcement and other crews are on the scene after the façade has collapsed from the front of an Albany building. The collapse happened early Wednesday afternoon at 30 Central Avenue, where most of the front brickwork came crashing to the sidewalk below. The...
WRGB
Still in Norlite's shadow, some Saratoga Sites residents still looking for new homes
Cohoes — In August, the residents living in the 70-unit Saratoga Sites Apartment Complex in Cohoes were given the approval to start the process of relocation, with the buildings themselves set to be demolished once empty. The complex sits next door to Norlite, an incinerator plant that's been accused...
WRGB
NY's Mid-Year Financial Plan has been released after October due date
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York's Mid-Year Financial Plan update was due by Oct. 30. Its public release is required by law. But the deadline passed and the report wasn't released until Nov. 11. When that report didn't show up, researchers and analysts were quick to put the governor...
WRGB
Police identify victim in Thursday night shooting in Albany, police looking for shooter
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Second Street in Albany Thursday night. Albany Police responded to the 300 block of Second Street around 7:20 p.m. for reports of the shooting and that two people were shot. When officers responded they located 26-year-old...
WRGB
Troy fire crews working at scene of gas leak
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy firefighters are working to stop a gas leak at 9 Monroe Street. The department was called in at around 3 p.m., when a 1,000-pound propane tank had fallen off a fork truck and was potentially hazardous and leaking. Officers cleared the surrounding areas.
WRGB
New Jersey man accused of kidnapping two juveniles in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of kidnapping two Schenectady juveniles. According to State Police, back in January of 2022, Troopers assisted Scotia police after a report that two juveniles were kidnapped from a home in Schenectady. Investigators say the two were returned...
WRGB
NY AG, DEC calling for injunction against Norlite in ongoing battle over air pollution
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion, calling for an injunction against Norlite, a facility in Cohoes who has been under fire, accused of polluting the air and endangering residents health. Along with the DEC, Attorney General Letitia James says Norlite has...
WRGB
Infant in critical condition, man arrested on assault charges, say State Police
SEWARD, NY — State Police say they have arrested a Schoharie County man, accused of injuring an infant, leaving the baby in critical condition. 32-year-old David R Walker was arrested on November 8th, charged with assault, reckless assult of a child and endangerment. State Police in Cobleskill, back on...
WRGB
Local recovery centers eye additional funding from retailer settlements
Earlier this month, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart tentatively agreed to pay at least 12 billion dollars to settle opioid lawsuits. "This is an amazing opportunity for states, counties, municipalities to really put money into recovery services," said Ginger Cato, the director of Rob Constantine Recovery Community & Outreach Center. "We have two centers and we have more and more people coming thru the door asking for more services. There are more needs. We could bring on more staff and expand our centers. We’re absolutely going to apply for those monies.
WRGB
Police say missing girls found safe, reunited with families
Albany, NY — Albany Police late Thursday morning say that the two girls were located in the city of Albany and are safe. Albany Police are trying to find two missing girls who were last seen on Wednesday around 5 p.m. on Livingston Avenue near North Lake Avenue. Both girls left an after-school program together and have not been seen since.
WRGB
Sch'dy man charged with attempted murder following months-long shooting investigation
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Seventeen months following a shooting in Watervliet, police say a man has been charged. Police say back on May 29th, 2021, just after 10:00 PM, Watervliet Police responded to the 1900 block of Ninth Ave for reports of a shooting. There, according to police they...
WRGB
Why moms were taking their daughters to the polls this election
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — One in 10 voters say abortion rights, along with other social issues, were key concerns in this midterm electioN, according to an Associated Press exit poll. Reproductive freedom proved to be a defining issue in this election, prompting some Capital Region mothers to bring their...
