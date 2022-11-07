Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Related
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning following Fayetteville homicide, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is wanted for questioning following a Thursday killing in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to find 33-year-old Jolisa Mainor, who may have “vital information” about the fatal shooting of Carlos Whitted from Thursday night.
Autopsy sheds light on death of 21-year-old fatally shot on North Carolina greenway trail
A 21-year-old was found dead on the Crabtree Creek Greenway trail on Sept. 29 and ever since, questions have remained as to how the man died.
2 wanted after shootout at Circle K, Food Lion, North Carolina police say
Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor are now wanted on warrants for attempted murder and other charges, police said.
cbs17
Women charged with harboring Orange County double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Delaware women charged with harboring the suspect in an Orange County double-murder have been identified. Delaware State Police confirmed to CBS 17 on Thursday that Nakaysha Ross, 22, of Middletown, Del., and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, of Dover, Del., were arrested in Dover and charged Oct. 5 with felony hindering prosecution.
WRAL
Driver found shot in Mustang in Wendell
WENDELL, N.C. — Police responding to a traffic accident in Wendell Wednesday morning found instead a person who had been shot. Police said they did not suspect foul play, but they did not explain how the person got shot. A red Ford Mustang and a white Ford F-150 truck...
cbs17
Zack’s Gas 76, City of Gold on New Bern Ave. investigated by forensics team after crime in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Both the Raleigh Police Department and a forensics team have taped off the area between Zack’s Gas 76 and City of Gold in Raleigh on Monday night. The two stores, located in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue, are taped off by law enforcement as they investigate suspicious activity, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.
Real superhero: Durham teacher rents theater so students can watch Wakanda Forever
DURHAM, N.C. — A lot of Marvel fans are excited for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie goes way behind heroes vs. villains, and puts something important on display: Representation. That's why a high school English teacher – one of the real superheroes in our community – put together...
WRAL
Durham woman believed to be part of cross-country drug ring with son
According to a search warrant, the scheme was run by the owner of the home, Cenda Crawford, and her son, Donovan Crawford, who is a prisoner in Victorville, California. According to a search warrant, the scheme was run by the owner of the home, Cenda Crawford, and her son, Donovan Crawford, who is a prisoner in Victorville, California.
cbs17
Man injured in wreck that closed part of Ellis Road in Durham on Tuesday morning
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning that closed a portion of Ellis Drive, the Durham Police Department said. Police tweeted around 10:55 a.m. that Ellis Road from Carywood Drive to Rada Drive had been closed because of the wreck. At 11:19 a.m., police tweeted that the road had reopened.
WRAL
Food Lion Deals Nov. 9-15: Turkey, pork chops, Progresso soup, laundry detergent, Buy 3 Save $3 Sale
Food Lion has new sales starting Nov. 9 including turkey, pork chops, Progresso soup, Cool Whip, Green Giant frozen vegetables, laundry detergent, a Buy 3 Save $3 Sale and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are valid at many Triangle area...
cbs17
Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her Rocky Mount home
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman died when an SUV caught fire at her home early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. when police were sent to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road to help fire crews with the SUV fire, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.
cbs17
23-year-old Durham man dies after motorcycle collides with pick-up truck
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a motor-vehicle crash in the 4500 block of North Roxboro Street. Joseph Paul Normand Cutlip, 23, was traveling southbound on his 1987 Harley Davidson when...
cbs17
1 shot at Sheetz in Louisburg; 2 detained in ‘possible self-defense’ incident
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Police continue to investigate a shooting at a Sheetz on Sunday night that injured a Henderson man. At 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from the store on South Bickett Boulevard and found 27-year-old Brandon Blanchard in the store suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
cbs17
Woman dies after shooting along Bragg Street in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after she was shot in Raleigh early Sunday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. along Bragg Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police did not say what led to the shooting or release the name of the woman...
jocoreport.com
4 Injured, 2 Seriously In T-Bone Collision
FOUR OAKS – The intersection of Elevation Road and Raleigh Road was the scene of a serious two vehicle collision Sunday morning. Four people were transported to WakeMed for treatment of their injuries. About 9:30 am, a three-wheeled Polaris “Slingshot” driver riding with his son collided with a van...
North Carolina Barbecue Customer Calls 911 on Restaurant to Report Her Slow-Smoked Pork
Those who know good smoked meat know that the pink smoke ring is a sign of quality. It doesn’t matter if it’s pork. chicken, or beef, that pink ring lets you know that someone took time to get the smoky flavor into the meat. However, for one patron at a North Carolina barbecue joint, that smoke ring was her cue to go full barbe-Karen and call the police.
jocoreport.com
Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
Family says woman shot, killed in Raleigh was victim of domestic violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in Raleigh are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman. 27-year-old Jamila Rogers was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Family members said Rogers was the victim of domestic violence, and the shooting happened during an altercation between several people.
Family says RV from Camping World has been nothing but problems
A Fayetteville family says they bought an RV from Camping World to live in after their home caught fire, but they say the RV has been nothing but a problem in the year they’ve had it. "It’s been challenging, trying," Ben Hutchins told 5 On Your Side. In...
Serious crash reported under bridge in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Sky 5 flew over a serious crash on Monday in Cumberland County, where a car reportedly fell off a bridge. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. near Fayetteville at 6210 Johnson St. There was no impact to traffic, but Sky 5 video showed the crashed car...
Comments / 1