bought and Sold

Following are a selection of area real estate transactions as recorded by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Forest County

Town of Nashville

875 E. Crane Lake Lane; $86,000 on Oct. 26

725 Birch Lane; $275,000 on Oct. 28

Langlade County

City of Antigo

717 Third Ave.; $32,500 on Oct. 24

839 S. Superior St.; $135,000 on Oct. 26

1240 Nantasket St.; $154,900 on Oct. 27

1250 Nantasket St.; $154,900 on Oct. 27

616 Park St.; $70,000 on Oct. 27

923 Duchac St.; $100,000 on Oct. 27

Town of Ackley

W12496 Rangeline Road; $25,000 on Oct. 27

Town of Antigo

W10205 Highway N; $50,000 on Oct. 27

Town of Elcho

N10624 E. Isle Of Pines Drive; $70,000 on Oct. 26

W8781 Highway K; $330,000 on Oct. 28

Town of Evergreen

N2668 Hagman Road; $0 on Oct. 27

Town of Neva

W10177 Forman Road; $320,000 on Oct. 26

Town of Polar

W6914 Highway 64; $15,000 on Oct. 26

Town of Rolling

W10825 Highway G; $349,900 on Oct. 28

Town of Wolf River

W3084 Poplar Road; $34,229 on Oct. 27

N3987 Van Ostrand Road; $30,000 on Oct. 28

Lincoln County

Town of Pine River

W3098 Pine River Road; $495,000 on Oct. 28

Town of Russell

N5348 State Road 17; $3,500 on Oct. 27

W1369 Prairie Pines Drive; $190,000 on Oct. 28

Oconto County

Town of Townsend

17166 Rudy Road; $49,700 on Oct. 27

16509 Fawn St.; $29,900 on Oct. 28

Shawano County

Town of Hutchins

W15348 Red River Road; $375,000 on Oct. 28

Town of Wittenberg

N5846 Oriole Road; $169,500 on Oct. 28

Village of Wittenberg

303 Ellms St.; $160,000 on Oct. 28

