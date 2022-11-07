Read full article on original website
16 Salutes — Brig. Gen. Maureen Hopkins Weigl
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — She didn't know it at the time, but Maureen Hopkins Weigl's military training really started in high school. The competitive spirit and teamwork skills she gained from playing sports at Dunmore High School followed her to college. "When I went to Pitt, and I wasn't...
Superhero lovers assemble in the Electric City for Scranton Comic Con
SCRANTON, Pa. — Comic books and illustrations fill the tables inside the Hilton Conference Center in downtown Scranton. Scranton Comic Con draws comic and superhero fans of all ages. Evan Kane and Blaise Jordan were excited to check it out this year. "I like buying a bunch of figures...
Half-priced pet adoptions for veterans
NESQUEHONING, Pa. — The Carbon County Animal Shelter in Nesquehoning hopes to pair dogs with veterans this month. The shelter is offering half-priced adoptions for veterans at $50 instead of the usual $100. It's a thank you to those who served our country and a win-win. A dog finding...
'Blitzen,' a new Christmas pop-up in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Designer Dallas Shaw put the finishing touches on Blitzen — both the reindeer head and the bar itself — ahead of opening night in Scranton. Blitzen, the bar, is a concept she brought to Delaware four years ago. "People are just so happy here....
Veterans hub opens in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Inside the St. Luke's Lehighton Campus, formally known as the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, is a new space for veterans. The Veterans Hub of Northeastern Pennsylvania opened its doors. Christine LeClair, director of Carbon County Veterans Affairs, came up with the idea of partnering with the...
Ceremony to honor veterans held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Veterans and members of the community gathered on Courthouse Square in Scranton to celebrate and thank all veterans. The ceremony, hosted by American Legion Post 121 in Scranton, honors the men and women who have served our country for generations. "We all come together to solidify...
Pocono Pantry in need of donations for Thanksgiving
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Cans of cranberry, green beans, and gravy and boxes of mashed potatoes and stuffing line the shelves inside Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network near Brodheadsville. They're all the fixings for a perfect Thanksgiving meal, but it hasn't been easy getting all these goods in. "It's been really...
Pocono fire company gets new airpacks
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Beaten down and worn, an air pack at the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company has been well used. First Assistant Chief Michael McMann says air packs are an essential, powerful weapon for firefighters. "The Scott packs, or the air packs, SCBAs, allow us to go into...
Marywood University honors veterans
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Military members and veterans gathered outside of the Veterans Resource Center at Marywood University for a ceremony honoring veterans ahead of Veterans Day. Raul Santana is the director of military and veterans services at Marywood and says it's important to show appreciation for those who...
Keeping kids warm with new clothes in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Before the temperatures dip, kids in Scranton are getting some new warm clothes. The Scranton Police Department has been collecting items and donations for students in the city school district for about 10 years. This year, the department received about $5,000 for the cause. Officers delivered...
Flames gut restaurant in Bradford County
SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a restaurant in Bradford County Tuesday night. It started after 7 p.m. at Reese's Family Restaurant on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly, near the New York State line. The restaurant and an attached apartment were destroyed. Numerous fire companies in Bradford County...
School provides Thanksgiving dinner for students
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A preschool in Schuylkill County brought Thanksgiving early to members of their community. The staff at Valley Christian Preschool made homemade dishes to ensure every student got to experience a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Organizers say inflation is making it hard on families at the grocery store,...
Esports to help kids in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna College's Esport Program spent the day at Bartari in downtown Scranton. Students played video games live on Twitch to raise money for the Janet Weis Children's Hospital near Danville. The goal is to raise $5,000. "So they get to come hang out, have some good...
16 To The Rescue: Linus
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Linus was having the best day ever, being let out of his cage. He used his time wisely, playing with toys, saying hello to all of his other cat friends, and just enjoying stretching his legs. Linus is probably about 4 years old but...
Fire destroys garage in Wyoming County
LAKE WINOLA, Pa. — A fire destroyed a garage in Wyoming County. It happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday in Falls Township, just south of Lake Winola. The fire marshal was on the scene, but there's no word on a cause. No injuries were reported in the fire. Want to...
Check It Out with Chelsea: Medieval stein brew
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A step into a Newton Township backyard in Lackawanna County appears to be a step back in time. "Today we're doing a stein brew. This is medieval brewing, so the way beer was made 500 years ago," Scott Hercher explained. "Before we had fancy copper burners and gas things — we're doing it the old-fashioned way."
Tribute to veterans — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — As we prepare to honor those who served our country this Veterans Day, it's important to remember how their lives were changed forever. Mike Stevens takes a trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to 2005 to check in with a member of the Greatest Generation.
Native American Heritage celebrated in Schuylkill County
LLEWELLYN, Pa. — These are just a few authentic Native American items in Dave McSurdy's collection. The man from Minersville has dedicated his career to teaching Native American heritage in Schuylkill county and beyond. "We should be learning about ways of life that our different than ours because most...
Family fall fun day in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A fall tradition took place in Scranton on Sunday. Lackawanna Heritage Valley and the Taylor Community Library hosted a family fun day to celebrate the season. The family fun took place on Nay Aug Avenue and included a petting zoo, live music, family fun crafts, and...
Students destress before school day in Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Students in Schuylkill County got to take a break and focus on their mental health. Students at Schuylkill Haven Area High School got to take part in a new initiative called mental health mornings. Once a semester, teachers invite students into their classrooms for self-care...
