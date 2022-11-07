ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Driver found shot in Mustang in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. — Police responding to a traffic accident in Wendell Wednesday morning found instead a person who had been shot. Police said they did not suspect foul play, but they did not explain how the person got shot. A red Ford Mustang and a white Ford F-150 truck...
WENDELL, NC
WRAL

Durham woman believed to be part of cross-country drug ring with son

According to a search warrant, the scheme was run by the owner of the home, Cenda Crawford, and her son, Donovan Crawford, who is a prisoner in Victorville, California.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man injured in wreck that closed part of Ellis Road in Durham on Tuesday morning

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning that closed a portion of Ellis Drive, the Durham Police Department said. Police tweeted around 10:55 a.m. that Ellis Road from Carywood Drive to Rada Drive had been closed because of the wreck. At 11:19 a.m., police tweeted that the road had reopened.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her Rocky Mount home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman died when an SUV caught fire at her home early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. when police were sent to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road to help fire crews with the SUV fire, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

4 Injured, 2 Seriously In T-Bone Collision

FOUR OAKS – The intersection of Elevation Road and Raleigh Road was the scene of a serious two vehicle collision Sunday morning. Four people were transported to WakeMed for treatment of their injuries. About 9:30 am, a three-wheeled Polaris “Slingshot” driver riding with his son collided with a van...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
SMITHFIELD, NC

