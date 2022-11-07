There is something admirable about a television show that can completely shake up its formula, send its core characters into different directions, and still remain the delightful series audiences originally fell in love with. It’s not an easy task, but season three of Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest makes the challenge look like a breeze.After the Season 2 finale, the future of Mythic Quest was up in the air (as was the future of all the show’s characters). On one hand, the episode felt like it could double as a series finale—seeing as several of the main characters quit their jobs...

35 MINUTES AGO