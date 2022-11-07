ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Giants Starter to Miss Time After Suffering Injury on Vacation in Mexico

By Joseph Salvador
 4 days ago

The starting defensive back said he hurt his hand while riding ATVs.

The Giants continue to rack up injuries, and the latest one is the most bizarre yet. Starting free safety Xavier McKinney announced Monday that he will miss several weeks due to a hand injury he suffered while on vacation during his team’s Week 9 bye week.

“During our bye week, I went away to Cabo,” McKinney posted on Twitter . “While there, I joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs. Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand. The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks. I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY.”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , McKinney broke his hand. Despite dealing with a number of injuries this season, the Giants have compiled an impressive 6–2 record under first-year coach Brian Daboll.

The team will have to now keep the momentum going without one of its starting safeties for the foreseeable future.

Brandon Davis
4d ago

What a genius.. Hope it was worth missing all the game checks. Just sit this year out, the Eagles are going to win the division anyway

