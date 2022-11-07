Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving’s cryptic tweet after Adam Silver meeting
Kyrie Irving just went through the NBA equivalent of being sent to the principal’s office. After a social media storm following the Brooklyn Nets star’s antisemitic film controversy, he sat down with league commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday morning. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Irving and Silver...
Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies
According to Andre Iguodala, the one thing he’s most proud of in his career is that he has a “good relationship” with every single teammate he’s ever had. The Golden State Warriors veteran dropped this revelation on CJ McCollum’s podcast, and naturally, the New Orleans Pelicans guard had to double-check with Iggy if the same was the case with Ja Morant and his former Memphis Grizzlies teammates.
Joel Embiid speaks out on Doc Rivers’ ‘wrong decision’ after Sixers loss to Hawks
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers endured a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, their third defeat in the last four games. Adding to the frustrations for Sixers fans was the fact that Embiid was taken out of the game in the third quarter with four fouls, which immediately led to a Hawks run in the period.
Ben Simmons, Knicks killer? Insane streak continues in Nets win
The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.
Blazers’ Damian Lillard smacks down fan complaining about fantasy team
The Portland Trail Blazers just racked up yet another win on Thursday despite not having Damian Lillard in the lineup. The point guard was just as ecstatic about it while on the sidelines, but not everyone was happy. One fan (fittingly hidden by his Twitter name, LeBronchitis) called him out...
Danny Ainge breaks silence on Jazz’ red-hot start busting tank
A month ago, if you told Utah Jazz fans that they would lead the West after 13 games, they would’ve laughed you out of the room. After all, Danny Ainge just traded both of their franchise cornerstones in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The tank for Victor Wembenyama was supposed to banner Utah’s season.
Paul George reacts to Patrick Beverley trash talk in Clippers-Lakers
Paul George has been in an offensive groove over the last week-and-a-half, winning Player of the Week last week. When the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers took center-stage in LA, not even the pesky defender in Patrick Beverley could slow him down. George finished Wednesday’s win over the Lakers with 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting […] The post Paul George reacts to Patrick Beverley trash talk in Clippers-Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This game depresses you’: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns slaps Anthony Edwards with harsh NBA reality
There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves of late, and sadly, they haven’t been all good. For one, Anthony Edwards has been struggling to start the new year, which has drawn some criticism from fans and experts alike. Karl-Anthony Towns is the leader of this...
‘Best backcourt in the league’: Grizzlies fans react to Ja Morant hyping up killer combo with Desmond Bane
After an extremely successful 2021-22 season, pushing the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the second round of the postseason, the Memphis Grizzlies look primed to take over the league led by superstar point guard Ja Morant. And in the first 12 games of the season, the Grizzlies have looked every bit […] The post ‘Best backcourt in the league’: Grizzlies fans react to Ja Morant hyping up killer combo with Desmond Bane appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The absurd stat that will fire up Bol Bol believers
The emergence of Bol Bol has been one of the top storylines for the Orlando Magic this season. Despite continuing to dwell among the league’s bottom feeders, the Magic potentially have a future building block in Bol as he appears to finally be healthy. Opportunity and fit go a long way towards being a productive NBA player and Bol seems to have seized control of that with the Magic.
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022
Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart reacts to Isaiah Thomas’ major surprise
A familiar face surprised Marcus Smart at his charity event on Thursday night, and it’s sure to make every fan of the Boston Celtics smile. Two-time All-Star and Celtics hero Isaiah Thomas returned to Boston for Smart’s annual bowling bash. Although several celebrities attend the event and help raise money for the reigning DPOY’s YounGameChanger […] The post Celtics’ Marcus Smart reacts to Isaiah Thomas’ major surprise appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers
Tyrese Maxey began the Philadelphia 76ers’ season with unreal scoring efficiency and some huge scoring outings. But in recent games, without the benefit of James Harden’s playmaking, Maxey has not looked like his usual self and has failed to uplift the Sixers offense. In the three games since Harden’s injury, Maxey is shooting just 19-64 […] The post ‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Johnson leads Spurs past injury-riddled Bucks 111-93
Keldon Johnson scored 29 points, and the San Antonio Spurs stopped a five-game skid by topping the banged-up Milwaukee Bucks 111-93 on Friday night.
Devin Booker gets brutally honest on Suns letdown vs. Magic
The Phoenix Suns got absolutely spanked by the lowly Orlando Magic on Friday night, 114-97. On both sides of the ball, Monty Williams’ group struggled. Following the loss, Devin Booker got brutally honest about what went wrong for the Suns. Via Duane Rankin:. “We gotta go back to the...
Spurs guard Devin Vassell nearly sends Ja Morant home crying after insane back and forth game
Thanks to the emergence of the Spurs’ young core, led by Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Jakob Poeltl, the San Antonio Spurs have remained a tough team to beat in spite of all the tanking talks. While they only entered Wednesday night’s game against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies with a 5-6 record, the […] The post Spurs guard Devin Vassell nearly sends Ja Morant home crying after insane back and forth game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: Long Beach State vs. UCLA prediction, odds and pick – 11/11/2022
The Long Beach State 49ers take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Long Beach State UCLA prediction and pick. The UCLA Bruins had the perfect path laid out before them. They just had to beat a No. 8 seed and a No. 15 seed, and they would have gone back to the Final Four after making the big show in 2021. UCLA was in great position to make consecutive Final Fours. In the 2022 NCAA East Regional in Philadelphia the Bruins, seeded fourth, faced eighth-seeded North Carolina in the Sweet 16. The No. 15 seed, Saint Peter’s, stunned third-seeded Purdue in the first of two regional semifinals. UCLA just had to take care of the Tar Heels, and it would have faced a 15 seed for the right to go to the Final Four. It was a golden opportunity for coach Mick Cronin’s team.
RUMOR: The real reason Knicks are hoarding their 8 first-round draft picks
After the New York Knicks failed to acquire Donovan Mitchell during the offseason, they have gone silent on the trade front. However, that might just be because they are waiting to pounce on the next big name that’s going to be available. At least that’s what several NBA executives believe, with Shams Charania of The […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Knicks are hoarding their 8 first-round draft picks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard participates in 5-on-5, getting closer to return
The LA Clippers have been playing without star forward Kawhi Leonard for nearly three weeks, but good news appears to be on the horizon. That’s according to head coach Tyronn Lue, who spoke to members of the media at Friday’s practice. Leonard has played since October 23rd against...
Kevin Durant “EXCITED” for two new upcoming games
Kevin Durant shared which games he is enjoying right now and what new games he’s really excited about in a quick interview. In an exclusive interview with Chris Henderson wherein the Brooklyn Nets Small Forward also shared his “Mount Rushmore of Small Forwards,” Kevin Durant shared which games he’s enjoying right now and which games […] The post Kevin Durant “EXCITED” for two new upcoming games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
