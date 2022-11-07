The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL through the first half of the season. They have the second best record in the NFL at 7-1 so far, with their only loss coming at the hands of the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings are looking likely to run away with […] The post Vikings’ best, worst players from first half of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO