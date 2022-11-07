Those who know good smoked meat know that the pink smoke ring is a sign of quality. It doesn’t matter if it’s pork. chicken, or beef, that pink ring lets you know that someone took time to get the smoky flavor into the meat. However, for one patron at a North Carolina barbecue joint, that smoke ring was her cue to go full barbe-Karen and call the police.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO