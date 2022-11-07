Read full article on original website
Karhy Parks
4d ago
People losing their minds. Just don't go to school and go to the parade if that's what you want.
15
Lara Covey
4d ago
Everyone has choices. These two students did not make wise ones. All they had to do was not go to school and go to the parade. Instead they threw a modern day temper tantrum and foolishly made threats. 🙄
3
Alfredo Luyando Jr
4d ago
They could have done the parade on the weekend and the students would not have gotten in trouble but the mayor is so responsible what was he thinking canceling school
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
Click2Houston.com
Astros’ Jeremy Peña to work a shift at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston this Monday
HOUSTON – Wondering what to do for lunch this Monday?. How about having your lunch served by Astros World Series MVP Jeremy Peña?. This Monday, the MVP will pick up a drive-thru shift at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston. The location is 7009 Gulf Freeway. Peña’s shift...
Rosenberg, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rosenberg. The Sterling High School football team will have a game with Fulshear High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. The Fulshear High School football team will have a game with Sterling High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
Pearland ISD parents file lawsuit against district claiming the school board lacks diversity
Two-thirds of the student population are people of color. Yet, their seven-member school board is entirely white.
Texas Teacher Accused Of Grabbing 5-Year-Old Student's Hair, Dragging Her
The incident reportedly stemmed from the student not wanting to throw a fork away.
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
cw39.com
Meet Astros’ Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker Wednesday, Thursday at Houston-area Academy stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Academy Sports + Outdoors, José Altuve (second baseman), Alex Bregman (third baseman), Kyle Tucker (outfielder and Gold Glove Award Winner), and are hosting a meet and greet for excited Houston Astros fans who will get a chance to talk with the players TODAY. Academy Sports...
Democrats Had Strong Showing in County Judge Contests Despite GOP Warchests
In a highly competitive midterm that saw record amounts of money spent nationally and in Texas, Republicans won the statewide races again, surprising few observers in the ruby-red state. But in several highly contentious races, Democrats defied the odds and overcame enormous sums of money funneled to Republican opponents to...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Fort Bend, Katy voters reject tax rate for teacher pay raises, added security to schools
Voters in Fort Bend ISD and Katy ISD rejected property tax rate increases on Tuesday. Both districts wanted to raise pay for teachers. Katy's tax increase would have bumped up salaries for teachers and staff by 4 percent this year. Fort Bend would have increased starting pay for teachers, created a bonus program and placed a police officer at every elementary campus.
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been Different
A Houston Harris County polling locationScreenshot from Twitter. As Texas Governor Greg Abbott was declared the winner on Tuesday evening, you may wonder if some votes in Houston could have changed the outcome. Throughout the day, several polling locations had issues preventing voters from making their vote on time. Then some polling locations were open past the scheduled closing time and these votes were not counted.
Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones
HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
defendernetwork.com
Texas we have a problem
I try real hard not to be a jaded conspiracy theorist, but I can’t help but give a serious side-eye when there are voting machine issues, but mostly in predominately Black areas. That’s exactly what happened this past Election Day. In Fort Bend and Harris Counties, voters who were at the polls when they opened, found themselves being told to wait or turned away because the machines were down. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said some of it has to do with the manner in which the machines were set up, some of it has to do with the printers not doing what they were supposed to do, and some of it was the clerks assigned to work at that location who decided not to work that day. Because Tatum is Black, I like to lean on the side of these all being an unfortunate series of events. But I have questions. Why does this type of thing mostly happen in communities of color? Who’s deciding which machines go where? Was the plan always to make this hard so it could go to the Texas Supreme Court, which is GOP-led even though they should really be non-partisan? Like I said, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but these are things that make you go hmmmmm.
fox26houston.com
Houston honors those who served with Veterans Day ceremony, parade
HOUSTON - The City of Houston is honoring those who have served our country with a celebration this Veterans Day. At 10 a.m. Friday morning, local leaders, veterans and supporters gathered in front of city hall for a special ceremony. There was a 21-gun salute and a keynote address by...
City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location
County officials informed voters that the community center was closed "due to issues outside of their control."
houstonpublicmedia.org
Election results, and throwing beer at Ted Cruz: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week
A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all. This...
Lina Hidalgo throws shade at 'furniture salesman' Mattress Mack during victory speech
Hidalgo dismissed endorsements of her opponent from Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale and the Houston Chronicle Editorial Board during her celebratory remarks.
Shooting reports near elementary school in SE Houston was disturbance between parents, HPD says
HPD said they received reports of shots fired, but at the scene, officers found that a shooting had not taken place and it was rather a disturbance involving parents.
fox26houston.com
BakerRipley offering utility bill assistance
If you need help with your utility bill, there is help available in Houston. Desiree Davis, utility assistance director with BakerRipley, explains what kind of help is available and who qualifies.
stthom.edu
UST Baseball Assisted Champion Astros at World Series
When watching the 2022 Major League Baseball World Series, Astros fans everywhere saw their team take home the World Series title at home. After a great game six, the Astros had secured the championship by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2. History Made. With a phenomenal performance in game five by...
