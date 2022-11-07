Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash
Russell Wilson sent a fiery message to the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Aric DiLalla. “We’ve got to have a playoff mentality right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be at our best and bring our A game.” Denver is 3-5 entering this clash with Tennessee. The Broncos […] The post Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers are coming out of their bye week looking to continue building momentum. On Wednesday, they got a huge boost as All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice. According to Around the NFL, Samuel is expected to be a full participant. That is a big development and is a clear sign […] The post Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins drops truth bomb on Vikings’ Stefon Diggs-Justin Jefferson swap
The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 but are about to face one of their toughest matchups of the season: a road game against old friend Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bulls. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson’s connection has been crucial, just in the way that the connection between Cousins and Diggs was.
Brandon Staley crying wolf amid latest Keenan Allen injury update
The Los Angeles Chargers have been decimated by injuries this season. That seems to be an annual thing for this team. Justin Herbert has been without his favorite weapon, Keenan Allen, for the majority of the season. Allen has been dealing with a strained hamstring suffered back in Week 1.
Patrick Mahomes will be without key weapon vs. Jaguars
Heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs offense will be without a key playmaker. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been ruled out for the Chiefs Week 10 game. Via ESPN NFL Nation reporter Adam Teicher: “The final injury report of the week is now out […] The post Patrick Mahomes will be without key weapon vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rays trade integral part of offense to Pirates in shocking move
The Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates have completed a trade that will send veteran first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the National League Central. In exchange for the 31-year-old infielder, the Pirates send back minor league pitcher Jack Hartman, according to BallySports Florida reporter Tricia Whitaker. “The Rays have traded 1B Ji-Man Choi to the […] The post Rays trade integral part of offense to Pirates in shocking move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is seemingly finding himself in the midst of an ongoing feud between Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson and Seahawks HC Pete Carroll. When one reporter attempted to fan the flames of that beef by asking Smith whether he did any high-knees during the Seahawks’ flight to Germany, Smith called them […] The post Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Packers
The Dallas Cowboys Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers was supposed to be a ‘Game of the Week’ type game. The Cowboys lived up to their end of the bargain. They are 6-2, coming off their bye week and looking to track down the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Packers […] The post Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff Saturday’s 3-word reason for taking Colts job after Frank Reich firing
The Indianapolis Colts moved on from Frank Reich after a disappointing 3-5-1 start to the season. Stepping in to take his place in the interim is Jeff Saturday. Saturday was a confusing hire to many because he has no prior coaching experience in his career. If that’s the case, what makes him qualified to turn things around for the Colts?
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky part of Saints game plan, but not how you would think
Coming off their bye week, the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers hope to get their 2022 season back on course against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, hopefully with linebacker TJ Watt back from injury. Preparing for the Saints’ offense is no easy task, particularly with a Swiss Army knife-type weapon like Taysom Hill in the fold to account for. However, head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are doing their best to prepare for Hill unconventionally. According to Brian Batko of the Post-Gazette, backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is practicing as a Hill stand-in this week.
Rays make shocking decision on star pitcher
Right-hand reliever Nick Anderson has been dropped from the Tampa Bay Rays’ 40-man roster and is now on waivers. The Rays outrighted Anderson after barely playing in the past two MLB seasons. He has been hobbled by injuries and even missed the whole 2022 campaign, so Tampa Bay was never expected to tender him a […] The post Rays make shocking decision on star pitcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Keenan Allen status for Week 10 vs. 49ers revealed, but it gets worse
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers offense will once again be without key playmakers heading into Week 10. Herbert’s two primary pass catchers, Keenan Alen and Mike Williams will both be out with injuries. The injury report shows that several other key players may also be out of the lineup on Sunday night. After […] The post Keenan Allen status for Week 10 vs. 49ers revealed, but it gets worse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Jaguars
The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Kansas City Chiefs Week 10 bold predictions. The Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City is coming off an important 20-17 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans, where Patrick Mahomes set single-game...
Dolphins star Tyreek Hill calls out to Tua Tagovailoa’s doubters with simple request
The Miami Dolphins have looked really good in recent weeks. No doubt a big part of this is the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. His receiver, Tyreek Hill, is demanding the critics to pay respect. Hill spoke with the media following Friday’s practice where he made a request to those...
Evander Kane timeline revealed after bloody injury vs. Lightning
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is expected to miss 3-4 months of action after undergoing surgery on his arm following a bloody injury he sustained on Tuesday night. The Oilers’ forward sustained a graphic and bloody cut on his wrist during Tuesday’s clash vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning and was immediately removed from the game […] The post Evander Kane timeline revealed after bloody injury vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Vrabel gets brutally honest on Ryan Tannehill’s injury status for Titans vs. Broncos
Ryan Tannehill may have returned to practice ahead of their Week 10 showdown with the Denver Broncos, but head coach Mike Vrabel is still uncertain if the veteran QB will be available in time for Sunday’s game. While Tannehill was a full participant during Thursday’s practice, he was limited...
Vikings’ best, worst players from first half of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL through the first half of the season. They have the second best record in the NFL at 7-1 so far, with their only loss coming at the hands of the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings are looking likely to run away with […] The post Vikings’ best, worst players from first half of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions RB coach sends message to D’Andre Swift amid frustration vs. Packers
The Detroit Lions put together enough of an offensive performance against the Green Bay Packers to come away victorious. One player who contributed to that offensive effort is running back D’Andre Swift. However, his time in the game was very limited. Swift played just 10 offensive snaps during the...
4 reasons Dabo Swinney, Clemson football need Cade Klubnik to save season
The Clemson Tigers’ spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings shocked the world. Widely projected at No. 5, the team surprisingly made it into the top -our. However, that fairytale quickly became a nightmare. In the first game after the rankings were unveiled, the Tigers suffered a blowout 35-14 loss to the then-unranked Notre […] The post 4 reasons Dabo Swinney, Clemson football need Cade Klubnik to save season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tennessee Titans: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Broncos
After nearly pulling off an overtime upset on the road in Kansas City last week, the Tennessee Titans return to the Music City with a 5-3 record to take on the 3-5 Denver Broncos in a game the Titans need to win to keep pace at the front of the pack in the AFC. The […] The post Tennessee Titans: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
