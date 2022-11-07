The Long Beach State 49ers take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Long Beach State UCLA prediction and pick. The UCLA Bruins had the perfect path laid out before them. They just had to beat a No. 8 seed and a No. 15 seed, and they would have gone back to the Final Four after making the big show in 2021. UCLA was in great position to make consecutive Final Fours. In the 2022 NCAA East Regional in Philadelphia the Bruins, seeded fourth, faced eighth-seeded North Carolina in the Sweet 16. The No. 15 seed, Saint Peter’s, stunned third-seeded Purdue in the first of two regional semifinals. UCLA just had to take care of the Tar Heels, and it would have faced a 15 seed for the right to go to the Final Four. It was a golden opportunity for coach Mick Cronin’s team.

