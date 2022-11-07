Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
SFGate
Emayatzy Corinealdi Sets the Record Straight on Jax’s Past in New Clip From Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season Finale (EXCLUSIVE)
Emayatzy Corinealdi, who plays Jax Stewart in Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt,” is confronting her past with eyes wide open in a new clip from the season finale, shared exclusively with Variety. Following the penultimate episode, the high power criminal attorney is left reckoning with the history of sexual...
‘Mythic Quest’ Levels Up in Heart and Humor for Stellar Season 3
There is something admirable about a television show that can completely shake up its formula, send its core characters into different directions, and still remain the delightful series audiences originally fell in love with. It’s not an easy task, but season three of Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest makes the challenge look like a breeze.After the Season 2 finale, the future of Mythic Quest was up in the air (as was the future of all the show’s characters). On one hand, the episode felt like it could double as a series finale—seeing as several of the main characters quit their jobs...
Tim Dowling: my latest tech crisis is straight out of a sitcom I’m watching
My wife, the middle one, the youngest and I are watching TV. It is rare for us to watch the same thing without one of us complaining, but we have selected an old episode of a sitcom we have all seen before, some of us many times. As the credits...
Blind date: ‘Did we kiss? Just a little bit’
To meet someone new and have a nice meal. He was cute – great hair – and better than I was expecting. I got lost so was a bit late and he was already there. Differences between the UK and the US. Politics. Pubs. Favourite movies (Toy Story 2). University … He was really easy to talk to.
Comments / 0