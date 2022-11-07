Read full article on original website
Related
Rural Southeast Rochester Fire Torches Shed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A fire in rural southeast Rochester torched a shed Tuesday night. A Rochester Fire Department news release indicates crews responded to a residence in the 6500 block of 40th St. Southeast around 11:30 p.m. The 911 caller reported coming home from dinner at a neighbor’s house to find his woodshed that housed a home wood burner and a large amount of firewood had started on fire.
KIMT
Flames destroy shed in rural Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Fire destroyed a shed overnight in Olmsted County. It happened in the 6000 block of 40th Street SE. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene around 11:30 pm to find a 30 x 20 foot shed fully engulfed in flames. The owner of the shed...
Austin Woman Killed by Deer Thrown Through Windshield
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision with an airborne deer late Thursday afternoon claimed the life of an Austin woman. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says the 58-year-old victim was a passenger in an SUV that was headed north on a rural road just north of Austin around 5 PM when a deer crashed through the windshield. The Sheriff's Office report on the fatal incident indicates the deer had been struck by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and the collision sent the animal flying through the air.
KIMT
Mower Co. crash turns fatal after deer goes through windshield
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 58-year-old Austin woman has died after a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on Thursday night. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:09 p.m. at 555th Ave. just south of 235th St. in rural Austin. A southbound vehicle struck a deer and...
fox9.com
Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'
(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
KIMT
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
steeledodgenews.com
Owatonna businessman helps create a path to affordable home ownership
People who dream of owning a home on an affordable budget now have an opportunity to accomplish it in the city of Claremont. The Claremont Workforce Housing Program is offering affordable homes to nine working families, according to Matt Durand, owner of Arden Home Services based in Owatonna. Interested individuals and families can find information, along with an application, on the city of Claremont’s website, claremontmn.com under the heading Empty Lot Program.
KIMT
Albert Lea man found not guilty of setting woman on fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of setting a woman on fire has been found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Logan Michael Netzer, 39 of Albert Lea, was arrested on December 22, 2021, and charged with first-degree assault. Albert Lea police say Netzer threw a...
KIMT
Grand opening of new affordable senior apartment complex
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Affordable housing in Rochester is in short supply, especially for seniors. The developers of a new apartment complex hope to ease that shortage. Forte of Rochester celebrated their grand opening on Thursday. The new complex is located on Superior Dr. NW, near HyVee. When all four phases...
Lewiston Man Crashes Car Attempting to Pass Semi on HWY 14
Lewiston, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Lewiston man was hurt this morning in a crash along Highway 14. The State Patrol says 25-year-old Eliezer Garcia was driving east on the highway when he lost control attempting to pass a semi-truck. The crash report indicates his car left the roadway just after he tried to cross back into the eastbound lane.
Bishop Re-consecrates Rochester Cemetery After Vandalism
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - About 100 people endured today's chilly temperatures and gusty winds to attend the re-consecration of Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. Bishop Robert Barron led the rare reconsecration ceremony in response to some recent acts of vandalism at the Catholic cemetery along Silver Creek between Quarry Hill and Silver Lake Parks in northeast Rochester. The vandalism occurred on Halloween night and included satanic and other offensive graffiti on gravestones and other memorial markers. The Catholic News Agency reported the cost of cleanup and repairs could reach $8000.
Southern Minnesota News
Austin woman dies in two-vehicle accident involving a collision with a deer in rural Austin early Thursday evening
An Austin woman is dead after injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle accident involving a collision with a deer near the J.C. Hormel Nature Center early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched at 5:09 p.m. Thursday evening to a motor vehicle deer crash involving two vehicles and injuries on 555th Ave. just south of 235th St. in rural Austin. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik reported that responding deputies and officers arrived on the scene and observed a black Ford Escape on the shoulder of the roadway with heavy damage to the front windshield and roof area of the vehicle, with an adult female severely injured in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. EMS staff and all first responders started CPR on the victim, a 58-year-old female from Austin.
New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester
I know there has been a lot of talk lately about businesses leaving downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About a month ago, Newt's and Hefe Rojo closed for good. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like businesses along 1st Ave. were closing at an unbelievable pace. But today, I've got a bit of good news instead! A new restaurant is opening in downtown Rochester!
Sasquatch 107.7
Check Out When Santa is Surprising Kids in Rochester!
You'd better tell your kids to start acting really good because we just found out when Santa is showing up in Rochester, Minnesota!. We Now Know When Santa Claus is Coming to Rochester, Minnesota. I can tell that Christmas is just around the corner because Scheel's has decorations up, my...
Is it Illegal to Put Leaves in Your Trash in Rochester?
The leaves are falling... EVERYWHERE! The other day I looked in our backyard and I couldn't see the grass, it was just all leaves. We do have a big tree in the back but still, it was kind of crazy to see. If you're working on raking all of those leaves up, where will you dispose of them? Are we allowed to put leaves in the trash in Olmsted County?
KAAL-TV
New warrant issued for man arrested in Highway 52 rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court issued a new arrest warrant for a Rochester man arrested in an October rollover crash. Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez, 53, was arrested after the crash on an arrest warrant dating back to April 2022. He faces two charges of driving while intoxicated from September...
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
Man Accused of Having Loaded Gun at Rochester Fleet Farm Appears in Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man accused of bringing a loaded gun into the Rochester Fleet Farm store made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Bail for 25-year-old Logan Johnson was set at $100,000. He was formally charged with a felony firearm violation after police allegedly recovered a loaded handgun from a backpack that Johnson left behind at the store after he was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and active arrest warrants.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Multiple crews battle large fire at Kasson business Sunday evening
UPDATE (11/7/2022 10:30 a.m.) – Kasson Fire & Rescue provided an update Monday morning on a large structure fire that occurred on Sunday evening. At approximately 7:35 p.m., Kasson Fire along with Byron Fire, Dodge Center Fire and Mantorville Fire were all paged to a structure fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Hwy in Kasson.
Rochester Man Accused of Brandishing Gun, Making Threat
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester man accused of brandishing a firearm and threatening to shoot the brother of a woman he allegedly struck. Charges filed Thursday say 27-year-old Liban Abdullahi struck a woman he has an unborn child with in the...
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0