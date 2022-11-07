bought and Sold
Following are a selection of area real estate transactions as recorded by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
Forest County
Town of Nashville
875 E. Crane Lake Lane; $86,000 on Oct. 26
725 Birch Lane; $275,000 on Oct. 28
Langlade County
City of Antigo
717 Third Ave.; $32,500 on Oct. 24
839 S. Superior St.; $135,000 on Oct. 26
1240 Nantasket St.; $154,900 on Oct. 27
1250 Nantasket St.; $154,900 on Oct. 27
616 Park St.; $70,000 on Oct. 27
923 Duchac St.; $100,000 on Oct. 27
Town of Ackley
W12496 Rangeline Road; $25,000 on Oct. 27
Town of Antigo
W10205 Highway N; $50,000 on Oct. 27
Town of Elcho
N10624 E. Isle Of Pines Drive; $70,000 on Oct. 26
W8781 Highway K; $330,000 on Oct. 28
Town of Evergreen
N2668 Hagman Road; $0 on Oct. 27
Town of Neva
W10177 Forman Road; $320,000 on Oct. 26
Town of Polar
W6914 Highway 64; $15,000 on Oct. 26
Town of Rolling
W10825 Highway G; $349,900 on Oct. 28
Town of Wolf River
W3084 Poplar Road; $34,229 on Oct. 27
N3987 Van Ostrand Road; $30,000 on Oct. 28
Lincoln County
Town of Pine River
W3098 Pine River Road; $495,000 on Oct. 28
Town of Russell
N5348 State Road 17; $3,500 on Oct. 27
W1369 Prairie Pines Drive; $190,000 on Oct. 28
Oconto County
Town of Townsend
17166 Rudy Road; $49,700 on Oct. 27
16509 Fawn St.; $29,900 on Oct. 28
Shawano County
Town of Hutchins
W15348 Red River Road; $375,000 on Oct. 28
Town of Wittenberg
N5846 Oriole Road; $169,500 on Oct. 28
Village of Wittenberg
303 Ellms St.; $160,000 on Oct. 28
